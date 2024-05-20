The new iPad Pro (M4, 2024) brings the powerful M4 Apple silicon chip to creative professionals before it gets a home in the MacBook line later this year. With an all-new display type in the tandem OLED, it's even more suited than ever for sketching, video editing, and other creative tasks. To get the best out of the touch interface on this awesome iPad, you'll want to pick up a good stylus pen that's compatible with the somewhat unique touchscreen technology that Apple uses. We've got you covered with a collection of all our favorite stylus pens to pair with your new iPad Pro.

Finding the best iPad Pro (M4, 2024) pen for you

The new iPad Pro is a blank slate for creative professionals to capture their vision in a format that other people can see. What you do need to be careful of when shopping for a stylus pen is that you get one that will work with Apple's touchscreen technology, since not every stylus will. That said, iPads outsell every other tablet manufacturer by a significant margin, so there is already a thriving ecosystem of third-party pens to choose from.

The thing is, nothing works as well with an iPad Pro as a member of the Apple Pencil line. The new Apple Pencil Pro is the best option for the M4 iPad Pro, as it brings new pro-level features like gyroscopic controls, squeeze, touch, and haptic feedback for the first time. It's designed to work perfectly with this tablet, and nestles nicely on the edge for storage and wireless charging. The Apple Pencil 2 can also often be found deeply discounted, so you can get one of the best pens without spending quite so much. Several of the best iPad Pro cases have integrated Apple Pencil storage as well, so you don't have to worry about losing it.

If you don't want to spend much on a stylus, the choice is between capacitive pens like the Adonit Mark and Wacom Bamboo Pocket, and active pens with reduced functionality, like the Hatoku Stylus Pen and Logitech Crayon. The former are basic nubs that make handwriting more natural on the iPad Pro, while the battery-powered options give you more control and handy features like shortcut keys.