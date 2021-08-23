These are the Best cases for HP Pavilion Aero 13: Tomtoc, Supgear, and more

HP’s latest Pavilion Aero 13 is a value for money notebook offering a great build and design for the asking price. Made out of magnesium alloy, it’s one of the lightest notebooks in its category weighing just under a kilogram, while at the same time offering great looks that can be compared to the company’s Envy series of laptops. On the inside, the notebook is powered by AMD’s latest Ryzen 5000U series processors that offer excellent performance while maintaining the overall TDP.

It’s available with either a six-core Ryzen 5 5600U or the octa-core Ryzen 7 5800U CPU with 16GB of memory and storage options going up to a 1TB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD. It doesn’t feature Thunderbolt, but you do get a USB-C port with Power Delivery and DisplayPort 1.4 along with two USB-A, HDMI 2.0, and 3.5mm audio jack. As for the display, the 13.3 inch IPS display on the laptop comes with a 16:10 aspect ratio and is available with either full-HD 1920×1200 or 2K 2560×1600 resolution with 400 nits peak brightness.

HP is offering a total of four color options — silver, gold, white, and rose gold — with prices starting at $750 going up all the way up to $1,130 for the top configuration. The notebook is also expected to be updated to the upcoming Windows 11 update as soon as it launches for the general public.

If you’re looking to protect your Pavilion Aero 13, then here are some of the best case options for you.

Alapmk Protective Case Leather folio style case This is a folio-style faux leather cover for the Pavilion Aero 13 that can strap onto the laptop to provide protection against potential damage, while at the same time offering a neat professional look. Buy at Amazon

LiuShan 2-in-1 Protective Case Best 2-in-1 case and carrying bag A unique protective case for your Pavilion Aero 13 that doubles as a carrying bag, almost like a small handbag. It also comes with an additional pocket for accessories and three color options. Buy at Amazon

Lacdo Laptop Sleeve Value for money sleeve A simple fabric sleeve with a soft finish on the inside to protect your laptop. It comes with a water repellant exterior material and additional pockets to store small items and even a slim tablet. Buy at Amazon

Supgear Laptop Case Hardshell case The hardshell outer finish on this case protects the laptop from shocks and drops and is also claimed to be dust and waterproof. You also get additional pockets on the inside where you can store cables, chargers, and other accessories. Buy at Amazon

Tomtoc 360 Protective Laptop Sleeve Best fabric carrying case A highly recommended carrying case with a waterproof exterior fabric finish. The interior is padded for excellent protection while the built-in handle can be used for easy carrying. Buy at Amazon

Hsmienk Laptop Case Cheap laptop fabric case An affordable carrying case with soft fabric on the inside and outside to ensure your laptop is protected and doesn't attract any scratches. Buy at Amazon

Kasper Maison Leather Sleeve Genuine leather sleeve A sleek laptop sleeve made out of genuine leather giving you a premium feel and finish. It comes with an additional side pocket and is available in a variety of color options. Buy at Amazon

These are some of the best cases for the new HP Pavilion Aero 13. We also have a dedicated list of some of the best accessories and a guide on how to set up the Pavilion Aero 13 for working from home.

