What do you look for in an iPad stand? Maybe you need something to hold your excellent tablet in place while you charge it, or perhaps you want a gadget to lift it off your desk, so you can view the screen without holding it. Maybe you want something to carry around with you. Whatever you’re looking for, chances are there is an iPad stand that meets your requirements. Let's take a look at some of the best.

Musicians and karaoke enthusiasts will appreciate this one. You can use it to mount your iPad on your microphone stand securely. There are two 360-degree ball heads, one at each end of the arm, and an articulated joint in the middle. Between them, they let you set your iPad at a wide range of heights and angles, so you can see the lyrics as you sing.

Are we cheating by calling this a stand? I don’t think so. It’s a very high-quality keyboard case, replete with a built-in Magic Trackpad, but if you place it on your desk or nightstand and open it up it functions as a decent stand too. You can use your iPad as a notebook when out and about, but you can prop it up for video watching, too.

Twelve South makes some great iPad stands, and this is one of its most portable. When not in use, it folds down to 18.6cm long and 3.2cm wide. It even comes with a carry bag. When opened up, it holds your iPad in portrait or landscape mode, can be turned over and used at a 15-degree angle for typing or sketching, and the back leg can be adjusted to hold the screen at various angles.

If you enjoy watching videos, reading ebooks, or updating your social media accounts while lying in bed, this tablet stand might make it more comfortable. Just lay it on your stomach and place your iPad on the stand. It’s made of high-density memory foam, and covered in soft suede. It’s great for on your desk or lap too.

The ParcSlope holds your iPad at the perfect angle for typing. Place your iPad (or notebook) on the ParcSlope, and it’s raised to a wrist-friendly 18-degree angle, which is perfect for your tablet’s virtual keyboard. It’s great for sketching using an Apple Pencil too. It’s well-built, looks great, and has built-in cable management for convenience when you’re charging.

If all you want is a solid, down-to-Earth tablet stand for your desk or nightstand, this Amazon-branded device is perfect. It’s very affordable, available in black or silver, and can hold your iPad in portrait or landscape mode. You can even adjust the angle at which the tablet is held. It’s great if you want to use your iPad with a Bluetooth keyboard, or for watching videos.

You can see why they call this stand the Tower. You can set it to a minimum of 3 feet off the ground, and a maximum of up to over 5 feet. Such a tall stand is perfect if you want to work out on Apple Fitness+, follow online recipes in the kitchen, or watch an iPad video in bed. You could mount it by your desk and use it as an extra screen for your Mac too. It’s available in black or white.

The HoverBar Duo is the perfect option if you need to raise your iPad up while it's on your desk. It can raise your iPad between 5–8.68 inches, and it comes with a desktop base and a shelf clamp, so you can use it as a free-standing unit or a semi-permanent installation, It’s available in black or white and is great for your desktop or work surface.

Which is the best iPad stand for you?

So which is the winner? It’s difficult to pick one of these iPad stands as the best of the bunch, as they’re all made for specific purposes, but we certainly have our favorites. If you're looking for a versatile stand that you can use to hold your screen at any angle, Twelve South’s HoverBar Tower and HoverBar Duo are excellent devices. Which of the two you buy depends on whether you want to use it on your desk or on the floor. The Twelve South Compass Pro is perfect for portability too. When not in use, you can pack it away in your bag or even your pocket, and when you need it, it's quick and easy to set up.

If you don’t want to spend too much, Eono Tablet Stand and KANRAX Soft Tablet Stand do a good job and are very cost-effective. The Eono stand is ideal for desks, tables, and work surfaces, while the KANRAX is ideal for use on your lap or in bed, where many tablet stands would be unsuitable. And if you want to use your iPad for an in-store or public display or to power a cash register, Maclocks’ Space Kiosk is ideal. It keeps your tablet securely attached to a wall or work surface, without restricting its use, including the screen, buttons, and cameras. Regardless of which great iPad you have, you'll find a way to prop it up as you see fit.