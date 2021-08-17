These are the best replacement chargers for the HP Pavilion Aero

The HP Pavilion Aero is a very compelling clamshell laptop. For its starting price of $749.99, it brings a lot to the table, more so than many other affordable laptops. It’s powered by the latest AMD Ryzen laptop processors, plus you can get it with up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. But one of the more impressive things about it is it weighs just 2.2lbs, a rarity for a laptop with these specs at this price. That makes it an extremely portable laptop, but to make use of that portability, you need to keep it charged. If you misplaced your charger or you just want an extra one, we’ve rounded up the best HP Pavilion Aero chargers you can buy.

Out of the box, the HP Pavilion Aero comes with a 65W barrel charger, which uses HP’s 4.5mm connector. However, it also supports charging via USB Type-C, which is probably the more desirable interface. Getting a USB Type-C charger means you can use it for other laptops later on, or even charge your phone or tablet. If you prefer the barrel charger though, we have a couple of options for you, too.

HP Travel Power Adapter 65W The official HP one Want something that works just like the charger in the box? This is one of HP's official chargers that uses the same 4.5mm connector as the Pavilion Aero. It delivers up to 65W of power and has a compact design. Buy at HP

PowerSource 65W HP Blue Tip AC Adapter Save some money If you want the barrel charger but cheaper, this alternative from PowerSource should do it. It still provides up to 65W of charging power, and is significantly more affordable, though not as compact. Buy at Amazon

HP 65W USB-C Power Adapter Official, now with USB Type-C Let's be honest, USB Type-C is the way to go for chargers nowadays, and the official HP one is probably your safest bet for the Pavilion Aero. It supports 65W charging and the power brick is relatively compact. Buy at HP

Shareway 65W USB Type-C Laptop Charger Much cheaper Official chargers can be expensive, so this one from Shareway can give you the same power delivery for a much lower price. The power brick is bulkier, but you can still carry it easily while traveling. Buy at Amazon

WEGWANG Type-C PD Wall Charger 65W Affordable and compact Sometimes size matters, and if you need a cheap alternative that's still portable, this charger is for you. It's cheaper than the official HP chargers for the Pavilion Aero, but it uses a smaller design with a single cable. Buy at Amazon

Anker PowerPort Pod III Lite So tiny, yet powerful If you want something truly small, this Anker charger is incredibly compact while still delivering 65W of power. Not only is it super small, it comes with a braided charging cable, too. Plus, Anker is a renowned brand for chargers. Buy at Amazon

Hyphen-X 100W 4-Port PD GaN Charger More than a laptop charger The best thing about USB Power Delivery is you can charge almost any device with a single charger. With two USB Type-C and two Type-A ports, this Hyphen-X charger can charge all your devices at once. Buy at Amazon

Anker PowerCore III Elite 25600with 65W PD charger Charge at home or on the go What if you need some extra charge while you're away from an outlet? This bundle includes a power bank that delivers up to 60W of power, plus you get a 65W wall charger for when you do have an outlet nearby. Buy at Amazon

Nekteck USB Car Charger with 45W Power Delivery Last-minute charging Forgot to charge your laptop before heading out? With this car charger, you can get some charge back while you're on the road. 45W is a little slower than the official charger, but if the laptop is idle, it should still give you enough power to charge up. Buy at Amazon

No matter your needs, the options on this list should have you covered. We’ve included a couple of barrel chargers for the HP Pavilion Aero in case you want to keep the USB Type-C port free for other peripherals, but USB chargers are much more widely compatible. If you want an easy way to keep all your devices charged, the Hyphen-X 100W charger is definitely the way to go here, and it can free up some outlets in your home. Meanwhile, the PowerCore III Elite bundle is ideal if you plan to be on a long trip away from outlets. Of course, because USB Type-C is much more widely compatible, these chargers can be used with many other HP laptops and even other brands.

If you haven’t yet, you can use the link below to buy the HP Pavilion Aero. If you’re wondering why you should do that, check out our first impressions of the laptop to see what makes it so impressive; it’s actually really great for its price.