So, you're looking for a great tablet. Naturally, you sift through the best Android tablets, and eventually, you end up looking at iPads. If you've got the budget for it, the new iPad Pro (M4) is a truly a gadget of kings, but that doesn't mean it'll do everything out of the box. That's why you still need solid accessories, like a good keyboard. Luckily, we're here to help. Below, you'll find our list of the best iPad Pro keyboards out there.
-
Logitech MX Keys MiniEditor's choice
This wireless keyboard from Logitech features some uniquely shaped keys for comfort to make typing feel natural, a backlight that automatically turns on as your hands approach, and lighting that adjusts depending on your environment. Plus, it's not nearly as expensive as some others on our list.
-
Arteck Ultra-Slim Bluetooth KeyboardBest value
This slim, lightweight keyboard from Arteck offers up just about all the familiar functionality you'd expect from a keyboard alongside two colorways and battery that last for weeks, not just days. Most importantly, this keyboard costs well under $30.
-
Apple Magic Keyboard with Touch IDPremium pick
Apple's Magic Keyboard is itself a sleek, premium keyboard that pairs nicely with just about any Apple product. This version of the Magic Keyboard supports Touch ID, works with Mac, and offers up some excellent all-around battery life. If you can afford it, this is a keyboard worth considering.
-
Apple Magic KeyboardBest value official
The Magic Keyboard from Apple, of course, features the brand's trademark sleek, premium aesthetic, while you're also getting a rechargeable battery with excellent battery life. This model of the keyboard is also significantly cheaper than the Touch ID option or the model with a built-in case, too.
-
Arteck Universal Bluetooth KeyboardBest for multiple devices
This wireless Bluetooth keyboard features a dedicated number pad alongside a groove that'll handily fit an iPad, a phone, or another pad all side-by-side. If you're looking for a keyboard that'll work with all your devices at the same time, this is an excellent overall choice.
-
Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro & iPad Air
This particular model of the Apple Magic Keyboard not only sports the familiar premium, sleek design you'd expect, but this keyboard has a built-in case that you can slot your iPad Pro directly into, making it a full-scale laptop replacement, although you will pay a premium price.
-
Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeedBest for gamers
This mini keyboard from Razer has just about all the bright lights and RGB you'd expect from a desktop keyboard that'll work just as nicely with your iPad Pro. Plus, when you're done using your iPad, you can connect this directly to your PC for use as a traditional keyboard.
-
Sanwa Foldable KeyboardBest foldable
If you're looking for the ultimate travel keyboard, the Sanwa Foldable Keyboard, as you might expect, folds neatly up into a trim, lightweight package. Plus, this keyboard also manages to provide up to 36 hours of battery life alongside Bluetooth connectivity that works great with iPad Pro.
-
Satechi Slim X2 Backlit Bluetooth KeyboardBest Magic Keyboard alternative
This Satechi Slim keyboard is an excellent alternative to Apple's Magic Keyboard. This board has a similarly premium, sleek design, works with iOS and macOS, can be paired with up four devices at once, and charge with USB-C. Plus, this keyboard is cheaper than the Magic Keyboard.
What to know about iPad Pro keyboards
Thanks to Bluetooth, just about any wireless keyboard will work with an iPad Pro. However, most folks will be well served by Logitech's MX Keys Mini, which offers a good overall blend of value and performance. If you've got some extra cash, Apple's Magic Keyboards are worth a look.
On the other side of things, if you're on a strict budget, Arteck's Ultra-Slim keyboard can definitely handle typing tasks, and you don't have to pay an arm and a leg for the privilege. However, make sure to keep in mind what you find comfortable in a keyboard when looking to buy one.