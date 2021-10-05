These are the Best Keyboards and Keyboard Cases for the new iPad 9th Gen: Apple, Logitech, and more!
Apple announced the affordable iPad 9th Gen during its California Streaming event, back in mid-September. It’s available in the same colors as those of the previous-generation iPad. Protecting your iPad is one of the responsible things to do after buying it. While there are plenty of great cases available out there to choose from, some of us prefer having keyboard cases, or at least separate Bluetooth keyboards for easier usage. So we have compiled for you a list of the best Bluetooth keyboards and keyboard cases for the iPad 9th Gen.
Whether you go for a keyboard or a keyboard case depends on many factors. Standalone keyboards tend to have a better build quality than keyboard cases. So do you care more about convenience or durability? Would you rather carry your keyboard around, or do you prefer having it attached as part of the iPad case at all times? It really depends on your specific wants and needs. We have listed and described the best available options for you. It is up to you what you actually choose and go for. And, remember, you could always buy more than one and switch depending on your activities and workflow.
Best Keyboards: Standalone, Bluetooth keyboards
- This metallic keyboard from Logitech has keys shaped for your fingertips, so typing feels more natural. The backlit keys automatically light up when your hands approach them and the lighting adjusts based on your environment.
- This elegant keyboard from Arteck offers decent functionality for an affordable price. It's available in two color options — Black and Silver. It has a long battery life, so you won't need to worry about running out of juice after weeks of daily use.
- This wireless keyboard offers seven backlight colors. So you can switch to a color that matches your mood. It's ultra-slim, light, and includes a scissors mechanism for easier typing. At the bottom of the keyboard, there are four rubberized feet to prevent it from slipping.
- This is the official Magic Keyboard from Apple. It has a premium build and work perfectly when paired with an iPad. And it offers the slim, minimalist design Apple is known for. It also includes a rechargeable battery, through a Lightning to USB cable.
- This Magic Keyboard is also from Apple, but it offers a numeric pad. For those of you who prefer working with larger keyboards, this one is for you. It has the same premium build of the other Magic Keyboard and also includes a rechargeable battery.
- This keyboard from RYMEK offers an eccentric typewriter design. If you're a fan of mechanical keyboards, this one is for you. It also offers a stand for your iPad, so you don't have to use a separate stand. Its keys are backlit for dim conditions.
Best Keyboard Cases: Keyboards integrated with cases
- This keyboard case from CHESONA comes with a detachable keyboard. This makes it convenient for when you dont want a keyboard connected to your iPad. It uses magnets to attach, so the process is quite simple.
- This case from UQITECH not only has a detachable keyboard, but it also comes in a wide variety of colors. It also has a built-in Apple Pencil holder so you don't have to worry about losing or carrying it around separately.
- This case from Phixnozar not only includes a keyboard, but also a trackpad. If you're one of the people who dislike having a separate wireless mouse and want to take advantage of cursor support on iPadOS, this one is for you.
- This case from Finite offers a magnetically detachable 7-color backlit keyboard. It has 3 levels of brightness, 7 backlight colors, and hundreds of vibrant backlight color-changing modes.
- This case from Phixnozar offers a backlit keyboard with two rainbow modes, including a breathing, circular one. It gives your iPad a vibrant, fun vibe that is unmatched by any of the other cases.
- This smart cover from BORIYUAN offers the automatic display sleep/wake functionality. It also has a 7-color backlit keyboard that can match your mood and the environment you're sitting in.
If I personally had to choose one of these keyboards or keyboard cases for my iPad 9th Gen, I would go for the Fintie 7-Color Backlit Keyboard Case. I love its colorful backlit keyboard and the fact that it’s detachable. I can easily switch from “laptop” to tablet mode, without having to carry the extra weight around. This configuration makes sense the most to me.
- The iPad 9th Gen is the latest affordable iPad from Apple. It is powered by the A13 Bionic chip and supports the Apple Pencil 1st Gen.
Did you buy any of the keyboards or keyboard cases we’ve shared above? If so, which did you choose? If not, what’s holding you back? Let us know in the comments section below.