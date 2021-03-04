These are the best iPhone 12 Cases to protect your device: Spigen, ESR, Torras, and more!

As the iPhone becomes more and more expensive, it becomes even more essential to invest in a protective case. After splurging your life savings or selling a lung on the latest and greatest iPhone, the last thing you need is to drop your Precious on the sidewalk and watch it shatter.

Obviously, there are many different versions of the iPhone out there, but at the time of writing, the newest one is the iPhone 12 (as well as the 12 Pro, Pro Max, and Mini). We’ll be focusing today on protective cases for the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Pro (since they are both the same, size-wise), and of course, we will include ones at various price points, depending on your budget. You’ll be amazed at the choice available and just how price-friendly they really are.

Spigen Holds your cards The highly rated Spigon case protects your expensive phone, while at the same time holds 2-3 cards in an exterior card slot. No need to ever carry a purse or wallet anymore. View at Amazon

Torras Drop protection The Torras case will protect your phone from accidental drops of up to 6 feet. A 1.2mm enhanced screen guard also ensures your screen is not scratched. View at Amazon

Temdan Simple is best Sometimes a simple case is the way to go. Temdan is a see-through case so you can appreciate the cool design of your iPhone 12. The case is also scratch resistant and has shockproof corners. View at Amazon

Diaclara Built-in screen protector Instead of buying a separate screen protector, Diaclara provides a built-in one which clips onto the case. This case is guaranteed to protect your phone from bumps and scrapes. View at Amazon

Tech21 Evo Check Fighting germs! Tech21 has what they call a BioShield which fights microbes and helps keep your case hygienically clean every 24 hours. A very unique selling point! View at Amazon

FYY For the non-wallet carriers If you dislike carrying a purse or wallet, the FYY case may be interesting for you. This leather wallet case will hold your phone, as well as your cash and credit cards. View at Amazon

ESR Air Armor Wireless charging compatible The ESR Air Armor is tough and robust, but at the same time is thin enough for a wireless charging pad to work properly. There's no need to remove the cover. View at Amazon

Jaagd Ideal for the great outdoors The Jaagd case is a rugged affair which is perfect for anyone who is an outdoorsy sporty type of person. Available in three different colors. View at Amazon

Torras MoonClimber Comes with a kickstand This transparent case comes with an extremely handy kickstand, which can be used for watching videos, making video calls, and anything else that will free up your hands. View at Amazon

As you can see, there are a multitude of choices when it comes to iPhone 12 cases, and you only need to go as far as Amazon to be spoilt for choice.

Some iPhone 12 cases – such as the Spigen or the FYY – will not only protect your phone but also serve another purpose such as holding your cash and credit cards. So a protective case makes life easier when running out the door in the morning. No more searching around for your wallet or purse! Many within the XDA team use protective cases, and Spigen is a regular purchase for us in the team, so you can’t go wrong with them, especially with other protective options like the Ultra Hybrid, or fancier options like the Liquid Crystal Glitter case. Which one you finally choose will depend on what your needs are, and whether you are inclined more towards “fashionable” or “practical”. Quite often, you can get the best of both worlds for a reasonable price, usually around the $20 price mark.