The 2024 iPad Air is here, and with the M2 Apple silicon chip, it's an incredibly capable and versatile machine. That lovely Retina display is begging for a good stylus pen, especially now that you have both 11-inch and 13-inch models to choose from. Not every stylus will work with your new iPad Air though. Apple tablets use somewhat unique touchscreen technology, but the good news is that you're actually not limited to just the Apple Pencil. Below, we've rounded up the greatest stylus pens to pair with the new M2 iPad Air, so explore your options and see which one may be best for you.

Apple Pencil (USB-C) Editor's choice $69 $79 Save $10 The Apple Pencil has been around for a while, and it's still the best stylus pen for the iPad Air M2 and other iPads. This updated model also features USB-C charging like the iPhone 15 family, letting you finally toss that Lightning cable. It lacks pressure sensitivity, so it's not ideal for drawing, but it's great for work, study, pinpoint navigation, and taking notes. $79 at Best Buy $79 at Amazon $69 at Apple

Logitech Crayon Runner-up $63 $70 Save $7 If you're not picky about having official Apple accessories, the Logitech Crayon is a great alternative to the Apple Pencil for your iPad Air M2. It's a bit wider, so it's a good choice for those with larger hands who find the Apple Pencil too skinny. It's responsive and precise and offers tilt support that lets you change line thickness by altering the angle of the pen. $63 at Amazon $70 at Best Buy

Insignia Active Stylus Pen Best value The Insignia Active Stylus looks almost indistinguishable from the official Apple Pencil and works much the same, but it's around half the price. It also offers convenient USB-C charging, just like the newer Apple Pencil, as well as tilt support and magnetic docking. $40 at Best Buy

Apple Pencil Pro Premium pick Artists looking for the best stylus for the iPad Air M2 should consider one with pressure sensitivity, like the all-new Apple Pencil Pro. It's our most expensive pick, but that's because it's the best. Along with pressure sensitivity, the Apple Pencil Pro docks and charges magnetically (no cables!) and has onboard touch, squeeze, and gyroscopic controls that let you seamlessly switch between apps and drawing functions. $129 at Apple $129 at Best Buy $129 at Amazon

Wacom Bamboo Pocket Compact stylus The Wacom Bamboo Pocket won't win any beauty contests, nor is it the most precise with its round capacitive nib. Nonetheless, this little stylus pen's compact telescoping design is definitely handy. Wacom is also a trusted stylus brand (the company actually makes its own tablets), and the price is hard to complain about. $13 at Amazon

Zagg Pro Stylus Best dark-colored $43 $70 Save $27 The iPad Air M2 is available in four colors (space gray, starlight, purple, and blue), but curiously, the official Apple Pencil is still only offered in white. If you want something other than that, the Zagg Pro Stylus is a great Apple Pencil alternative that comes in a sleek-looking dark metallic gray. It also features tilt sensitivity and palm rejection and comes in at a competitive price. $43 at Amazon

Oaso Stylus Pens Cheap 2-pack $16 $17 Save $1 These aren't active pens (meaning they work much like your finger does on the touchscreen), but for the price, this two-pack is a great option if you need a couple of basic styluses for your iPad Air M2 or just want a cheap backup to keep in your bag or desk drawer. Plus, since they're not active stylus pens, you don't need to charge them. They're just fine for basic tasks like navigating apps and note-taking. $16 at Amazon

JamJake Stylus Cheap Apple Pencil lookalike $15 $20 Save $5 If you want an affordable stylus for your iPad Air M2 that looks almost identical to the Apple Pencil, it doesn't get much cheaper than the JamJake pen. Not only does it sport the clean Apple aesthetic, but it also offers magnetic docking, tilt support, palm rejection, and USB-C charging, which are great to see at this price. Plus, it's available in multiple colors–not just white. $15 at Amazon

Adonit Mark Universal compatibility The Adonit Mark is a capacitive stylus, so while it works great with the iPad Air M2, it'll work with pretty much any other touchscreen device, too. Plus, it doesn't need to charge or pair (it's non-electronic). You can use it with all your devices, including your iPad Air, and it's super cheap. $10 at Amazon

How to choose the best stylus pen for your M2 iPad Air (2024)

The new iPad Air brings some new changes to Apple's mid-range tablet, but it doesn't change how these tablets work with stylus pens. Apple's touchscreen technology limits your options when choosing the best stylus for your M2 iPad Air, since many pens made for other tablets simply won't work at all. On the other hand, we already have a good selection of stylus pens that would be the perfect fit for the 2024 iPad Air, so you're not short on options.

If you don't want to think too hard about it, just get an Apple Pencil, our top pick would be the obvious choice. It's designed to work perfectly with the iPad family, including the new M2 Air. Since Apple makes it, you can be assured of full compatibility and good quality. The Apple Pencil is the best choice for most iPad Air owners, and its USB-C charging brings it up to date with other devices like the iPhone 15 family.

If you're not on a tight budget, consider upgrading to the Apple Pencil Pro. This new model boasts a few improvements, such as pressure sensitivity, gyroscopic controls, and haptic feedback, which aren't found on other stylus pens (including the standard Apple Pencil). It's an especially great choice for artists and other creative types.

But, as we've said, you certainly have other options. If you don't want to spend too much, the Insignia Active Stylus is another great iPad-compatible pen that looks almost indistinguishable from the official Apple Pencil.