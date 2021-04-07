Here are the best HP laptops to buy in April 2021: Spectre, Envy, Omen and more

HP is a reliable name in the computing world and it has had its fair share of the market. It’s one of the leading PC manufacturers, with a large portfolio of laptops and desktops catering to all kinds of users, be it enterprise, students, gamers, creative professionals, and many more. If you are in the market looking for a new laptop, specifically from HP, then you’ve come to the right place. We have listed down some of the best HP laptops to buy in 2021 featuring the latest hardware to offer you the best of performance.

HP Elite Dragonfly G2

The new and refreshed HP Elite Dragonfly G2 is one of the most premium offerings from the company. Announced back in January earlier this year, the 2-in-1 laptop is primarily targeted at business users and comes with the latest Intel 11th-gen Tiger lake processor options with up to 32GB of RAM. The 13.3-inch IPS display is offered in different screen options, including a full HD low-power version, a full HD version with HP’s Sure View privacy feature, and a UHD option that supports HDR400 with 1,000-nits of brightness. There is also an improved keyboard with spill-resistance and a unique feature where it can detect if the laptop is on your lap by determining how steady and even the surface is and adjusting the temperature accordingly. Other notable features include a webcam privacy shutter, fast battery charging, Wi-Fi 6, and an optional Tile tracker that helps you find your device even when your PC is turned off using the dedicated app. It is also one of the only laptops that currently offers the option of a 5G modem. Speaking of which, if you are interested, here are the best 5G laptops on the market today.

HP Spectre x360 14

Rated as the best 2-in-1 laptop in our list of the best laptops of 2021, the new HP Spectre x360 14 is as good as it gets. An update from last year’s Spectre x360 13, the new model offers a slightly taller 3:2 13.5-inch display that is available in a standard full-HD resolution with 400-nits of brightness. You can also opt for a 3K2K (3000 x 2000-pixels) OLED panel or even a 1,000-nit option that comes with a special anti-reflective technology for better privacy. The laptop is available in a base model that starts with the above-mentioned full-HD panel, a Core i5-1135G7 processor, 8GB of memory, and 256GB of storage with 16GB of Intel Optane. The top variant comes with the Intel Core i7-1165G7, 16GB RAM, 1TB storage with 32GB Intel Optane, and the OLED display. Notably, if you opt for the anti-reflective display option, that also gets you 2TB of storage. The new Spectre x360 14 comes in three color options just like the previous model, including Nightfall Black, Poseidon Blue, or Natural Silver.

HP Envy x360 15

The Envy series is also a great option if you don’t want to stretch your budget. HP offers the Envy x360 15 with the latest Intel 11th-gen processors and only recently announced a refresh where you can also get the laptop powered by the new AMD Ryzen 5000U series of processors meant for thin and light notebooks. The standard configuration features a 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080-pixel) IPS touchscreen offering 250-nits brightness and 45% NTSC color gamut coverage. It can also be configured with a 4K OLED panel. On the AMD side, you get the option of an AMD Ryzen 5 5500U with a 256GB NVMe SSD or AMD Ryzen 7 5700U with 512GB NVMe SSD. Both variants will be offered with 8GB DDR4 memory clocked at 3200MHz, although it will not be user upgradeable.

On the Intel side, you can get the laptop with Core i5-1135G7 or Core i7-1165G7 options. While most of the features are similar, the Intel variants feature Wi-Fi 6 AX201, and if you opt for the Core i7 model, you can get 12GB of DDR4-3200 RAM along with 512GB PCIe storage and 32GB Intel Optane memory. The Core i5 version will offer 8GB of RAM and 256GB NVMe SSD. The Intel SKUs will also feature a Thunderbolt 4 port with USB 4 which means data throughputs of up to 40Gbps.

HP Omen 15

HP has its dedicated Omen brand for gamers, and currently, the best option is the Omen 15, which comes with a sleek design and excellent performance. Powered by the Intel 10th-gen Core i7-10750H six-core processor, you can configure the notebook with 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and NVIDIA’s latest GeForce RTX 3070. With this hardware combination, you can be assured that you get the best gaming experience even in the most demanding AAA game titles. HP offers the Omen 15 with a 15.6-inch 144Hz refresh rate panel having a full-HD resolution. Notably, the company also has options with the latest AMD Ryzen 5000 series of processors, but those models are currently selling exclusively from HP’s own website.

HP Chromebook x360 14

If Windows is not your thing, then HP has some Chromebook options too. The HP Chromebook x360 is one of the best Chromebooks available from the company that features up to a 10th-gen Intel Core i7 processor but as of now, it is available with the Core i3-10110U that is paired with 8GB of RAM, and 64GB of flash memory that can be expanded using a microSD card. The 14-inch touchscreen panel on the laptop comes with a full-HD resolution, and since it has a 2-in-1 design, the screen can be folded all the way to be used in various modes. Additionally, HP offers a fingerprint scanner for added security, while connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, two USB 3.1 Type-C ports, a USB 3.0 Type-A port, and a standard 3.5mm audio jack.

HP Envy 17

Looking for a laptop with a large screen real estate? The new Envy 17 that HP announced last month comes with a slight improvement in performance and design. The notebook was already selling with the latest 11th-gen Intel Tiger Lake Core i7-1165G7, but you now get an updated GPU that includes the NVIDIA GeForce MX450. The laptop comes with a 19% larger touchpad compared to the previous generation model and a lighter chassis which now starts at 2.5kg. The 17.3-inch display is offered with either full-HD or 4K resolution LCD. As for the memory and storage, the laptop comes with 12GB of DDR4-3200 non-user accessible memory and a 512GB PCIe SSD along with 32GB of Intel Optane H10 memory. Consumers can also opt for up to 32GB of RAM and 1TB PCIe storage. The new Envy 17 also comes with a physical camera shutter, AI noise removal, HP QuickDrop, and more.

