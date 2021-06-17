These are the Best iPhone 11 cases: Spigen, OtterBox, ESR, and more!

The iPhone 11 may not be the latest and greatest Apple smartphone around, but it still remains a valid option for many users, especially since one can get it off for lower prices and coupled with other discounts and offers. The iPhone 11 has a beautiful and timeless design, though the glass sandwich build means you need to be careful when handling the phone. If you want to keep the phone looking beautiful, you’ll more than likely need a case. Fortunately, there are hundreds of options on the market with different designs and functionalities. To make it easier for you, we’ve compiled some of the best iPhone 11 cases that you can buy right now. These cases include all kinds of options, so you can choose a case that satisfies your needs.

Apple Official Silicone Case Made by Apple The official Apple Silicone Case is a great option for your iPhone 11. It sports a soft touch finish on the silicone exterior for a nice feeling in your hand. There is also a soft microfiber lining on the inside to protect your phone. View at Amazon

SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro Series Built-in screen protector The SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro Series case is made of multilayered polycarbonate and TPU materials for a rugged design that can withstand drops. There's also a built-in screen protector to protect the front of the phone. Moreover, you get a kickstand and a belt clip holster. View at Amazon Promoted

Apple Smart Battery Case The official battery case If you’re looking to add a little more juice to your iPhone, this official battery case from Apple is perfect. It can provide 50% longer battery life to your phone when fully charged. It can also work with the wireless chargers. View at Best Buy

Apple Clear Case Apple designed In addition to the Silicone and Smart Battery cases, Apple also sells an official clear case for the iPhone 11. It is made from a blend of polycarbonate and TPU to provide the necessary protection. Further, it comes with a scratch-resistant coating. View at Amazon

Speck Candyshell Case For added grip The Speck Candyshell case features raised rubber ridges for extra grip, so your phone doesn’t slip out of your hand. It is also drop tested to military-grade standards for durability. View at Amazon

Lonli Leather Case 100% Nappa Leather This Lonli Leather Case is made from Italian Nappa leather and doesn’t add any unnecessary bulk. It also sports raised edges to protect the front. Moreover, there aren’t any logos or marks for a clean look. View at Amazon

OtterBox Strada Series The Folio case The OtterBox Strada Series case sports a folio form factor and is made from genuine leather. It includes a slot for card or cash. Further, the case includes polycarbonate to provide extra protection. View at Amazon

Bentoben Slim Case For the ring holder lovers If you like to add a ring holder to your phone, it’s better to get a case with a built-in ring holder. The Bentoben case sports a sleek and lightweight design but still provides ample protection. Moreover, it is sold in ten colors. View at Amazon

Spigen Tough Armor Heavy-duty The Spigen Tough Armor cases uses a combination of impact foam, TPU, and polycarbonate to provide heavy-duty protection. It is also military-grade certified and includes raised lips to protect the front. View at Amazon

Arae Case The Wallet case Need lots of space to store your cards and cash, the Arae Wallet Case is perfect for you. It includes three slots for cards and one slot for cash. It is made of TPU and PU leather. Due to all these slots, this case can’t work with wireless chargers. View at Amazon

NCLCase Sparkly Case For the bling Need a little sparkle on your phone, this NCLCase glitter case is just for you. In addition to all the bling, this case provides military-grade protection. Moreover, there is a ring holder on the back that can double as a kickstand. View at Amazon

ESR Premium Leather Case Elegant look The ESR leather case is made of high-quality leather. It is also ultra-thin and lightweight, so it won’t feel bulky. Moreover, there is a soft microfiber lining on the inside to keep your phone safe. View at Amazon

Mkeke Clear Case Crystal Clear Made from TPU and polycarbonate, this Mkeke case lets you show your iPhone’s design and color all the while protecting it. It also supports wireless charging. View at Amazon

OtterBox Commuter Series On-the-go protection The OtterBox Commuter Series case provides a two-layer protection from everyday mishaps. It also carries a thin profile, so your phone can easily slip in and out of your pocket. View at Amazon

Ownest Case A stylish design The Ownest Case is different from your average case with its floral design on the back. It’ll get you compliments and protect the phone at the same time. The case is made from TPU and polycarbonate. Moreover, you can get it in four colors. View at Amazon

Spigen Liquid Air The slim case If you want military-grade protection in a slim form factor, the Spigen Liquid Air is the case to get. It is pocket-friendly and lightweight. Moreover, it sports anti-slip matte surface, so you don’t accidentally drop your iPhone. View at Amazon

ESR Metal Kickstand case For the stand ESR’s Metal Kickstand Case is essentially a flexible clear case with a metal stand. The kickstand can be used to make the iPhone stand both vertically and horizontally. It also includes raised edges to protect the front. View at Amazon

OtterBox Defender Screenless Series Rugged protection The OtterBox Defender Screenless Series case is great if you want to give your iPhone some rugged protection. The case also includes special coating that protects the case from common germs. Moreover the case has a textured back for added grip. View at Amazon

These are some of the best iPhone 11 cases on the market. As you can see, there are a number of options and you can choose one depending on what you need. Heavy-duty cases like the OtterBox Defender Series or Spigen Tough Armor will obviously provide the best protection but the slimmer options like Spigen Liquid Air or Speck Candyshell Case aren’t bad either. It all depends on what kind of protection your phone needs. If you want a premium look, you can pick from one of the leather cases. Moreover, there are official cases from Apple. The Apple cases may be a little expensive than similar third-party cases but they provide the best fit and are made of good quality materials, so you can rest assured.

Which case are you planning to get for your iPhone 11? Let us know in the comments section. Meanwhile, don’t forget to check out what iOS 15 is set to bring to your iPhone later this year and how you can install the iOS 15 developer beta on your phone.