Smartwatches often look high-tech and stand out, which is fine in some cases, but what if you want something more subdued and classical, with an analog watch face? That is where hybrid smartwatches come in. They boast the good looks of analog watches but still have smart features and sensors to track your fitness stats and more. There are a lot out there, however, so to help you decide, here are our eight picks for the best hybrid smartwatches.

Withings ScanWatch 2 Best overall Good looks meet smart features The Withings ScanWatch 2 looks a lot like a conventional watch but offers many smartwatch features, including fitness tracking and smartphone syncing. It also boasts lots of battery life and even heart rate stats. Pros Health and fitness tracking

Up to 30 days of battery life

Classic good looks Cons Small display

No GPS $350 at Best Buy

Withings is almost synonymous with the category of hybrid smartwatches, and the ScanWatch 2 shows why. It boasts classical styling and comes in silver and rose gold, plus a choice of two sizes, 38mm and 42mm. The watch uses analog hands to tell time, and there is a small screen set on the top where most of the smart features appear. In fact, we like it so much that it's one of our picks for the best smartwatches in general.

It can track your heart rate, sleep, and other fitness stats to help keep you in peak condition. There is even temperature tracking, which is ideal for managing stress, period cycle tracking, and breathing.

Note that the smart display is quite small and can't be used for much except for quick glances at your stats, so you will need a smartphone nearby for the full picture. It also requires a smartphone for GPS functionality, but overall, this is a great hybrid smartwatch for most people.

Garmin Vivomove Sport Budget pick Good looks and functionality for less The Garmin Vivomove Sport has a sporty yet subdued aesthetic that suits almost any outfit without breaking the bank. It also boasts a hidden display and lots of battery life to keep up with you throughout everything you do. Pros Sleek design

Tracks health and fitness stats

Smart display hides when not in use Cons No storage space for music

No GPS $180 at Amazon

Smartwatches can get expensive, and splashy, stylish hybrid options even more so. Thankfully, the Garmin Vivomove Sport doesn't cost too much but still offer good looks and smart functionality. This watch tracks heart rate, sleep, stress, respiration, and more, plus it comes with apps built-in for yoga, walking, and other workouts. The watch itself uses clean lines and comes in multiple colors, including Cocoa, Black, Cool Mint/Silver, and Ivory/Peach Gold. Plus, the smart display hides when it is not in use and reappears with a quick tap.

You also get a calendar included with this watch to keep up with your tasks. And you can receive notifications on the watch itself and respond to texts if the watch is synced to an Android phone.

This watch does not have room to store music for listening when you're on the go, and it doesn't have a built-in GPS, either. Still, it's a great hybrid smartwatch at a much lower price than many other options out there.

Withings ScanWatch Nova Premium pick Track everything in style The Withings ScanWatch Nova can log your temperature, heart health, sleep, breathing, activities, and more. It also boasts a sleek, subdued look and a variety of colors and bands to choose from. Pros Good looks and plenty of design options to choose from

Tracks lots of fitness stats

Lots of battery life Cons Expensive

Only one size available $600 at Withings

If you don't mind spending a chunk of change and getting a lot in return, consider the Withings ScanWatch Nova. This good-looking hybrid smartwatch lets you choose from Black, Green, or Blue watch faces and plenty of band colors and styles in leather, metal, and silicone. It can track your heart rate, temperature, sleep, respiration, activities, and more — including period cycles and your moods and feelings. Furthermore, it gets up to 30 days of battery life, so you'll seldom have to stop and charge this watch.

The case is stainless steel and the cover is sapphire glass, so this watch is plenty durable, too. The ScanWatch Nova is water-resistant up to 10ATM as well.

There is no doubt this watch is expensive, and it only comes in one size, 42mm. But it's also undeniably good-looking and comes with lots of smart features.

Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid Smart Watch for Women Best for smaller wrists A less bulky option $159 $229 Save $70 The Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid Smart Watch for Women won't overwhelm smaller wrists but still offers fitness and sleep tracking. It also has Alexa compatibility and shows you notifications right on your wrist using an e-ink display. Pros Suits slimmer limbs

Fitness and health tracking

Alexa compatibility Cons E-ink display may not please everyone

Small display size $159 at Amazon

Most of the options on this list are chunky and, well, skew toward a "masculine" aesthetic. If you have smaller wrists or want something less male-centric, consider the Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid Smartwatch for Women. It features a bevy of smart features and fitness tracking options, including steps, sleep, cardio, and many more. This watch is also Alexa-enabled, so you can interact with it via voice. The display shows you notifications and texts discretely, as well.

This watch is also lightweight, at around 4.94 ounces and the face features inset stones. There are plenty of color options available and styles of bands, too, to suit any taste.

The Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid Smartwatch for Women uses an e-ink display, which some people love and some loathe. It's also a rather small display, so reading texts may require some squinting. Overall, though, this is a less bulky option that many people will still find useful and stylish.

Withings Steel HR Sport GPS pick Track your runs in style The Withings Steel HR Sport can track your runs using GPS, which not every hybrid smartwatch does. That means you can go for a jog and track your distance as well as your steps. It also has a water-resistant build so you can go for a swim without worries. Pros Can track runs and other wokouts via GPS

Multiple sport modes

Syncs with multiple partner apps Cons GPS still requires a phone nearby

Small display $180 at Withings

Not every hybrid smartwatch comes with GPS functionality, so the Withings Steel HR Sport is notable in that it can use GPS to track your runs and other cardio workouts. While it still requires your phone for GPS functionality, it can track where you went, your total distance, and show you a precise map of the route you took. In addition, you get built-in apps for many workouts, including baseball, basketball, biking, and more.

This hybrid smartwatch can also show you notifications and it will vibrate once one arrives. Furthermore, it can sync with Apple Health, Starva, and other apps to integrate seamlessly with the rest of your tech.

Note that the screen is rather small on this watch, and you still need a phone nearby for full functionality. But it can actually make use of your GPS, and not every hybrid smartwatch can.

Garmin Instinct Crossover Solar Rugged pick Explore the great outdoors with this smartwatch $350 $450 Save $100 The Garmin Instinct Crossover Solar is a hybrid smartwatch that can handle the great outdoors. Its rugged build and solar charging ability let you explore and adventure without worries while tracking your health and fitness stats. Pros Rugged build

Solar charging

Built-in fitness apps Cons Bulky

Limited appearance customization $350 at Amazon

If you tackle the great outdoors, then the Garmin Instinct Crossover Solar is a good idea. Garmin makes some of our favorite fitness trackers, and the Instinct Crossover boasts similar features, including a rugged build that is water-resistant up to 10 ATM. It includes a GPS, compass, thermometer, and other sensors. Furthermore, it can track a bevy of outdoor and indoor activities including running, cycling, swimming, boxing, skiing, and many more. It monitors health stats as well, such as heart rate, steps, calories, and others. Despite these advanced functions, it still uses analog hands to tell the time, so it retains the look of a classic watch.

As the name implies, this watch can recharge itself using a solar cell, and that means up to 70 days of battery life or more. It also syncs easily to both Android devices and iPhones.

This is a rather bulky smartwatch, and it doesn't quite look like a classic timekeeping device, but it strikes a balance between ruggedness and appearance. For the outdoor enthusiast, it's a great pick.

Citizen CZ Smartwatch featuring IBM Watson AI-enabled pick A smarter hybrid smartwatch $316 $395 Save $79 You get fitness tracking and AI-powered stats with the Citizen CZ Smartwatch featuring IBM Watson. It can personalize recommendations for your needs and goals by learning your patterns of behavior. Pros Uses AI to personalize recommendations

Health and fitness tracking

Alexa compatible Cons Can be hard to read notifications

Black and white display $316 at Amazon

For an even smarter smartwatch, the Citizen CZ Smartwatch featuring IBM Watson can learn your habits and make recommendations based on your behavior patterns and stats. It syncs to the YouQ app on your phone to learn your sleep patterns, fitness activity, and other daily actions. Plus, it can show you incoming notifications, calls, texts, and more. Alexa compatibility lets you interact with this hybrid smartwatch hands free, too.

Furthermore, this watch is water-resistant up to 3ATM and even lets you know the weather. It can automatically adjust its time zone when you travel, too.

The display is black-and-white, however, and it can be tough to read notifications on the small display, but for quick tracking of your stats and deep learning of your habits, this smartwatch is a data-lover's dream.

Withings ScanWatch Light Minimalist pick Subdued style The Withings ScanWatch Light is a more minimalist hybrid smartwatch with no numbers on its dial and a subdued case. It can still track your health metrics, however, and it has lots of battery life. Pros Clean, minimalist look

Health and fitness tracking

Lots of battery life Cons Small, monochrome display

No temperaure tracking

Even hybrid smartwatches can get gaudy if you pair them with simple outfits. For something that won't look out of place when worn with a business suit, there is the Withings ScanWatch Light. This hybrid smartwatch doesn't even have numbers on the dial, and it has just a small screen embedded in the face. That way, it won't attract too much attention. It can still track your respiration, sleep, and other stats, though. And it even lets you track your menstrual cycles and see a prediction of when your next cycle might arrive.

Further contributing to this watch's unobtrusive design is the smaller 37mm face and lightweight 27.1g weight. It still gets up to 30 days of battery life, however, and is water-resistant up to 5ATM.

You do have to trade off and settle for a small, monochrome display with this watch. It also cannot track your temperature. Still, it makes for a sleek, subdued pick that won't stand out and will pair easily with almost any outfit.

The best hybrid smartwatches: The bottom line

For most people, the Withings ScanWatch 2 is the best hybrid smartwatch for most people, thanks to its sleek design and ability to track many health metrics. If you don't want to spend that much money, consider the Garmin Vivomove Sport, which still offers many stats and fitness tracking features at a lower price. And if you aren't concerned with price, the stylish and feature-packed Withings ScanWatch Nova boasts good looks and a host of smart features.