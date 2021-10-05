These are the Best Cases for the new iPad 9th Gen: ESR, Supcase, iBlason, and more!

Apple announced the affordable iPad 9th Gen during its California Streaming event in mid-September. It offers the same design and colors as last year’s model but has mightier internals. This iPad is perfect for students who don’t need the higher power of an iPad Pro, Air, or Mini. Whether you’re taking your iPad to school, work, or keeping it at home, it’s always a good idea to buy a case for it. iPads are delicate devices, and scratching or cracking them ruins their premium feel. So we have compiled for you a list of the best iPad 9 cases currently available.

Choosing a case for your new iPad can be tricky. Should you go for style, protection, or a bit of both? No case is perfect or complete; they each have their own pros and cons. You will have to settle for a bundle of strengths and weaknesses depending on your personal preferences and how often you drop or scratch your devices. You can also take into consideration whether you’re keeping it stably placed in your home office or moving it around and taking it outdoors. After all, you know what you need the best, but choose wisely.

ESR Trifold Case Smart This case from ESR offers the smart wake/sleep functionality. Its magnetic cover can be folded into a comfortable viewing or typing stand. It is available in seven color options — Black, Blue, Forest Green, Mint Green, Rose Gold, Silver Gray, and Sky Blue. Buy on Amazon

SUPCASE UB Series Full Body Rugged Protective Case Rugged This case offers full body protection for your iPad 9th Gen. It comes with a kickstand that makes propping your iPad quite simple. It's available in Black and Blue. Buy on Amazon Promoted

GHINL Slim Soft TPU Back Case Colorful This iPad cover from GHINL comes in seven different colors that will make your iPad more vibrant — Light Pink, Black, Green, Navy, Rose Gold, Sky Blue, and Yellow. It can stand and supports automatic screen wake/sleep. Buy on Amazon

DTTO Premium Leather Business Folio Leather This leather case from DTTO is perfect for those looking for something professional. It has a built-in leather hand strap and comes in eight different colors, some of which are a bit more casual. Buy on Amazon

i-Blason Halo Slim Clear Protective Case With kickstand This clear Case from i-Blason comes with a kickstand to make placing it on surfaces easier. It's available in five different patterns to choose from. Buy on Amazon Promoted

ESR Shock-Resistant TPU Back Case Shock-Resistant This case from ESR is flexible and offers shock resistance. It has a trifold stand for easy placement and comes in six different color options to choose from. The case is slim and light, so portability isn't an issue. Buy on Amazon

LTROP Case for Kids with Shoulder Strap For Kids If the iPad 9th Gen is for your kid, this is the perfect case to buy. It's rugged, has handles for easy carrying, includes a shoulder strap, and comes in seven colors — Black, Blue, Green, Purple, Red, Rose, and Teal. Buy on Amazon

Timecity Stand Case with Hand Strap and Shoulder Strap Includes Hand-strap This case from Timecity comes with hand and shoulder straps that makes carrying it around simpler and safer. It also has a stand to prop it on surfaces. It's available in eight different colors, so there should be a right one for you. Buy on Amazon

ZHK Noctilucous Slim Trifold Case Noctilucous This case from ZHK glows in the dark! Put the it under the light or sunshine for at least 5 minutes so it can absorb enough light, then watch it magically light up in dark environments. It includes internal magnet which make it support auto wake/sleep. Buy on Amazon

If I had to choose one of these cases for my iPad 9th Gen, I would go for the ZHK Noctilucous Slim Trifold Case. I simply love how magical it looks at night, and it offers 360º protection for the iPad. It’s a blend of great design, style, functionality, and protection.

If you’re looking for cases with keyboards for your new iPad 9th Gen or maybe just standalone Bluetooth keyboards, we’ve prepared for you a list of the best ones currently available out there.

Apple iPad 9th Gen The iPad 9th Gen is the latest affordable iPad from Apple. It is powered by the A13 Bionic chip and supports the Apple Pencil 1st Gen. Buy on Amazon

