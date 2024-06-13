Key Takeaways Smart dialer in iOS 18 predicts text based on number inputs, streamlining the calling experience.

Send Later function in Messages app allows scheduling of messages for future delivery, enhancing convenience.

Control Center customization in iOS 18 lets users create a personalized interface with easy access to frequently used options.

The latest iteration of Apple’s renowned mobile operating system, iOS 18, introduces a plethora of customization, security, and AI features. It promises to streamline your day-to-day experience with your iPhone, enhance communication with others, and ultimately boost your productivity. Whether you are a busy professional juggling multiple responsibilities, or a tech nerd eager to optimize your digital experience, check out these top iOS 18 productivity features that can transform the way you interact with your iPhone.

15 Smart dialer

The default Phone app is receiving some much-needed under-the-hood improvements in iOS 18. First of all, there is a search bar in the Recents menu to help you find a specific caller or number quickly.

The Keypad menu now features T9 dialing that predicts text based on your number inputs. For example, if you want to call Aarzu, simply type 22798 and check the astute suggestion at the top. Just look at the letters under each number and type a contact’s name accordingly. It may take some time to get used to, but once you get the hang of it, you won’t go back to the usual method for dialing a contact.

14 Send Later

The Messages app is finally receiving a much-awaited Send Later function. As the name suggests, you can draft a message, pick a time and date, and schedule it at your convenience to be sent at a future time. Maybe you don’t want to stay awake until 12 AM to wish someone a happy new year, so you can easily schedule a greeting message for 12 AM and get to bed early. Even if you turn off the phone, the system will still send the text on time, as the message waits on the iMessage servers until the scheduled date and time. Send Later only works with iMessage, though. You can’t schedule a text to Android users.

13 Control Center customization

iOS 18 brings a major revamp to the Control Center. It now features a scrollable feed which allows you to switch between your toggles, widgets, and shortcuts easily.

Simply open the Control Center, tap + at the top, and select Add a Control. Apple now offers dozens of system shortcuts that you can include in the Control Center. You can even expand a toggle and turn it into a widget for easy access. It’s entirely up to you to create an ideal Control Center with your most frequently used options at your fingertips.

The company has also released APIs for Control Center, so that third-party developers can create specific shortcuts for their apps, too.

12 Photos app customization

The Photos app is getting a nice UI makeover in iOS 18. The company has removed the tab bar and now shows a single feed to check your memories in style. Like the Control Center, it’s totally customizable, and lets you enable/disable and rearrange collections from the bottom.

For example, you can keep your memories, trips, and albums at the top, while keeping other options, such as Utilities and wallpaper suggestions, at the bottom. Needless to say, Apple has left no stone unturned when it comes to personalization options in iOS 18.

11 Safari highlights

Aside from a redesigned Reader menu, Safari is getting another time-saving feature called Highlights. As the name suggests, it auto-detects relevant information on a webpage and highlights it as you browse. It shows directions and provides links to help you quickly learn more about music, people, movies, and more.

10 Reminders in Calendar

The default Calendar app gets a major productivity boost with Reminders integration. Tasks which have been assigned due-dates in the Reminders app will automatically appear in your Calendar. You can now view, edit, and manage your tasks directly from the Calendar app. Furthermore, if you create a new entry in the Calendar, just slide to the Reminder tab there to add tasks with relevant details like notes, date, time, tags, flag, priority, and more. You can even insert an image from the Details menu.

9 Collapsible sections in Notes

Among all the default iOS apps, Notes received the greatest number of new features in iOS 18. The app automatically creates a collapsible section whenever you insert a heading in a note. It streamlines your note content and saves you from continuous scrolling. Another neat add-on is the highlighter functionality. You can now highlight specific text in purple, red, green, or yellow shades.

8 Math equations in Notes

Thanks to built-in support for math equations, you don’t need to exit the Notes app and then open up the Calculator to crunch numbers. Whether you want to calculate weekend expenses, subscription charges, or divide the dinner bill among friends, just type the equation in Notes and press = to get the result in no time. It’s a huge time-saver, can improve accuracy (since you don't have to remember numbers correctly to input into a separate Calculator), and definitely comes in handy in certain situations.

7 Passwords app

Apple used to offer iCloud Keychain under the Settings menu. It was inconvenient to access it from the Settings > Passwords menu. Now, there is a new Passwords app which is applicable across all platforms, with basic features like login entries, 2FA codes, notes, Wi-Fi passwords, security recommendations, and more.

As always, you can also create a shared group if you would like to share specific entries with trusted contacts.

6 Journal insights

Journal app gets some major updates to help you build habits and create entries like a pro. It supports rich text formatting, lets you transcribe audio, and offers a calendar view to jump to an entry.

Journal app also shows insights about journaling streaks, days journaled, words written, entries in a year, and more. You can also access the same via Journal’s home screen and lock screen widgets.

5 Customizable lock screen toggles

In a surprising move, Apple finally lets you change the quick toggles on the lock screen. They are no longer limited to Flashlight and Camera shortcuts. You can create a quick note, assign any app, supported action, shortcut, and more to your lock screen. For instance, you can add Airplane Mode, Cellular data, Personal hotspot, and even an Apple remote right on the lock screen.

Third-party apps can also leverage the new API to offer you the ability to create app shortcuts from the lock screen.

4 Improved SharePlay

iOS 18 enables advanced screen-sharing capabilities in SharePlay. You can now remotely draw on someone’s screen to guide them flawlessly. It’s a welcome feature for anyone troubleshooting their family or friend’s iPhone or iPad from a long distance.

3 Mail categories

Aside from Apple Intelligence, the Mail app has several categories to organize your incoming emails like a pro. It now features a Primary inbox that stores important time-sensitive messages and emails from friends, family, and colleagues.

The app tucks away other types of emails into Shopping, Promotions, and Updates inboxes. The entire concept is quite similar to Outlook’s Focused inbox and Gmail’s default categories.

2 Grouped emails

The Mail app offers a new Digest view that shows all emails from a specific company. For example, you can check your flight ticket, details, and relevant updates from your airline within a single view. The Mail app groups all messages from a sender and lets you interact with them more easily.

1 Call recording with live transcription

Call recording is another highly requested feature from iPhone users. Apple finally implemented call recording with live transcription support in iOS 18. This means that you can record a call and generate a conversation transcript in no time.

As expected, when you enable call recording, everyone on the call receives a message about active call recording. You can’t record your internet calls via WhatsApp, Messenger, or Telegram, though.

Maximize efficiency with iOS 18

Suffice it to say, Apple hit it out of the park with customization and productivity add-ons for their core apps. Whether you are already an iOS user or considering making the switch, these enhancements in iOS 18 are sure to provide a significant boost to your daily routine.

We haven’t dug deeply here into the new Siri experience yet, or the forthcoming Apple Intelligence features, as they are unavailable in the iOS 18 developer beta, but we will be sure to keep you posted once we can get our hands on those.

If you want to learn more iOS 18 tricks, check our dedicated guide to find out about the top hidden iOS 18 features that Apple skipped mentioning on stage at WWDC.