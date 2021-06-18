These are the Best Fast Chargers for the Apple iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max!

With the iPhone 12 series, Apple removed power adapters from the retail box. So unless you have a wall charger lying around, you’ll need a power adapter in case you buy any of the iPhone 12 models, including the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. Since you have to buy a wall charger for your iPhone, it’s better to get a fast charger, considering that when you’re rushing out the door with low battery on your iPhone, fast chargers can come in clutch.

Apple supports fast charging on the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max, like every other iPhone since 2017. The company uses the USB Power Delivery (PD) fast charging standard, which is fairly common and is even supported by Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+/ 5.

The iPhone 12 series models can be charged up to around 22W (Apple recommends 20W chargers). With a compatible fast charger, your iPhone will reach 50% of battery in 30 minutes. To help you choose a fast charger for your iPhone 12 Pro Max or iPhone 12 Pro, we’ve carefully selected some of the best USB PD fast chargers on the market. These fast chargers can work with iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini as well.

Before we start, it’s important to note that none of the fast chargers mentioned below include a USB Type-C to Lightning Cable. Fortunately, the iPhone 12 series comes with a compatible cable in the box but if you need an extra cable, the official Apple cable or Mophie’s USB-C to Lightning cable are two good options.

Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapter The official fast charger The official 20W USB-C power adapter is a no-nonsense option. It comes from Apple and does exactly what it needs to. It includes a single USB Type-C port.

Anker PowerPort III The compact one Anker's PowerPort III is a compact 20W USB PD charger. The company says it's 50% smaller than the official 20W Apple charger. It's also cheaper than the Apple power adapter. You can buy it in one of three color options.

Anker PowerDrive III Duo Best for cars Anker's PowerDrive III Duo is a great car charger for your iPhone. It includes two USB Type-C ports with 18W output each.

Native Union Smart Charger PD 18W Best for the international traveller The Native Union Smart Charger comes with international adapters for the UK, EU, the US, and Canada. So if you travel a lot internationally, this charger will be very useful. You also get two ports - USB Type-A and USB Type-C.

Belkin BoostCharge PRO USB-C PD 20W The slim one The Belkin BoostCharge PRO is incredibly slim and can come in handy at places where you don't have much space to plug in a charger. Its form factor also makes it great for travel. You'll get a single USB Type-C port on it that's capable of up to 20W output.

Apple 30W USB-C Power Adapter For both iPhone & MacBook Air If you're looking for a single charger for both your MacBook Air and iPhone, this official charger is a great option. You get a single USB Type-C port that can provide up to 30W output. So your iPhone can get charged at around 22W and MacBook Air at 30W.

Samsung 25W USB-C Charger Samsung coming to the rescue You can't go wrong with Samsung's official charging brick. It supports the full 25W charging speeds that are offered across the board on all Galaxy S21 devices, and it will even work great with the iPhone 12 series!

Spigen 40W ArcStation Pro Charge two devices Spigen's 40W ArcStation Pro is a great USB PD charger if you are looking to charge two devices simultaneously. It can also be used with the MacBook Air. You'll get 30W of fast charging when charging only one device with it. The per port output reduces to 20W when both ports are being used.

Belkin 25W USB-C Wall Charger Plenty of power This Belkin charger is another good fast charger for your iPhone. It includes a single USB Type-C that can offer 20W output to iPhone 12 Pro Max or iPhone 12 Pro.

These are some of the best USB PD fast chargers for iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max that you can buy right now. As you can see, there are plenty of fast charger options for your iPhone. Apple’s official charger and the Belkin 25W charger are great options if you don’t need more than one port. The Spigen ArcStation Pro is perfect for couples as they let you charge two phones simultaneously. Last of all, the Anker PowerDrive III Duo is more than powerful for your in-car needs.

Which fast charger are you planning to buy for your iPhone? Let us know in the comments section.