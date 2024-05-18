The iPad Air keeps getting better and better. The new 2024 iPad Air sports the powerful M2 chip, and on top of that, Apple has introduced a new 13-inch size in addition to the 11-inch, just like the iPad Pro M4. If you're looking for a good case for your iPad Air M2, the good news is that most cases for the iPad Air 5 will fit the 11-inch model, and there are already a lot of great options for the 13-inch Air. We've got you covered with the best iPad Air M2 cases right here.
Apple Smart Folio iPad Air (2022) CaseEditor's choice
If you're looking for the best iPad Air M2 case, you can't go wrong with the official Apple Smart Folio. This case protects your tablet front and back and doubles as a convenient stand when opened. It fits both the 5th-gen iPad Air and the new 11-inch iPad Air M2. For the latest release, Apple introduced some new colors, so you have ten different options now for the 11-inch model.
Speck Balance Folio iPad Air CaseRunner-up
The Speck Balance Folio is another excellent iPad Air M2 case, and it's a bit cheaper than the Apple Smart Folio. It's a great, economical choice if you're not picky about having a bunch of colors to choose from. Plus, it's available for both the 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Air M2.
ProCase Slim Stand iPad Air (2022) CaseBest value$8 $16 Save $8
You don't have to spend much to get a good case for your iPad Air M2. The ProCase folio is a simple yet effective kickstand-style case, and it's available for both the 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Air models. The 11-inch model has a ton of colors available, too, letting you show off some style if black or navy blue isn't your taste. Unfortunately, the 13-inch variant doesn't have as many colors yet.
Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro & iPad Air$250 $299 Save $49
This Apple’s own keyboard case, offering a built-in trackpad and USB Type-C port. It attaches to your iPad Pro magnetically and allows you to rely on it as a laptop replacement. It's available in Black and White.
ESR for iPad Air M2 13 Inch CaseGreat 13-inch case$25 $30 Save $5
Since iPad Air 5 cases work perfectly with the new iPad Air M2, there are a ton of options for the 11-inch model but not as many for the 13-inch Air M2 (and iPad Pro cases won't work well, either). Thankfully, some brands like ESR are offering some great cases made just for the 13-inch iPad Air, and this folio is an excellent value pick. It's a straightforward kickstand-style case, and when folded up, it even protects your stylus.
Spigen Rugged Armor Pro case for iPad Air (2022)Ultra-rugged
Most cases provide decent protection for everyday use, but if you're tougher on your stuff or use your tablet in rough environments, the Spigen Rugged Armor Pro is the case you want. The Rugged Armor Pro cradles your iPad Air M2 in a hard shell with shock-absorbing Air Cushion technology, raised edges, and buffered corners. The kickstand also offers two different viewing angles.
ESR Matte iPad Air (2022) caseSoft and flexible$13 $17 Save $4
Are hard cases not your thing? This iPad Air M2 case from ESR is more like a smartphone case, enveloping your tablet in smooth, flexible silicone. It protects your iPad from bumps and scratches but features a discreet design that won't get in your way. However, you might want to consider adding a screen protector.
Fintie Rotating Leather iPad Air (2022) CaseLeather style
Made from nice-looking PU leather, this Fintie iPad Air M2 case features a handy rotating design that lets you easily flip between portrait and landscape mode. The kickstand cover also offers two different viewing angles for maximum comfort, and it's available in a wide array of colors if brown isn't your thing.
Native Union Stow 11" Tablet SleeveStylish sleeve$60 $70 Save $10
Another good alternative to folio-style cases is the Native Union Stow. This sleeve case is as stylish as it is function, and it's a great choice if your iPad Air M2 is going to spend a fair amount of time riding in your bag. Plus, it fits a wide variety of popular 11-inch and 13-inch tablets, not just the iPad Air.
How to choose the best case for your iPad Air M2 (2024)
The 11-inch 2024 iPad Air M2 has identical physical dimensions to fifth-gen iPad Air models, so cases for the previous model will fit (just be aware that the front camera has changed position from the short to the long edge of the screen). However, the 13-inch iPad Air is new, and while it has the same screen size as the 13-inch iPad Pro, its overall dimensions are slightly different.
That means you have plenty of great case options for the 11-inch iPad Air M2, but the pickings are a little slimmer for the new 13-inch model. The good news is that many top-notch cases are available for both iPad Air M2 variants, and Apple's own Smart Folio is our top pick. It's an official Apple case, so you can be sure of its quality and fit, and it doubles as a kickstand.
However, the Apple Smart Folio is a little pricey, so if you want something cheaper, grab the ProCase Smart Case. This no-frills cover works like the Smart Folio, protecting your iPad Air M2 and serving as a handy stand when opened. On the other hand, if money's no object, consider grabbing the Apple Magic Keyboard case. Our premium pick protects your iPad Air M2, and its integrated keyboard turns it into a compact 2-in-1 laptop. Add one of the best iPad Air M2 stylus pens, and you've got a complete package for work and creativity.