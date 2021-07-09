These are the best HP laptops for creators: ZBook, Envy, and Omen

HP caters to a wide range of audiences with a solid portfolio of laptops based on different types of use cases. Apart from the mainstream, business, and gaming categories, the company has some excellent options for creators — be it 3D designers, video/photo editors, graphics illustrators, and game/VR developers. HP’s portfolio is also comparatively cheaper when compared to other brands, especially Apple.

What are the characteristics of a good laptop for creators? The most obvious requirement is powerful hardware that can handle heavy workloads, especially when it comes to demanding software. Apart from that, a creator needs a machine they can rely on, one that can be used all day and night without any hassles. At the same time, creators need a laptop that can last in the long run; so they need to have solid construction and build quality that can withstand extreme conditions.

If you’re a creative professional looking for a new laptop, specifically from HP, here are some of the best options.

Most powerful laptop: HP ZBook Fury 17 G7

The ZBook Fury 17 G7 is the top-of-the-line offering meant for product designers, as well as media and entertainment professionals. The notebook is available with powerful hardware that can compete with high-end desktop systems and features an industrial design to take on tough environments. It can be configured with up to a 10th-gen Intel Core i9 vPro or even the Xeon W-10885M vPro that runs at clock speeds of 5.3GHz. Memory and storage options go up to 64GB of DDR4 ECC, and up to four M.2 TLC SSD drives or three M.2 with an HDD.

Graphics are handled by NVIDIA’s Quadro series with configurations going up to the 16GB Quadro RTX 5000. HP also offers the notebook in a smaller 15-inch format and has notably announced the ‘G8’ versions that are expected to hit the markets soon.

HP ZBook Fury 17 G7 The ZBook Fury 17 is a top of the line workstation laptop that features powerful hardware capable of competing with desktop PC. Buy from HP.com

Best overall laptop: HP ZBook Studio 15 G7

Another highly recommended notebook under the ZBook series, the ZBook Studio G7, is great for creative professionals, especially game and VR content developers. The notebook is highly customizable, just like the ZBook Fury G7 range, available with up to Intel Core i9-10885H vPro processor, a 4K 15.6-inch HDR-400 display 2TB PCIe NVMe TLC SSD, 32GB DDR4 memory, and NVIDIA Quadro RTX 5000 graphics. It’s also more compact than the Fury and, according to HP, more suited for product developers, architects, and creative professionals.

HP ZBook Studio 15 G7 As the name suggests, the ZBook Studio G7 is meant for creative professionals and alike who need a reliable machine for studio workloads. Buy from HP.com

Best portable workstation: HP ZBook Firefly 15 G8

The ZBook Firefly is the most affordable and lightweight option under the ZBook range and is the only ‘G8’ that’s available for purchase. HP calls it the world’s smallest and lightest workstation laptop that’s available in 14-inch and 15-inch sizes. The notebook is recommended for office power users and creators, offering great performance for 2D graphics designing.

The Firefly 15 G8 can be configured with the latest Intel 11th-gen processors going up to the Core i7-1185G7 vPro, NVIDIA T500 graphics, 64GB of DDR4 3200MHz memory, up to 2 TB PCIe NVMe TLC SSD, and a full-HD panel with 1000-nits brightness.

HP ZBook Firefly 15 G8 A lightweight workstation under the ZBook series offering great performance and solid hardware in a more lightweight chassis. Buy from HP.com

Best gaming laptop: HP Omen 15z

The HP Omen 15z is the company’s finest gaming laptop on sale today, and should be great for new and semi-pro gamers looking into content creation. It features a sleek design, and since it doesn’t scream gaming, it’s also a great option for work environments.

The laptop is currently available with the new AMD Ryzen 7 5800H octa-core processor with up to 16GB DDR4 3200MHz RAM, 1TB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD, and graphics options of up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070. Display options include 15.6-inch full-HD with a 144Hz refresh rate or a 2K resolution panel with a 165Hz refresh rate.

HP Omen 15 The Omen 15z is a recommended option for semi-pro gamers who are also into content creation and need a reliable machine for demanding workloads. Buy from HP.com

Best thin and light laptop: HP Envy 15

The Envy lineup from HP is made for creative professionals looking for a sleek, lightweight machine they can carry around easily, while at the same time having access to great performance. The new Envy 15 is now updated to the latest 11th-gen Intel Tiger Lake-H processors, available with up to a Core i9-11900H and the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Max-Q GPU. The notebook can be configured with up to 32GB DDR4 memory, 2TB PCIe NVMe TLC M.2 SSD, and a 15.6-inch 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) AMOLED touch-screen with 400-nits brightness.

HP Envy 15 A mainstream 15-inch notebook from HP targeted at content creators looking for a sleek laptop. Buy from HP.com

Best mainstream laptop: HP Victus 16



HP recently launched its new brand called ‘Victus,’ which has kicked off with a 16-inch laptop. It’s available with the latest Intel Tiger Lake-H processors with the top model available with the Core i7-11800H octa-core processor, up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM, 1 TB Intel SSD with a 32GB Intel Optane memory, and a 1080p 144Hz IPS display. It also comes with the newly announced NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050Ti 4GB graphics card which means, apart from gaming, this laptop is capable of handling basic tools and software for content creation. In fact, the notebook leans more towards being a mainstream laptop rather than gaming.

HP Victus 16 The new Victus 16 notebook is a mainstream laptop with an industrial design aimed at content creators looking for a capable machine that can handle day to day tasks and basic content creation software. Buy from HP.com

These are some of the best HP laptops for creators. Out of the above, the ZBook Fury 17 G7 seems to be the best overall laptop as it’s available with powerful configuration options and offers a rugged industrial design that meets MIL-STD 810H standards.

