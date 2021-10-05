These are the Best Cases for the iPad Mini 6: Spigen, Ivsotek, and more!

Apple announced the iPad Mini 6, along with the iPhone 13 lineup and iPad 9th Gen during its California Streaming event. This new iPad Mini comes with a complete redesign, inspired by that of the recent iPad Pro, in addition to new colors. It has no physical home button and moves the Touch ID scanner to the power button. If you haven’t yet bought it, do check out the best iPad Mini 6 deals.

A compact yet powerful slab deserves to remain as shiny as the day you bought it. Scratches and cracks would simply ruin its clean aesthetic. So we have compiled for you a list of the best iPad Mini 6 cases to help minimize the damage in potential accidents.

Some of these cases, such as the rugged ones, can deter more damage, while other ones offer weaker protection to retain a minimalistic, clean design. What you sacrifice for the sake of the other aspect is up to you. However, you should be able to find balance between both characteristics in some of the cases we are listing below. Ultimately, having a case on, no matter how light it is, is still infinitely better than not having any form of protection for your new iPad.

Spigen Rugged Armor Rugged This rugged case from Spigen will offer significant protection for your iPad Mini 6, especially around the edges. It has an Air Cushion Technology that instantly absorbs shock in every drop. Buy on Amazon

Soke Soft TPU Back Cover Smart This soft TPU back cover from Soke offers your iPad 360º protection against scratches. It also includes magnets that trigger your iPad to wake or sleep automatically. It also can stand with two viewing angles. Buy on Amazon

IVSOTEK Ultra Slim Clear Case Affordable This affordable case from IVSOTEK protects your new iPad Mini 6 without messing with your budget. It's slim, soft, and transparent, keeping the signature design of your premium iPad in the spotlight. Buy on Amazon

Ztotop Premium Leather Folio Stand Leather This premium stand from Ztotop blends protection with professionalism. It offers a very formal style, in addition to 360º protection and automatic iPad screen wake/sleep, thanks to its internal magnets. Buy on Amazon

DTTO Silk Pattern Trifold Stand Vibrant This trifold stand from DTTO comes in three vibrant colors — Ice Blue, Purple, and Rose Gold. It has a soft microfiber lining and silk texture exterior that prevent your tablet from being scratched. Buy on Amazon

Bokeer Hard Translucent Frosted Back Case Hard This case from Bokeer offers a hard build with a translucent back. This allows your iPad to retain some of its unique identity, while protecting it from shocks and scratches. Buy on Amazon

Personally, if I had to choose one of these cases for my iPad Mini 6, I would go for the IVSOTEK Ultra Slim Clear Case. I love how simple it looks. Its transparency makes it almost invisible while offering basic protection for my new device. So the iPad stays front and center, and potential drops won’t be as damaging, since it’s shock-resistant.

If you’d rather have a keyboard case or are interested in a standalone Bluetooth keyboard for your new iPad Mini 6, do check out our recommendations.

Have you bought a new iPad Mini 6, or are you considering buying one? Did you settle for one of the cases we recommend? Why or why not? Let us know in the comments section below.