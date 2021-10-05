These are the Best Keyboards and Keyboard Cases for the new iPad 9th Gen: Apple, Logitech, and more!

Apple announced the affordable iPad 9th Gen during its California Streaming event, back in mid-September. It’s available in the same colors as those of the previous-generation iPad. Protecting your iPad is one of the responsible things to do after buying it. While there are plenty of great cases available out there to choose from, some of us prefer having keyboard cases, or at least separate Bluetooth keyboards for easier usage. So we have compiled for you a list of the best Bluetooth keyboards and keyboard cases for the iPad 9th Gen.

Whether you go for a keyboard or a keyboard case depends on many factors. Standalone keyboards tend to have a better build quality than keyboard cases. So do you care more about convenience or durability? Would you rather carry your keyboard around, or do you prefer having it attached as part of the iPad case at all times? It really depends on your specific wants and needs. We have listed and described the best available options for you. It is up to you what you actually choose and go for. And, remember, you could always buy more than one and switch depending on your activities and workflow.

Best Keyboards: Standalone, Bluetooth keyboards

Logitech MX Keys Mini Minimalist Wireless Illuminated Keyboard Metallic This metallic keyboard from Logitech has keys shaped for your fingertips, so typing feels more natural. The backlit keys automatically light up when your hands approach them and the lighting adjusts based on your environment. Buy on Amazon

Arteck Ultra-Slim Bluetooth Keyboard Affordable This elegant keyboard from Arteck offers decent functionality for an affordable price. It's available in two color options — Black and Silver. It has a long battery life, so you won't need to worry about running out of juice after weeks of daily use. Buy on Amazon

OMOTON Wireless Bluetooth Backlit Keyboard Colorful Backlight This wireless keyboard offers seven backlight colors. So you can switch to a color that matches your mood. It's ultra-slim, light, and includes a scissors mechanism for easier typing. At the bottom of the keyboard, there are four rubberized feet to prevent it from slipping. Buy on Amazon

Apple Magic Keyboard (Wireless, Rechargable) Official This is the official Magic Keyboard from Apple. It has a premium build and work perfectly when paired with an iPad. And it offers the slim, minimalist design Apple is known for. It also includes a rechargeable battery, through a Lightning to USB cable. Buy on Amazon

Apple Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad With Numeric Keypad This Magic Keyboard is also from Apple, but it offers a numeric pad. For those of you who prefer working with larger keyboards, this one is for you. It has the same premium build of the other Magic Keyboard and also includes a rechargeable battery. Buy on Amazon

RYMEK Typewriter Style Mechanical Keyboard Mechanical This keyboard from RYMEK offers an eccentric typewriter design. If you're a fan of mechanical keyboards, this one is for you. It also offers a stand for your iPad, so you don't have to use a separate stand. Its keys are backlit for dim conditions. Buy on Amazon

Best Keyboard Cases: Keyboards integrated with cases

CHESONA Detachable Keyboard Case Detachable This keyboard case from CHESONA comes with a detachable keyboard. This makes it convenient for when you dont want a keyboard connected to your iPad. It uses magnets to attach, so the process is quite simple. Buy on Amazon

UQITECH Wireless Magnetic Detachable Keyboard Case Colorful This case from UQITECH not only has a detachable keyboard, but it also comes in a wide variety of colors. It also has a built-in Apple Pencil holder so you don't have to worry about losing or carrying it around separately. Buy on Amazon

Phixnozar Keyboard Case with Trackpad Includes Trackpad This case from Phixnozar not only includes a keyboard, but also a trackpad. If you're one of the people who dislike having a separate wireless mouse and want to take advantage of cursor support on iPadOS, this one is for you. Buy on Amazon

Fintie 7-Color Backlit Keyboard Case Colorful Backlight This case from Finite offers a magnetically detachable 7-color backlit keyboard. It has 3 levels of brightness, 7 backlight colors, and hundreds of vibrant backlight color-changing modes. Buy on Amazon

Phixnozar Rainbow Backlight Keyboard Case Rainbow Backlight This case from Phixnozar offers a backlit keyboard with two rainbow modes, including a breathing, circular one. It gives your iPad a vibrant, fun vibe that is unmatched by any of the other cases. Buy on Amazon

BORIYUAN 7 Colors Backlit Detachable Keyboard Slim Leather Smart Cover Smart This smart cover from BORIYUAN offers the automatic display sleep/wake functionality. It also has a 7-color backlit keyboard that can match your mood and the environment you're sitting in. Buy on Amazon

If I personally had to choose one of these keyboards or keyboard cases for my iPad 9th Gen, I would go for the Fintie 7-Color Backlit Keyboard Case. I love its colorful backlit keyboard and the fact that it’s detachable. I can easily switch from “laptop” to tablet mode, without having to carry the extra weight around. This configuration makes sense the most to me.

Apple iPad 9th Gen The iPad 9th Gen is the latest affordable iPad from Apple. It is powered by the A13 Bionic chip and supports the Apple Pencil 1st Gen. Buy on Amazon

Did you buy any of the keyboards or keyboard cases we’ve shared above? If so, which did you choose? If not, what’s holding you back? Let us know in the comments section below.