iPads have come a long way since their inception in 2010, going from a misunderstood product to one of the best-selling and most versatile tablets you can get today. We must also thank Apple for delivering more iPad models that adapt to every customer’s needs, expectations, and budgets. Unfortunately, that doesn’t mean that getting a new iPad is an easy task, with options ranging from the $300 to the $1,099 mark and possessing different features.

Luckily for us, Amazon, Best Buy, and other retailers will make getting a new iPad a more affordable experience thanks to attractive discounts and price drops. So we've scoured the internet for the best deals available on every iPad model currently on sale. So jump in and see if there’s something perfect for you.

Best iPad Deals

We’re including any deals for current-gen devices or models available in new condition so you won't see refurbished or second-hand deals. Even previous-generation iPad models are still a joy to use, and older models are even more affordable as time passes. We also recommend you keep an eye on this list, especially if you want to get your hands on a new iPad, as we will constantly update this post as more and better deals become available.

Apple iPad Gen 9 $270 $329 Save $59 Apple’s 9th-generation iPad may not be the latest model available on the market, but it’s more than capable of taking on any task. It launched with a $329 price tag, but you can now pick one up for as low as $270, depending on the storage option you get. $270 at Amazon $270 at Best Buy

Apple iPad 10 Apple's most recent entry-level iPad is a perfect option for those looking for a bit of an upgrade. It has more color alternatives and a more powerful A14 Bionic chip. You can also get one for as low as $413 right now. $449 at Amazon

Apple iPad Mini 6 $469 $499 Save $30 The iPad Mini 6 usually sells for $499, but the latest offer will get you the Wi-Fi-only model with 64GB of storage for $469 — that's 6% off. $469 at Amazon

Apple iPad Air (2022) Apple’s fifth-generation iPad Air is one of the best iPad models you can get today. It normally sells for $599 on its Wi-Fi-only model with 64GB storage space, but this discount leaves it up for grabs at $559. $599 at Amazon

Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (2022) The 11-inch iPad Pro is one of Apple’s most potent iPad models thanks to the new M2 chip. It is also one of the most convenient options for anyone interested in getting the perfect balance between power, portability, and features. Plus it's only $750 after a $49 discount. $799 at Amazon

Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2022) The 12.9-inch iPad Pro comes with one of Apple’s best processors and more power to create anything you want. It might be the best productivity tool you can get, as you can edit videos, images, music, create art, and more. It gets a $50 discount on its entry-level variant, but savings tend to get better with more storage space. $1099 at Amazon

FAQ

Q: When can you get the best savings on iPads?

You might think that the best moment to buy an iPad comes during Amazon’s Prime Day, Black Friday, or close to the holidays, but that’s not entirely true. You can expect to see great savings between March and April since Apple usually launches new iPad models in May every year, even though we’ve also seen Cupertino announce new iPad models in October. Apple’s iPad refresh schedule isn’t as reliable as the one we get for the iPhone, but we’ve seen some of the company’s bestselling models get a refresh after 18 months or two years. Others may take a little longer, depending on the features we’re getting and the components inside. Either way, it’s always a good idea to come back and check this selection every once in a while, as we have found up to $499 savings on select models.

Q: Where can you get the best savings?

Apple fans may have a hard time trying to get savings directly from the company's official website, but you can score interesting savings from Amazon, Best Buy, B&H, and other retailers. And you might even find compelling options from America's largest carriers that will make the LTE-enabled variants easier to get via monthly installments.

Q: How can you tell if it’s a good deal?

You will regularly find $50 and up to $99 savings on several iPad models, but anything over that is considered great, especially if you were already set on purchasing a new device. I mean, it’s always better to save a couple of bucks instead of paying full price for something you’ll love. You can also check to see if other sites have the same or better deals applied to the model you want, as Amazon, Best Buy, B&H, Walmart, and other retailers are constantly giving you a chance to save on your new iPad, which will also help you get extra cash to add an Apple Pencil, a protective case or any other accessory to make your iPad a better tool for whatever you have in mind.

You can also compare prices and get coupons to make your new iPad for less from sites like CamelCamelCamel, offers.com, TechBargains, and more. CamelCamelCamel is one of the best options if you shop at Amazon.com, as it will easily find every product you need and even has a browser extension that will help you score the best price every time.