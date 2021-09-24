These are the Best Deals on the new iPad 9th Gen: Apple Online Store and more!

The latest affordable iPad is here! Apple revealed earlier this week — during the California Streaming event — the new iPad 9th Gen. This iPad is usually the students’ go-to, considering its affordability and hybridity. After all, it supports Apple Pencil and the smart keyboard, which turns it into a multipurpose device. While Apple offers a student discount on the iPad, not all students have access to that. So here’s a list of sources where you can get the new iPad from, with some tempting deals included, which make this purchase such a steal!

What’s the iPad 9th Gen price?

This iPad is priced at $329 for the entry model in the US and is available starting September 24th. Below is a full breakdown of the different variants of the iPad 9th Gen and their respective prices at the Apple Store.

Variant Regular Student Discount Wi-Fi, 64GB $329 $309 Wi-Fi + Cellular, 64GB $459 $439 Wi-Fi, 256GB $479 $459 Wi-Fi + Cellular, 256GB $609 $589

It’s worth mentioning that buying a cellular model through Apple’s online store and activating it on one of the select US carriers can get you a gift card worth up to $200.

Best iPad 9th Gen deals

Apple Online Store

The Apple online store has a few perks you might not necessarily find elsewhere:

Student discounts and deals — if you’re eligible.

Trading in an old iPad for up to $580 off your next Apple purchase.

Getting a gift card worth up to $200 if you buy a cellular model and activate on a certain US carrier.

Getting a free engraving on the back of your iPad.

You can already purchase the iPad 9th Gen through the Apple online store. If you’re a college student, you may be eligible for a discount.

Apple iPad 9th Gen The iPad 9th Gen is the latest affordable iPad from Apple. It is powered by the A13 Bionic chip and supports the Apple Pencil 1st Gen. Buy on Apple.com

Amazon

Amazon matches the price that you see on the Apple Store — $329 for the starting model.

Apple iPad 9th Gen The iPad 9th Gen is the latest affordable iPad from Apple. It is powered by the A13 Bionic chip and supports the Apple Pencil 1st Gen. Buy on Amazon

Best Buy

Best Buy currently has the new iPad available for purchase. Its price matches that of the Apple store — $329 for the entry model.

Apple iPad 9th Gen The iPad 9th Gen is the latest affordable iPad from Apple. It is powered by the A13 Bionic chip and supports the Apple Pencil 1st Gen. Buy on Best Buy

Walmart

Walmart currently has the entry model available for purchase at just $299. That’s the biggest discount we’ve seen for the brand new iPad so far. This deal includes free shipping, so it’ll arrive right at your doorstep for just $299.

Apple iPad 9th Gen The iPad 9th Gen is the latest affordable iPad from Apple. It is powered by the A13 Bionic chip and supports the Apple Pencil 1st Gen. Buy on Walmart

These are the currently available deals on the all-new iPad 9th Gen. We will keep this page updated as more deals surface online. Make sure to check back later for more. If you’re interested in the iPhone 13, you may want to take a look at the currently available deals for the iPhone 13.