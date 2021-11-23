These are the Best Styluses for iPad in 2021

If you like to draw, sketch, doodle, or take notes the old-fashioned way, an iPad stylus can come in handy. While Apple sells its excellent Apple Pencil styluses with professional-grade precision and pressure sensitivity for iPads, they are pretty expensive and may not be worth the price for every user. So there are a ton of third-party styluses available on the market with prices ranging from just a few dollars to a few dozen dollars. Of source, depending on the price, the feature-set of a stylus also changes, but if you don’t need every fancy Apple Pencil feature, you can pick a cheaper stylus.

To help you pick a suitable stylus for your Apple iPad, we have selected the best iPad styluses for different budgets and usages.

Best iPad Stylus

Before picking a stylus for your iPad, make sure your pick works with your iPad model, as styluses typically support a fixed number of iPad models. A few of our recommendations are universal styluses, so you’ll also be able to use them with Android tablets, iPhone, and other smartphones.

Logitech Crayon No pairing needed The Logitech Crayon is an excellent stylus for the iPad. It works with all iPad models released since 2018. In addition, the stylus utilizes Apple Pencil tech, so you get access to hundreds of Apple Pencil compatible apps. Unfortunately, it lacks pressure sensitivity. View at Amazon

ZAGG Pro Stylus Great for most people The ZAGG Pro Stylus is another option for the newer iPad models. It works with most iPad released since 2017. The stylus also magnetically attaches to your iPad and supports most Apple Pencil apps. Unfortunately, it’s also missing pressure sensitivity. View at Amazon

Adonit Mark The budget pick If you don’t need too many features, like palm rejection and pressure sensitivity, the Adonit Mark is a good budget option. It doesn’t need a battery or pairing with the iPad to work. You can use it for writing or sketching. View at Amazon

Meko 2-in-1 stylus Affordable The Meko 2-in-1 stylus is another decent budget option for your iPad. It works with any capacitive touchscreen device, not just iPads. In addition, you get two tip options—ultra-thin disc tip for precision work and fiber tip for non-precision tasks. View at Amazon

Adonit Note+ 2048-levels of pressure sensitivity Adonit Note+ offers a lot of Apple Pencil features at a significantly lower price tag. You get palm rejection, tilt support, and pressure sensitivity. However, pressure sensitivity is limited to specific apps. It charges over USB Type-C. View at Amazon

JamJake Stylus Works with 2018 or newer models The JamJake Stylus is quite accurate and responsive. It supports palm rejection, tilt function and can even be attached magnetically to 3rd-gen iPad Pro. In addition, the stylus doesn’t need to be paired and comes with replaceable tips. View at Amazon

Apple Pencil (1st Gen) Official stylus If none of the third-party stylus pens suit your needs, Apple Pencil is a no-brainer for iPad, iPad Air, iPad mini (5th gen), and older iPad Pro models. It’s precise, responsive, pressure-sensitive, and features tilt support. View at Amazon

Apple Pencil (2nd Gen) Best for drawing Apple Pencil (2nd Gen) works with newer iPad Pro models, iPad Air (4th Gen), and iPad mini (6th Gen). So if you like to draw and need professional-level pressure sensitivity, there is no better option than Apple Pencil (2nd Gen). View at Amazon

Wacom Bamboo Pocket Expandable form factor Wacom Pocket Expandable is a universal stylus that will work with iPad as well. It comes with a 6mm tip and features a collapsable barrel for portability. View at Amazon

There are the best iPad styluses you can buy right now. As you can see, there are several great options. If you aren’t looking to spend too much, the ZAGG Pro Stylus is excellent. But if you need precessional-grade precision and pressure sensitivity, there is no better option than Apple Pencil–pick the generation that works with your iPad. Finally, the budget buyers will be served well by Adonit Mark or Meko 2-in-1.

Which stylus are you planning to buy for your iPad? Let us know in the comments section. Meanwhile, if you are interested in the iPad Pro, make sure you check out our review of the 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2021). We have also picked the best iPad models to buy, depending on your needs and budget.