IPads are some of the most flexible tech devices available and are widely regarded as the best tablets on the market today. When paired with the right keyboard your iPad can completely replace the need for a laptop, for example. The iPad is a prized tool for many digital artists who pair it with an Apple Pencil to create illustrations. Parents, too, often rely on iPads for the entertainment and education of their little ones. It doesn’t even need to be mentioned how useful an iPad can be in a work or school setting. If you want to make the most of your device, though, you’re going to want to throw some of your cold, hard cash at useful accessories that can help improve functionality, add a little style, and protect your investment.

With six hours of battery life on a single charge and twice as much active noise cancelation as their predecessors, the AirPods Pro are an exceptional choice for anybody who wants to get lost in crystal clear audio while using their iPad. Touch controls let you effortlessly adjust volume while an inward-facing microphone can recognize your voice and help you to sound more natural during calls and recordings.

The care and management of a svelte leather case isn’t for everybody, so if you’re looking for functionality and style that’s a little more manageable the Apple Smartfolio is a better choice. This thin and lightweight case can attach to your iPad magnetically and features automatic sleep/wake functionality. It’s also available in a wide array of great colors. You may want a separate screen protector, however.

For as useful as they are, iPads can be fairly limited when it comes to having sufficient ports for add-ons. This 7-in-1 hub can connect to your iPad’s USB-C to add an HDMI port so you can extend your screen at 4K resolution, a 3.5mm audio jack, an SD/microSD card reader, a USB 3.0 port, a USB-C data port, and a USB-C PD port.

The Apple iPad is a premium tablet, and you want premium accessories without breaking the bank. The TORRO genuine leather case is made by a U.K.-based company that handcrafts luxury leather products from premium cowhide leather. It features a soft microfiber interior to protect your iPad’s screen while a silicone-based interior frame provides shock absorption. There’s even a groove for an Apple Pencil and support for the iPad’s auto wake/sleep function

If you have one mobile device, chances are good you have multiple, and you’re going to need to charge more than one at a time. Nobody wants wires everywhere, though, and that’s where Satechi’s multi-device charging station comes in handy. Charge up to five devices simultaneously via two USB-C PD ports, two USB-A ports, and a Qi wireless charging slot.

IPads are excellent distractions for kids on long car rides, but the risk of your little one dropping the expensive tablet can be a big deterrent for any parent. The Lusso Gear kids travel tray connects to your little one’s car seat and features a protected pocket for your iPad so that kids can watch their favorite shows or play games with minimal risks for destruction.

IPads are extremely popular among artists, but for extended drawing sessions, the small screen can pose a problem as there’s nowhere to rest your hand while working. A large universal stand like this Bamboo iPad holder makes it possible to hold the iPad at a more comfortable drawing angle while also providing a place to rest your wrist. There are additional cutouts to hold your Apple Pencil and manage any accessory cables, also.

Nothing puts a damper on productivity and takes you out of your flow state like a dead battery. The Anker 525 Power Bank provides 20,000mAh of extra charge that is lightweight and portable, letting you keep plenty of extra juice in your bag for emergencies. Plus it is compatible with a wide range of Apple products, so your iPad won’t be the only accessory you can keep powered up.

If you want your iPad to feel more like a laptop, this is the accessory to do it with. The slim folio-style case protects your tablet while still allowing you space to sketch or take notes even when utilizing the adjustable kickstand. The backlit keyboard can be detached, and it features a large “click-anywhere” style trackpad that is compatible with multi-touch trackpad gestures.

This keyboard can be paired with an iPad or other Apple devices via Bluetooth connectivity. The rechargeable battery can last for weeks before you need to find a plug, and the keyboard is lightweight, which allows for portable productivity without having to pack a separate laptop. There are additional variations available if you prefer a full keyboard with a number pad or want to use Touch ID functionality.

Ideal for drawing, writing, and notation the Apple Pencil 2 is a sleek and stylish accessory capable of connecting magnetically to the side of your iPad for safekeeping and charging wirelessly. The Apple Pencil 2 does have limited compatibility, so check that your iPad is suited to this stylus before picking one up.

A trustworthy charging cable can be worth twice its weight in gold, and the Anker Powerline III series steals the show. The braided nylon cables are sturdy and flexible with a 35,000 bend lifespan and are compatible with fast charging when paired with an 18W USB-C charger. Plus they’re available in an array of great colors.

Get the most out of your iPad

The uses for an iPad can vary widely from person to person, and the accessories that are going to suit your needs are also going to be different depending on your own personal use case. There’s no shortage of accessories to choose from, either, but sifting through everything available to find what’s right for you can be daunting. For all the different use cases, however, the Apple Pencil 2 is an obvious choice. The iPad and Apple Pencil 2 are made for each other in every way and paired together they are excellent for creating illustrations, editing photos, taking notes, and so much more. One thing to consider, however, is that not all iPads are compatible with the Apple Pencil 2, so you’ll want to check that your device works before you order.

If you’ve not yet purchased an iPad you may want to think about which accessories you plan to use so that you can determine which is the best iPad for you. Anker’s Powerline III nylon cables are an excellent iPad accessory regardless of your use case. These sturdy cables are rated for more than 35,000 bends and feature a strong nylon braid to help protect the cable—ensuring its longevity. They are, unfortunately, only available in 3-foot and 6-foot lengths so if you need a longer cable you may have to consider a different option.

The Logitech combo keyboard with touchpad is our premium pick, and like the Anker nylon cables and the Apple Pencil 2, it stands out as an accessory that fits across a variety of use cases. The slim folio-style case provides an element of protection while the backlit keyboard and full-size trackpad with “click-anywhere” functionality makes your iPad feel less like a tablet and more like a powerful mini laptop.

Like the Apple Pencil, there can be compatibility issues between your iPad and Logitech combo keyboard. You’ll want to be certain you’re purchasing a combo keyboard that fits your iPad. If you have an 11-inch iPad Pro, for example, you’ll want to be sure your Logitech combo case is among the best 11-inch iPad Pro cases.