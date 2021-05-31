These are the best keyboard cases for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2021: Apple, Logitech, and more!

The new 12.9-inch Apple iPad Pro is undoubtedly the best tablet for productivity. To take advantage of everything this powerhouse tablet has to offer, you’ll want to use it with a keyboard case. Pairing the 12.9-inch iPad Pro with a keyboard case can turn your tablet into a mobile workstation. Sorting through the hundreds of options on Amazon can be a difficult task, there are many choices with different feature sets. In this article, we profile some of the best keyboard cases available and highlight the important pros and cons.

Please note that the current model 12.9-inch iPad Pro is the 5th generation of the device. In some of the listings below, you’ll notice that some brands have not yet updated their cases for the new generation. If you own a previous generation iPad Pro, you can choose the correct model from the options list on Amazon. It’s also worth noting that the 4th generation and 5th generation models don’t have the exact same dimensions. While it’s possible that your 4th generation case could fit the new iPad Pro, the fit will almost certainly be less than ideal. If you are looking to upgrade, be sure to check out our review of the new iPad Pro.

Apple Magic Keyboard Apple quality and design For the Apple loyalist this is the case to get. The Magic Keyboard features a stellar typing experience. The floating cantilever design adds an element of style that is a signature of the Apple brand. View at Amazon

Logitech SLIM FOLIO Slim form factor Logitech offers a slim and light keyboard case that still offers substantial protection and usability. The convenient option to charge and stow your Apple pencil make this case a great choice for those on the go. View at Amazon

LENRICH Case with Backlighting Fancy RGB lighting This iPad Pro keyboard case offers several unique features. In addition to a 360 degree swivel ability, you also get RGB backlit keys. Put all of this together with an affordable price tag and you have a winner. View at Amazon

Levet Keyboard Case Affordable drop protection The Levet keyboard case offers substantial drop protection and an affordable price. One of the few cases on our list under $50, pick this one up if you want quality on a budget. View at Amazon

Logitech Combo Touch Detachable keyboard This new offering from Logitech is strictly for the 5th generation iPad Pro. It offers a detachable keyboard and a convenient click-anywhere trackpad. This case is a bit expensive, but well worth the price. View at Amazon

KOOWIEN Keyboard Case More color options KOOWIEN offers several of the features found in other cases our the list, but with more color options. If you want a 360 degree swivel, backlit keys, and a stylish design then this is the case for you. View at Amazon

COO Keyboard Case Battery life If battery life is a concern for your day to day workflow, COO offers a nice solution. This case features a built-in rechargeable battery with great battery life. View at Amazon

Inateck keyboard case Flexible kickstand If you constantly change the orientation of your iPad at work, this tablet is a great choice. The Inateck keyboard case offers an incredibly flexible and stable kickstand. In addition, the case offers RGB backlit keys as well. View at Amazon

HOTLIFE keyboard case Lowest price This case offers the lowest price of any on our list. While the price is under $45, you also get a detachable keyboard and solid drop protection. View at Amazon

With so many options to choose from, your iPad Pro keyboard case preference will come down to your personal usability goals and budget. There are premium options available from Logitech in the Slim Folio and Combo Touch. If you want the first-party experience directly from Apple you can go with the Magic Keyboard. For a flashy look, you can pick up a case with RGB backlighting from LENRICH or Inateck.

If budget is the most important factor in your decision, take a look at quality cases from HOTLIFE or Levet. Of course, it’s entirely possible that a keyboard case isn’t what you’re looking for. If you would rather find a 12.9 inch iPad Pro case without a keyboard, there are plenty of options in our buying guide for the best 12.9 inch iPad Pro cases.