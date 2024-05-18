So, you're looking for a great tablet. Naturally, you sift through the best Android tablets, and eventually, you end up looking at iPads. If you've got the budget for it, the new iPad Pro (M4) is a truly a gadget of kings, but that doesn't mean it'll do everything out of the box. That's why you still need solid accessories, like a good keyboard. Luckily, we're here to help. Below, you'll find our list of the best iPad Pro keyboards out there.

What to know about iPad Pro keyboards

Thanks to Bluetooth, just about any wireless keyboard will work with an iPad Pro. However, most folks will be well served by Logitech's MX Keys Mini, which offers a good overall blend of value and performance. If you've got some extra cash, Apple's Magic Keyboards are worth a look.

On the other side of things, if you're on a strict budget, Arteck's Ultra-Slim keyboard can definitely handle typing tasks, and you don't have to pay an arm and a leg for the privilege. However, make sure to keep in mind what you find comfortable in a keyboard when looking to buy one.