The new M2 iPad Air is here, and for the first time, Apple is offering it in a 13-inch variant. That means you now have two iPad Air models to choose from (11-inch and 13-inch), and it also means that screen protectors for the fifth-gen iPad Air won't fit. Thankfully, some great iPad Air M2 screen protectors are already available, and we've smoked out the best ones you can buy.
Spigen GlasTR EZ Fit iPad Air M2 Screen ProtectorEditor's choice
The Spigen GlasTR EZ Fit does everything you want a good iPad Air M2 screen protector to do, and does it at a great price. Its crystal-clear tempered glass features a 9H hardness, which is the industry standard for drop and scratch protection. Plus, it includes a convenient installation kit so you can perfectly install it in seconds.
JETech 2-Pack Screen Protector for iPad Air M2Runner-up
Another great pick for the best iPad Air M2 screen protector is this tempered glass two-pack from JETech. You get a pair of glass screen protectors with this kit, so you can protect two iPads (or have a backup protector in case one breaks), as well as an installation frame. It's a bit more basic than our top pick, but it's a great value.
Ailun 2-pack iPad Air M2 & iPad Pro screen protectorsBest value
Just need cheap and basic protection for your iPad Air M2? It doesn't get much cheaper than this two-pack of screen protectors from Ailun. They're made of tempered glass, so they're scratch-proof, and at less than five bucks a piece, they're super affordable. There's no installation frame, however, so take care during application.
Zagg Invisibleshield Fusion Canvas iPad Air M2 Screen Protector
ESR 2-Pack iPad Air M2 Screen Protector with Easy Application TrayFool-proof installation
Some screen protectors include a basic alignment frame to help with installation, but the ESR iPad Air M2 screen protector kit takes things further. This 2-pack of screen protectors features ESR's Easy Application Tray which guarantees perfect alignment and a fool-proof installation. (Note: For the 11-inch iPad Air, choose the iPad Pro 11" option.)
WYQLTD Privacy Screen Protector for iPad Air M2Privacy protection
The WYQLTD iPad Air M2 screen protector guards your tablet's display while also protecting your privacy from shoulder surfers. The tempered glass features a tint that only allows you to view your tablet when you're looking directly at it, preventing anyone from eyeballing your activity (and maybe stealing your personal info, such as passwords) when you're in public.
JETech iPad Air M2 Screen Protector and Clear Case BundleComplete protection$21 $23 Save $2
It's not enough to protect the screen. Your iPad Air M2 needs a good case, too, and this bundle from JETech has you covered. It includes a screen protector 2-pack (the same one that's our "runner-up" pick) along with a clear PC and TPU case that guards your iPad Air M2's frame without cramping its style.
Spigen PaperTouch Screen Protector for iPad Air M2Great paper-feel
If you do a lot of writing, note-taking, or drawing on your iPad Air, consider the Spigen PaperTouch. This 9H tempered glass screen protector is very similar to our top pick, right down to the included installation kit, but the matte surface offers a smooth, paper-like resistance that makes it feel more like writing in a notebook or sketchpad.
ESR iPad Air M2 Magnetic Screen ProtectorRemovable magnetic protector$12 $18 Save $6
Not sure if you need or want a semi-permanent screen protector? This protective film from ESR attaches to your iPad Air M2 magnetically, protecting the screen when you want without sacrificing touchscreen responsiveness. When you want to use your iPad without it, simply peel it off and put it back in its protective envelope.
Choosing the best screen protector for the iPad Air (M2, 2024)
The M2 iPad Air isn't a complete redesign, but features some changes from the previous iteration beyond the inclusion of the M2 Apple silicon chip. Fifth generation iPad Air screen protectors aren't ideal for the new 11-inch iPad Air version (and won't fit the 13-inch model at all), but plenty of great options are available.
Our top pick comes from Spigen, an established brand in the mobile device protection market. Its GlasTR EZ Fit ticks all the boxes. It offers top-tier screen protection with 9H hardness tempered glass, includes a handy installation kit, and is priced right. The JetTech screen protector offers many of the same features and is a bit cheaper. Our budget pick, the Ailun 2-pack, is the best value if you just want basic protection to keep your new iPad Air's display scratch-free.
If you're willing to splurge, the Zagg Invisibleshield Fusion Canvas is our premium pick. The hybrid polymer material protects your iPad Air screen, and it won't crack like tempered glass can. Plus, it features a great paper-like feel, which artists and writers will appreciate. Of course, you'll want to pick up a good iPad stylus pen for sketching too.