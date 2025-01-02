Indie games bring out the creativity and depth of individual or small-scale developers. They are popular among gamers because most of them offer unique experiences often unmatched by big-budget titles. Most indie developers reach their rightful audience through the gaming platform Steam. It’s a store for many undiscovered gems that are a mix of innovative gameplay, artistic design, and engaging storytelling.

If you like exploring off-beat games, here are the 10 indie games that you can’t miss on Steam.

10 Hades

An addictive roguelike Greek mythology adventure

Close

Hades is a masterpiece that has redefined the roguelike genre. It’s a fast-paced game in which you play as Zagreus, the rebellious son of Hades who is trying to escape the underworld of Greek Mythology. While progressing through the game, you are offered powerful godly weapons and boons to keep you engaged. The continuous storyline, exciting characters, and thrilling soundtrack make the game non-monotonous. I especially like the game’s story and Zagreus’ bond with his father and gods. Overall, it’s a fun single-player indie game.

Your changes have been saved Hades In Hades, you have to flee the Underworld and your unloving father to find your mother on Earth. Olympians will support you through the journey by providing you with gifts that help you fight your enemies more effectively on your way out. The game is rich with NPCs, monsters, and settings. You can even customize some of its aspects, such as difficulty. $10 at Steam

9 Hollow Knight

A Metroidvania masterpiece filled with charm and challenge