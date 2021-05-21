These are the best 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2021 cases: Procase, Spigen, Otterbox, and more!

The new Apple iPad Pro is here. It is arguably the best tablet money can buy in 2021 with its insanely powerful M1 chip and the 12.9-inch mini-LED screen. If you are spending over a thousand dollars getting this exciting new iPad, it is a good idea to invest a bit more to get some protection for it. You can choose from a number of good cases that are available on the market with different levels of functionality and protection. To make this easy for you, we have selected some of the best iPad Pro cases that you can buy today.

It is important to note here that the 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2021 is 0.5mm thicker than the 2018 and 2020 versions. So if you’re upgrading from either of the iPad Pro models, your existing case will not offer the best fit. For other differences between the 2020 and 2021 models, our sister site PocketNow has published a detailed comparison of the iPad Pro 2021 vs iPad Pro 2020.

Spigen Tough Armor For ultimate protection The Spigen Tough Armor case comes with shock-absorbent layers as well as raised edges for the best drop protection. There is a built-in kickstand as well.

Spigen Rugged Armor Rugged but sleek Sporting a sleek design with carbon fiber detailing and shock-absorbent layers, the Spigen Rugged Armor is ready to take on the mishaps of everyday life.

HBorna Clear Case Clear as day Made with premium thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) material, the HBorna clear case is thin and lightweight. This back cover is also easy to install and uninstall.

OtterBox Symmetry Series High-end protection This OtterBox Symmetry Series case is a premium option for those who don't shy away from spending big bucks for the peace of mind.

ProCase slim case Matte finish The ProCase slim case for iPad Pro 12.9 comes with a hard back design and magnetic foldable cover for great protection. Moreover, it is the most affordable case of the lot.

MoKo Smart Folio Slim and light Want something like the Apple Smart Folio but without the hefty price-tag? The MoKo Magnetic Smart Folio is a decent option at a fraction of the cost of the Apple offering.

ZtotopCases Case With built-in screen protector The ZtotopCases' full body protective case comes with solid polycarbonate backplate and flexible TPU lining to guard against accidental drops, bumps and impact.

MoKo Case Protection with style Made from polyurethane (PU) leather, microfiber, polycarbonate and TPU, this stylish case offers plenty of protection against the chaos of life.

Logitech Combo Touch A keyboard case Planning to get really productive with your new iPad, the Logitech Combo Touch is not only a decent case, it also packs a backlit keyboard and a large trackpad.

These are some of the best iPad Pro 12.9 cases on the market right now. If you are looking for a budget case that offers decent protection, ProCase’s smart cover with hardback and HBorna’s clear case are two of the better options. For even more protection, Spigen and ZtotopCases have some great offerings. Folks who are willing to spend even more for a top-of-the-line case can go for the OtterBox case.

Given that the iPad Pro is way too powerful to be used just as a tablet, you may want to explore the Logitech Combo Touch case that comes with a built-in keyboard. The keyboard will help you take your productivity to the next level. There are other options from MoKo as well, including a case that looks stylish with its PU leather exterior. You can choose one based on your budget and preference.