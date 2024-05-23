Apple's new M2 iPad Air is here, and it's definitely worth considering if you are still looking for a tablet that's not an Android tablet, as it easily ranks among some of the best iPads. Or perhaps you have already ordered yours, and you'll need a nice set of accessories. Of the utmost importance is a good keyboard. Luckily, we're here to help you make that choice.
Below, you'll find all the best keyboards available for the new iPad Air.
Logitech Combo Touch iPad AirEditor's choice
If you're looking for an all-in-one solution for your iPad Air but don't want to spend as much as you would on an official Apple Magic Keyboard, the Logitech Combo Touch is an excellent choice. This case slots in your iPad Air and comes attached with a full-size, detachable keyboard.
Arteck Ultra-Slim Bluetooth KeyboardBest value$20 $24 Save $4
This slim, elegant keyboard from Arteck has some solid functionality for an incredibly affordable price. Plus, you get two colorways to choose from, alongside a healthy amount of battery life that'll last you over two weeks. For those on a budget, this is tough to beat.
Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro & iPad AirPremium pick
This is Apple's version of the Magic Keyboard that comes within the context of its case perfect for propping up an iPad Air. It attaches to your iPad magnetically and turns it into a laptop replacement. Of course, you will have to pay a premium price for the pleasure.
Apple Magic KeyboardBest for multiple devices
This official Magic Keyboard from Apple has a super premium build and design that's perfect for an iPad Air, especially if you're looking for your keyboard to match the aesthetic of your iPad. Plus, it won't cost nearly as much as other options on this list.
Logitech MX Keys MiniBest third-party
This wireless keyboard from Logitech has uniquely shaped keys perfect for fingertips to make typing feel as natural as possible. Plus, this keyboard automatically lights up when your hands are closeby, and lighting automatically adjusts depending on the environment. More importantly, it won't cost more than $100.
Satechi Slim X2 Backlit Bluetooth KeyboardBest Magic Keyboard alternative
This slim, backlit keyboard from Satechi features its own numberpad, works with macOS and iOS, can pair with up to four devices, and charges via USB-C. If you're looking for a clean, minimalistic keyboard to compete with a Magic Keyboard, this is it. Plus, it's cheaper, too.
Sanwa Foldable KeyboardMost portable
For those looking for an ultra-compact keyboard that's the perfect choice for bringing with you out into the world, the Sanwa foldable keyboard is a great choice. This keyboard can neatly be folded into a tiny package, and it features 36 hours of battery life.
Arteck Universal Bluetooth KeyboardMost versatile
For those looking for a one-size-fits-all solution with their keyboard, the Arteck Universal Bluetooth Keyboard has space enough for an iPad Air, a phone, and just about everything else you could want to use it propped up with. Most importantly, this keyboard only will cost you under $40.
Apple Magic Keyboard with Touch IDBest for Mac users
Apple's Magic Keyboard is, itself, a premium board that sports an elegant, minimalistic design that you similarly find in Apple products. This version of the Magic Keyboard, though, also features Touch ID support and can work perfectly alongside just about any Mac, so it's great for those deep in the Apple ecosystem.
What to know about iPad Air keyboards
Luckily, just about any Bluetooth keyboard can work with an iPad Air. You aren't limited to the small surface of a keyboard case. For most folks, Apple's Magic Keyboard is an excellent all-around choice with a nice blend of value and performance, while more premium Magic Keyboards are worth a look if you've got the budget.
On the other hand, if you're looking to save money, Arteck's Ultra-Slim keyboard won't break the bank and can get the job done. Regardless of what you end up with, just make sure to pick out a keyboard that you think will feel good enough to type on and be convenient for the places you will use it most.
iPad Air (M2, 2024)
The 2024 iPad Air features the Apple M2 processor and a new design that's avaialble in two sizes for the first time, adding a 13-inch model on top of an improved 11-inch version.