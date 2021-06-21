These are the Best iPhone 12 Pro Max Cases: Rhinoshield, Spigen, Otterbox, and more!

The iPhone 12 Pro Max is the best phone that Apple has to offer. It’s big in terms of features as well as physical size, and for the first time, Apple has actually given a hardware advantage to the iPhone 12 Pro Max by making use of the extra space. The iPhone 12 Pro Max has bigger and better camera sensors when compared to the standard iPhone 12 and 12 Pro, which might tempt you to go for the larger variant. If you decide to get the iPhone 12 Pro Max, or if you already have one, you’re surely aware of the fact that it’s difficult to handle, given that it’s quite big physically. This is why getting a case is a good option. Here are some of the best iPhone 12 Pro Max cases that’ll improve your grip, and also protect it from scratches and drops.

We’ve tried to factor in the different use cases of multiple users and tried to find cases that will appeal to everyone. From a thin and light case to a heavy-duty case, we’ve covered it all so you can pick the one that’s best suited to your needs. A lot of cases even have multiple color options which you can select on the product page itself. If you don’t have an iPhone 12 Pro Max, we have a list of the best cases for the standard iPhone 12 and 12 Pro as well as the iPhone 12 Mini which you can check out.

Spigen Liquid Air Armor Matte Case Minimalistic but tough case The Spigen Liquid Air Armor is the perfect balance between a thin case and one that offers protection. It doesn't add a lot of bulk to your phone and looks simple and stealthy. View at Amazon

Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro Rugged case with screen guard This rugged case from Supcase is the best option if you're going on a hike or doing just about any sporting activities since it can take a hard impact. It even comes with an optional belt holster. View at Amazon Promoted

Amazon Basics Shockproof Case Clear case with protection If you want to show off the back of your iPhone and also want good protection, this case has got you covered. The reinforced corners help with drops and the sides are TPU which helps with grip. View at Amazon

Apple Silicone Case with MagSafe For MagSafe functionality This should be your default option if you plan to use Apple's MagSafe charging or other accessories like the wallet. It offers decent protection too and comes in various different colors View at Amazon

Spigen Tough Armor with Kick Stand Great for binge-watching While offering a great deal of protection, the Spigen Tough Armor also has a neat trick at the back - a built-in kickstand. If you watch a lot of content on your phone, this is a great feature. View at Amazon

Meritcase Heavy Duty Waterproof Case Great for swimming and diving The iPhone is water-resistant but not waterproof, so this case ensures a water-tight seal if you go swimming with your phone. While it adds bulk, it's worth it if you're going be around water a lot. View at Amazon

Rhinoshield Crash Guard Bumper Case Protection around the edges and corners Rhinoshield cases offer very good drop protection with their cushion technology along the edges. This is a bumper case which only goes around the side so the back is uncovered and is prone to scratches. View at Amazon

Apple Leather Case with MagSafe Elegant looks with MagSafe support This one is for all of you who love the look and feel of genuine leather. This case also supports Apple's MagSafe accessories so it is a good option for those who want to use that functionality. View at Amazon

Apple Leather Case with MagSafe Cheaper alternative to the Apple case If you like Apple's Silicone case but find it too expensive, this is a good cheaper alternative. Note though that it doesn't have support for MagSafe. Available in a variety of different colors just like the original one, maybe even more. View at Amazon

These were some of the best cases for the iPhone 12 Pro Max in our opinion. The iPhone 12 Pro Max is one of the best phones in the market now and is also one of the most expensive ones, so it’s wise to protect it with a good case. If you want to use MagSafe, you should get either the Apple Silicone Case or Leather Case. If you want the best protection, the Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro is a good option and if you want a good balance between a lightweight case and one that offers a good level of protection, the Spigen Liquid Air Armor should be your pick.

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max The iPhone 12 Pro Max is currently the biggest and the best iPhone that has the A14 Bionic along with a triple camera setup and a large 6.7-inch display. View at Amazon

Which case are you getting? Let us know in the comments below!