Intel’s 12th- and 13th-generation Core CPUs are some of the best CPUs for gaming , featuring speedy core clocks and compelling value. To get the most performance out of those CPUs, you’ll need a great motherboard to slot it into, with the features, inputs, and output ports that enable your peripherals to shine. To help with your decision-making, we’ve rounded up the best Intel motherboards for the Z690 chipset, with options for every budget and use case.

The Asus ProArt Z690 Creator is a premium workstation motherboard. Featuring 16+1 power delivery, it supports DDR5 and PCIe 5.0. It has four M.2 slots for NVMe SSDs, two Thunderbolt 4 Type-C ports, and advanced security options like USB port management and software blacklisting. It has seven 4-pin PWM fan headers to keep things cool.

The Asus ROG Strix Z690-I Gaming is a premium small form-factor Mini-ITX motherboard. It supports DDR5 and PCIe 5.0 and features a 10+1 power delivery rated to 105A. It has two M.2 slots for NVMe SSDs, and two memory slots that support DDR5-6400, 2.5G Ethernet, and Wi-Fi 6E. It also has two Thunderbolt 4 Type-C ports and BIOS FlashBack.

The NZXT N7 Z690 is a premium, stylish motherboard for Intel's 12th Gen CPUs with support for up to 128GB of DDR4, three M.2 slots for NVMe SSDs, and a three-year warranty. It also supports PCIe 4.0 and has BIOS FlashBack. However, its standout feature is the all-metal armor, which covers every part of the motherboard except the necessary ports.

The Asus ROG Maximus Z690 Extreme is a premium, enthusiast-level motherboard with an extensive feature set and price to match. It has 24+1 power delivery, two PCIe 5.0 x16 slots, support for DDR5, and five M.2 slots for NVMe SSDs, one of which is at PCIe 5.0 speeds. It also has a high-end Audio DAC, 10G and 2.5G Ethernet, and Wi-Fi 6E.

The EVGA Z690 Dark Kingpin was designed by one of the world’s best overclockers to shatter records with Intel's latest CPUs. It has a 21-phase digital VRM, a 10-layer PCB for smooth power delivery, and a supplemental 6-pin PCIe power socket for additional stability. It has a rotated CPU socket and only two DDR5 slots, but you'll still get three M.2 slots and physical controls.

The Asus TUF Gaming Z690-Plus WiFi perfectly pairs with mid-tier Intel CPUs. It features a 14+2 power delivery, four M.2 slots for NVMe SSDs, and as of Bios version 2004, supports 13th-generation CPUs and DDR5. It also has 2.5G Ethernet and Wi-Fi 6. It’s one of the cheapest Z690 motherboards, so it has fewer expansion ports than more expensive models.

The Asus ROG Maximus Z690 Hero is the most affordable enthusiast motherboard from the Maximus range, but it’s anything but entry-level. Featuring 20+1 power delivery rated for 90A, it also supports DDR5 and PCIe 5.0. It has three M.2 slots for NVMe SSDs, and a ROG Hyper M.2 card to add two more. It also has 2.5G Ethernet and Wi-Fi 6E.

The MSI MPG Z690 Carbon WiFi has all the hallmarks of a premium motherboard without the premium price tag. It supports DDR5 with up to 192 GB and PCIe 5.0 for graphics and has 18+1+1 power delivery using two 8-pin power connectors. It also has five M.2 slots for NVMe SSDs, six SATA ports, 2.5G Ethernet, and Wi-Fi 6E.

The best Intel Z690 motherboards bring added value

All Z690 motherboards for Intel’s 12th and 13th-generation CPUs can provide the power and connectivity needed for your PC build. This generation doesn’t have many budget motherboards, so expect to pay $250 as a minimum for a quality piece of hardware. Adding more to your budget offers connectivity options, including Thunderbolt 4 to additional M.2 slots and SATA ports for storage, additional high-speed PCIe slots, and better quality power delivery circuits for enthusiast-level CPUs and overclocking.

You don’t have to spend a lot to get a motherboard with premium features, which is why we think the MSI MPG Z690 Carbon WiFi is the best option for most buyers. The efficient power circuitry can handle any of these Intel CPUs, even the power-hungry i9 models. Add multiple M.2 slots, plenty of USB ports, and support for DDR5 and PCIe 5.0, and you get a high-value motherboard.

For enthusiasts who want the best performance, whatever the cost, we recommend the Asus ROG Maximus Z690 range. This includes the Asus ROG Maximus Z690 Hero, which is the entry-level model in the high-end range, and the Asus ROG Maximus Z690 Extreme, which is the flagship with all the features an enthusiast could want.

Any Z690 motherboard will power your CPU, but our recommendations will help you find the best motherboard for what you want to do with your PC. If you haven’t purchased the CPU yet, you might want to check out our guide for the best Intel CPUs. Remember, you will need to cool your Intel CPU, and Noctua has some of the best CPU coolers around.