These are the Best Deals on the new iPad Mini 6th Gen: Apple Online Store and more!

The latest mini — but mighty — iPad is here in the form of the redesigned iPad Mini 6th Gen! Whether you’re a student or an artist, this iPad is a powerful, portable utility that can follow you around wherever you go. It was revealed earlier this week, during the California Streaming event, alongside the iPhone 13 lineup and Apple Watch Series 7. Here’s a list of sources where you can get the new iPad Mini from, with some tempting deals included, which make this purchase such a steal!

What’s the iPad Mini 6th Gen price?

This iPad is priced at $449 for the entry model in the US and is available starting September 24th. Below is a full breakdown of the different variants of the iPad Mini 6th Gen and their respective prices at the Apple Store.

Variant Regular Student Discount Wi-Fi, 64GB $499 $449 Wi-Fi + Cellular, 64GB $649 $599 Wi-Fi, 256GB $649 $599 Wi-Fi + Cellular, 256GB $799 $749

It’s worth mentioning that buying a cellular model through Apple’s online store and activating it on one of the select US carriers can get you a gift card worth up to $200.

Best iPad Mini 6th Gen deals

Apple Online Store

The Apple online store has a few perks you might not necessarily find elsewhere:

Student discounts and deals — if you’re eligible.

Trading in an old iPad for up to $580 off your next Apple purchase.

Getting a gift card worth up to $200 if you buy a cellular model and activate on a certain US carrier.

Getting a free engraving on the back of your iPad.

You can already buy the iPad Mini 6th Gen through the Apple online store. If you’re a college student, you may be eligible for a discount.

Apple iPad Mini 6th Gen The iPad Mini 6th Gen is the latest compact iPad from Apple. It is powered by the A15 Bionic chip and supports the Apple Pencil 2nd Gen. Buy on Apple.com

Amazon

Amazon matches the pricing on the Apple store, with a tag of $499.99 with free returns.

Best Buy

Best Buy currently has the new iPad Mini available for purchase. Its price matches that of the Apple store — $499 for the entry model.

Walmart

Walmart currently has the entry model available for purchase at just $459. That’s the biggest discount we’ve seen for the brand new iPad Mini so far, excluding Apple’s student discount. This deal includes free shipping, so it’ll arrive right at your doorstep for just $459.

These are the currently available deals on the all-new, redesigned iPad Mini 6th Gen. We will keep this page updated as more deals surface online. Make sure to check back later for more. If you’re interested in the iPhone 13, you may want to take a look at the currently available deals on the iPhone 13.