Apple's new M2 iPad Air is here, and it's definitely worth considering if you are still looking for a tablet that's not an Android tablet, as it easily ranks among some of the best iPads. Or perhaps you have already ordered yours, and you'll need a nice set of accessories. Of the utmost importance is a good keyboard. Luckily, we're here to help you make that choice.

Below, you'll find all the best keyboards available for the new iPad Air.

What to know about iPad Air keyboards

Luckily, just about any Bluetooth keyboard can work with an iPad Air. You aren't limited to the small surface of a keyboard case. For most folks, Apple's Magic Keyboard is an excellent all-around choice with a nice blend of value and performance, while more premium Magic Keyboards are worth a look if you've got the budget.

On the other hand, if you're looking to save money, Arteck's Ultra-Slim keyboard won't break the bank and can get the job done. Regardless of what you end up with, just make sure to pick out a keyboard that you think will feel good enough to type on and be convenient for the places you will use it most.