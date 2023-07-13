Apple’s iPads aren’t known for having a lot of ports, and that’s where a USB-C hub comes in. With an iPad’s standard ports, you’d have to pick and choose what to use and when, but with a hub or docking station, the possibilities are endless. Many hubs include numerous ports, so connecting all your devices, including card readers, hard drives, and monitors to your amazing tablet is super easy. Let’s take a look at the best iPad USB-C hubs this year in this handy guide.

Our top iPad USB-C hubs

Satechi Aluminum Mobile Pro USB-C Hub Best overall A tried-and-true fan favorite Satechi is a trusted name in the electronics industry and a favorite at XDA. The Aluminum Mobile Pro USB-C Hub is beautifully designed and even includes a headphone jack for added versatility. Pros Headphone jack

60W charging

Sturdy aluminum build Cons Only has four ports $60 at Amazon

Satechi’s Aluminum Mobile Pro USB-C Hub, which was designed for the iPad Pro, is small, streamlined, and perfect for portability, measuring just 3.25 inches in length. It can easily be thrown in a bag without weighing you down since it only weighs 1.35 ounces. It’s made of durable aluminum, so it pairs well with an iPad, and it also comes in two colors, Silver and Space Grey, to match your device.

The hub also allows for pass-through charging and powering up other USB-C devices up to 60W max input, so you’ll be able to replenish your iPad or iPhone while you’re doing other tasks at the same time. It can also transform your workstation since there are additional ports, like an audio jack and a 4K HDMI cable for video output.

Although Satechi’s hub is impressive, it only has four ports — a headphone jack, USB-C port, USB-A port, and HDMI port — which can be a concern if you want to connect numerous devices to your tablet. In addition, all the ports are close together, which is part of a smaller hub's design, but it can become cumbersome to connect all your accessories. Despite that, Satechi gets our vote for the best pick because it’s beautiful, compact, has a durable design, includes just enough ports for productivity, and features ports for a 4K HDMI display when mirroring to other devices.

Anker USB-C Hub for iPad Pro Runner-up A trusted brand with powerful performance The Anker USB-C Hub is one of our top must-have accessories for the iPad because of its flushed design, number of ports, and size. It's the second-best pick from this list and includes an extended warranty. Pros Six ports

Pass-through charging up to 60W

18-month warranty Cons Not compatible with iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2021) or iPad Mini (2021) $46 at Amazon

Anker’s USB-C Hub, which was created for the iPad Pro, is 4 inches long and weighs just 1.76 ounces, so it’s small enough not to get in the way when in use. Its six ports — a USB-C port, HDMI port, headphone jack, USB-A port, and SD/microSD reader — give you a lot of versatility whether you need to access documents on a thumb drive or photos off a microSD card.

The compact hub has a sturdy aluminum body and allows for fast, pass-through charging (up to 60W max input), so you can power up your device and continue using your iPad without an issue. In addition, it has impressive 5Gbps transfer speeds, which means you won’t have to wait around for your images to upload. As with all Anker products, this hub comes with an 18-month warranty, which is a bonus when buying any piece of technology. It’s important to note, though, that this hub isn’t compatible with the iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2021) or iPad Mini (2021) version because these devices are thicker than the hub itself.

This hub is a great pick based on the design, performance, and number of ports. The fact that it isn't compatible with the iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2021) or iPad Mini (2021) bumps it down to the second spot on this list. Anker's hub could also be better optimized with a few extra ports; this would help keep the cords from becoming tangled, which can be an issue with the current design.

UGREEN USB C Hub Best value A sturdy hub at a great price $18 $25 Save $7 UGREEN’s 6-in-1 hub is affordable and gives the user versatility in a small device. You’ll get three USB ports in this model, which is great for connecting all of your devices, from keyboards, printers, and even cameras. Pros Six ports

Transfers data up to 5Gbps speeds

Sturdy aluminum build Cons Not the best design $18 at Amazon

Ugreen's hub is a great alternative if you don’t want to spend a lot on a new USB-C hub for your iPad. It offers six ports — an HDMI port, a card reader, a USB-C port for charging, and three USB ports — so there’s a lot of versatility compared to other products out there. You can simultaneously use your keyboard, mouse, and phone while your tablet is connected to a monitor, which is super convenient.

The cable-style hub isn’t the greatest for portability and can be a little unwieldy due to the longer cord design for the USB-C plug, which can get tangled up or in the way. But the hub is still lightweight enough to get around if needed at 3.17 ounces. It allows for pass-through charging, and you get the choice between two colors — Space Grey and Silver — so you can match your iPad.

The Ugreen hub is also quite fast when it comes to data transfers. The USB ports can transfer data as fast as 5Gbps, so you won’t be waiting an hour for files to move from one device to another. In addition, you’ll get 4K UHD 1080p when you use the HDMI port to connect an external monitor, so videos will be crystal clear. This model made our list for best value because it’s extremely affordable, and it includes just enough ports to make it worth buying, despite the design.

HyperDrive Hub Adapter 6-in-1 Best lightweight hub Lays up against your iPad Hyper's HyperDrive 6-in-1 Hub is a versatile, lightweight, aesthetically pleasing option that lays right up against the iPad, so it’s perfect for anyone who’s constantly on the go. You can use your hub while charging, and it includes all the ports you’d expect. Pros Detachable cable

Lies up against the iPad

Six ports Cons Expensive $100 at Amazon

The HyperDrive Hub, which is just 1.12 ounces, is a six-port system featuring a headphone jack, USB-A port, SD port, microSD port, USB-C port, and 4K HDMI port, so you’ll be able to charge your phone, listen to music, and use a keyboard at the same time. The hub lies flat against the iPad near the ports for a flushed design, and you'll barely notice it's there because it's so lightweight. This design makes it perfect for anyone who's constantly on the move. It comes with six ports for convenience, but its inclusive design can get cumbersome when it’s at capacity because of its small size.

When using the HDMI cable, you’ll get a 4K display and two times the refresh rate for better-quality videos. Plus, the HDMI port is on the side of the device, so the cords don’t get tangled if you’re using multiple ports. The USB-A port can reach 5Gbps speeds, which means you’ll get fast data transfer between your devices. In addition, the USB-C port allows for pass-through charging, so you can easily charge your tablet when your battery is low.

What stands out about this hub is its design. It comes in two colors (gray and silver) and includes a detachable USB-C extension cable for added versatility. This means you can use your hub as you're traveling without the cable or with it once you get to your destination. Overall, if you want a lightweight hub for travel, the HyperDrive Hub will offer several ports and a detachable cable design (despite its higher price tag) than a lot of other hubs on this list.

Anker 551 USB-C 8-in-1 Foldable Tablet Stand Premium pick Revamp your workstation Anker is a trusted name in the charging industry, and its 551 USB-C 8-in-1 Hub with Stand is perfect for professionals or artists. It’s on the pricey side, but it’s worth the splurge, especially if you work well with your tablet sitting upright on a stand. Pros Eight ports

Foldable stand

18-month warranty

Speeds of up to 5Gbps for data transfers Cons Expensive $100 at Amazon

Anker’s 551 USB-C 8-in-1 Hub with Stand is perfect for working professionals who use their tablets a lot. It’s completely user-friendly and comes with a convenient, sturdy stand that makes presentations and work more efficient. The stand adjusts, too, so you can move it to exactly the right angle for a work project. And when you’re on the go, it folds up to fit in your bag.

The ports are located along the base of the stand and include a USB-C port, a 4K HDMI port, two USB-A ports, an AUX port, and SD/microSD card slots. The placement of the ports spread out along the base of the device on all three sides is great because it means your cords won’t get tangled when in use, and it keeps your workstation organized. Plus, the convenience of eight ports lets you do a lot with your device, like hooking up a monitor, keyboard, mouse, and speaker at the same time. This setup works with pass-through charging as well, so you can charge your iPad while using multiple ports. It’s also powerful, with 5Gbps speeds for data transfers.

Anker’s hub is more expensive than some of the other picks on this list, but it’s worth the price if you’re in the market for a stand for your tablet. Its design, functionality, and port array make it our premium pick.

Twelve South StayGo Mini Ultra-Thin USB-C Hub Best portable hub An essential iPad accessory when traveling Twelve South’s StayGo Mini USB-C Hub includes four essential ports, so if you’re on the go, you can still get the most out of your iPad, making it our top choice for the best portable hub. Pros Small, lightweight design

Up to 100W charging

One-year warranty Cons Only has four ports $61 at Amazon

The StayGo Mini USB-C Hub includes a USB-C port, USB-A port, HDMI port, and a headphone jack, so you can listen to music while charging your phone and typing on a keyboard. Despite only including four ports, this hub is quite powerful, with 100W charging and up to 5Gbps speeds when using the USB-A port. Despite its small size, you can connect a smartphone to the hub while simultaneously connecting your iPad to a screen via the HDMI cord.

The hub features an aluminum shell and rugged design with visible icons to show you which port is for what. It’s portable at just 3.53 ounces and less than 3 inches, making it the smallest hub in length on this list, although not necessarily the lightest. Its small, compact design ensures the hub won't get in the way while in use or when you're traveling to and from work, and you'll barely notice it's there compared to some other hubs on this list. The StayGo Mini can be used as a flush piece against the tablet or with a 0.5-meter cable for versatility. In addition, the StayGo Mini Hub has a one-year warranty and is reasonably priced.

The Twelve South hub only includes four ports, which is a downside. (If I had a wish list, additional ports for peripherals and devices would be on it.) However, if portability is what you’re looking for in a hub, it’s a good option.

Mokin USB-C Docking Station 14-in-1 Hub Most ports A port for every accessory $54 $67 Save $13 If you’re looking for a lot of ports, Mokin’s USB-C Docking Station is a great choice. It includes multiple USB ports, HDMI ports, and SD/microSD card readers, which is perfect for multitaskers. Pros Fourteen ports

Ethernet connection with speeds up to 1000Mbps

Up to 100W charging Cons Lackluster design $54 at Amazon

Mokin’s 14-in-1 Docking Station features five USB ports, which means you won’t have to choose between plugging in your keyboard and your mouse. You can also have dual monitors hooked up at the same time through multiple 4K HDMI ports, which is great for work or presentations.

However, Mokin’s performance is what raises it above other products on this list. The docking station allows for 100W charging through the USB-C port, so you can charge your iPad quickly as you use it. In addition, the Ethernet connection provides speeds of up to 1,000Mbps, which is good for a cable connection.

But while 14 available ports are amazing, it can get a bit hectic if many are being used at once. Cords can get tangled up, especially since there are ports on every side of the docking station. The hub could benefit from being elongated and some ports removed from at least one side for more functionality and less cord chaos when in use.

Although the cable design and port placement can be awkward, this docking station is a good bet if you’re looking for a lot of ports. It’s also reasonably priced and can work with multiple devices, such as tablets, laptops, and monitors.

BYEASY USB-C Hub Stand 7-in-1 Docking Station Best USB-C hub with stand A stand with a great design BYEASY’s 7-in-1 Hub Station is a completely foldable, portable hub stand for iPad. It’s lightweight and includes seven ports around its base. Its design and overall functionality make it our top pick for a hub with a stand. Pros Foldable stand

Seven ports

Pass-through charging up to 60W Cons More ports could be helpful $60 at Amazon

BYEASY’s Hub Station includes an AUX port, two USB ports, a 4K HDMI port, PD port, microSD/SD card reader, and a USB-C port, which means you can connect numerous devices, such as a projector, keyboard, mouse, and headphones, all at the same time.

BYEASY’s hub is powerful and durable, delivering all-day performance with multiple ports in use. The power delivery port allows for 60W charging, and the USB ports are also fast, transferring data up to 5Gbps, making it fast enough for work tasks, such as downloading files.

The hub’s design is its major selling point, though. The stand can be rotated 180 degrees, so it’s customizable depending on what you’re working on and how you’re using the iPad. It can also be adjusted to fit phones, tablets, and laptops. The ports are placed along the base of the hub on three sides, which spreads out the cords when in use and keeps things organized. This design is great for work because you’ll most likely have numerous ports in use at all times.

Despite its great design, adding more ports would be helpful in a workstation-type hub like this one because it would open up the number of peripherals and devices you could use at once, such as multiple monitors, a keyboard, mouse, phone, camera, or printer.

The best iPad USB-C hubs to snag right now

There are many USB-C hubs for iPad out on the market. The first thing to consider is how you plan to use the hub or docking station. If you're on the road a lot, you’ll want the Satechi Aluminum Mobile Pro USB-C Hub. It’s our best overall pick and includes a slender, lightweight, aluminum design with four ports. Despite only having four ports, it can charge USB-C devices up to 60W max input and includes a 4K HDMI cable for external monitors.

UGREEN’s 6-in-1 USB-C Hub is our choice for best value because it’s reasonably priced, has a sturdy aluminum design, and comes with six ports, which is more than some other hubs. The HyperDrive Hub Adapter is our choice for the best lightweight hub based on its small size. It also features a flush design and detachable USB-C extension cable, which is great for versatility of use.

No matter which USB-C hub you choose, make sure to consider what you’ll be using it for. If you’re using your tablet for presentations at work, a hub with a stand might be a good option for you. If you’re constantly moving from point A to point B, a smaller, portable hub makes more sense.

Hubs can make our lives so much easier, and they can open up a world of possibilities when it comes to productivity. Look for the number of ports, how the device performs, and how you’ll use the hub before making a decision.