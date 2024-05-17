The new M2 iPad Air is here, and for the first time, Apple is offering it in a 13-inch variant. That means you now have two iPad Air models to choose from (11-inch and 13-inch), and it also means that screen protectors for the fifth-gen iPad Air won't fit. Thankfully, some great iPad Air M2 screen protectors are already available, and we've smoked out the best ones you can buy.

Choosing the best screen protector for the iPad Air (M2, 2024)

The M2 iPad Air isn't a complete redesign, but features some changes from the previous iteration beyond the inclusion of the M2 Apple silicon chip. Fifth generation iPad Air screen protectors aren't ideal for the new 11-inch iPad Air version (and won't fit the 13-inch model at all), but plenty of great options are available.

Our top pick comes from Spigen, an established brand in the mobile device protection market. Its GlasTR EZ Fit ticks all the boxes. It offers top-tier screen protection with 9H hardness tempered glass, includes a handy installation kit, and is priced right. The JetTech screen protector offers many of the same features and is a bit cheaper. Our budget pick, the Ailun 2-pack, is the best value if you just want basic protection to keep your new iPad Air's display scratch-free.

If you're willing to splurge, the Zagg Invisibleshield Fusion Canvas is our premium pick. The hybrid polymer material protects your iPad Air screen, and it won't crack like tempered glass can. Plus, it features a great paper-like feel, which artists and writers will appreciate. Of course, you'll want to pick up a good iPad stylus pen for sketching too.