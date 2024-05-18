The iPad Air keeps getting better and better. The new 2024 iPad Air sports the powerful M2 chip, and on top of that, Apple has introduced a new 13-inch size in addition to the 11-inch, just like the iPad Pro M4. If you're looking for a good case for your iPad Air M2, the good news is that most cases for the iPad Air 5 will fit the 11-inch model, and there are already a lot of great options for the 13-inch Air. We've got you covered with the best iPad Air M2 cases right here.

How to choose the best case for your iPad Air M2 (2024)

The 11-inch 2024 iPad Air M2 has identical physical dimensions to fifth-gen iPad Air models, so cases for the previous model will fit (just be aware that the front camera has changed position from the short to the long edge of the screen). However, the 13-inch iPad Air is new, and while it has the same screen size as the 13-inch iPad Pro, its overall dimensions are slightly different.

That means you have plenty of great case options for the 11-inch iPad Air M2, but the pickings are a little slimmer for the new 13-inch model. The good news is that many top-notch cases are available for both iPad Air M2 variants, and Apple's own Smart Folio is our top pick. It's an official Apple case, so you can be sure of its quality and fit, and it doubles as a kickstand.

However, the Apple Smart Folio is a little pricey, so if you want something cheaper, grab the ProCase Smart Case. This no-frills cover works like the Smart Folio, protecting your iPad Air M2 and serving as a handy stand when opened. On the other hand, if money's no object, consider grabbing the Apple Magic Keyboard case. Our premium pick protects your iPad Air M2, and its integrated keyboard turns it into a compact 2-in-1 laptop. Add one of the best iPad Air M2 stylus pens, and you've got a complete package for work and creativity.