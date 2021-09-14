These are the Best iPhone 13 Cases to buy right now: Spigen, Caseology, and more!

Apple has four new iPhones for 2021, and as usual, the standard iPhone 13 seems to be one with the widest consumer appeal. If you’ve already placed your order, make sure you protect your new investment with a protective case. Take it from someone who’s cracked a few smartphone screens, the difference between having a good case and a bad one (or no case at all) could mean surviving a drop unscratched or needing to take your iPhone in for repair.

You can find recommendations for great cases below. We’re dividing the recommendations into different categories, so you can first ascertain your needs and requirements, and then check out the options. We’ll be adding in more recommendations once more case manufacturers jump onboard, so do check back in later.

Best Official Apple Cases for the iPhone 13

If you don’t mind spending a bit more, you can get official cases designed by Apple to go with your brand new iPhone.

Official Apple Leather Case

Official Apple Leather Case Available in five colors -- golden brown, dark cherry, sequoia green, midnight, and wisteria -- these genuine leather cases add a touch of sophistication to your huge new iPhone. View at Apple

Want to add a touch of class to your new iPhone 13? Apple’s official leather case is made of real leather, so it’s warm to the touch and provides grippy, soft texture. It wraps around all four sides of the iPhone 13 Pro Max so you’re getting protection from every angle. It supports MagSafe and all other Apple accessories too, of course.

Official Apple Silicone Case

Official Apple Silicone Case If you want something soft and warm to the touch and absorbs shock, Apple's official silicone case should do the trick. It comes in eight colors including the highly popular Product Red View at Apple

If you want a rubbery case but are paranoid that third-party cases won’t fit properly or may have its color degrade over time, then Apple’s sort of pricey but official silicone case is a good option. Featuring a silky soft finish with microfiber lining inside, this is a case that wraps the iPhone 13 snugly and protects it from the elements.

Official Apple Clear Case

Official Apple Clear Case This no-frills clear plastic case is light, thin, and easy to grip. Transparent finish shows off the iPhone's colors, while a ring around the back shows where you can clip the MagSafe on securely. View at Apple

Apple’s official clear case is a bit on the minimalistic side, but you do get to show off your fancy new iPhone 13 color while offering basic protection against scratches and dings. Of course, if you drop your phone often, we’d recommend you go with something a bit more rugged.

Best Clear Silicone Cases for the iPhone 13

Silicone cases are usually largely clear cases that are best used if you want to show your phone off while still protecting it. Some silicone cases are pretty flexible, while some adopt some rigidity in their build. Some cases even have extra reinforcement on the borders and the corners, so browse through your options below!

Spigen Ultra Hybrid

Spigen Ultra Hybrid As the name implies, this case is crafted out of a hybrid material that combines polycarbonate and thermoplastic polyurethane so the case can be soft to the touch in some areas, yet be hard and shock-proof in key areas. With a raised lip around the camera module, your iPhone 13 camera lenses are protected too. View at Amazon

Spigen’s Ultra Hybrid combines both hard PC (polycarbonate) and soft TPU (thermoplastic polyurethane) to provide a combo protection for your iPhone 13. Raised bezels protect the phone’s screen and camera lenses from touching the surface when you put the phone face up or down on a table. And precision button covers allow easy clicky access to all buttons.

Best Rugged Case for iPhone 13

Rugged cases are exactly what they sound like — they are rugged and are expected to be able to handle a fall or two with minimal damage reaching your phone. While it is difficult to completely guarantee no damage at all, a rugged case minimizes the probability of damage as well as the extent of the damage. So while these cases may not be the best looking, they do serve their purpose very well.

Spigen Tough Armor

Spigen Tough Armor Spigen's Tough Armor provides all around protection against drops, bumps, scratches -- whatever you throw at it. View at Amazon

If like us, you have a tendency to drop your phone, then this Spigen Tough Armor is a potential phone-saver! This is a case that’s hard on the outside and soft on the inside, thanks to custom Air Cushion foam technology. What this means is if you drop your phone, the outside will take the hit, but the inside will soften the blow. There’s also a kickstand and elevated lip that wraps around the display. We’re particularly fond of the matte black finish too.

Caseology Vault

Caseology Vault Caseology Vault has a simple flexible design that provides tough protection yet gives the phone case a minimalistic vibe. View at Amazon

Caseology’s Vault features a cement-like texture for added grip, and rubber bumper that wraps around the volume buttons and power button nicely. Yet it’s slim and lightweight and will ensure your phone survives a drop or two — or three.

Best Thin Cases

Thin cases are cases recommended to people who do not want to add too much bulk to their existing device. These are meant to be minimal in their existence, offering some protection against the elements and also complementing your style quotient.

Spigen Ultra Hybrid S

Spigen Ultra Hybrid S If you want to keep your iPhone 13 sleek and slim -- yet protected, Spigen's Ultra Hybrid S is a good option. View at Amazon

Want to keep your iPhone 13 sleek and slim, but still protected against drops and dings? Spigen has you covered with this thin transparent case that combines hard and soft materials to make for a flexible, lightweight case that protects the important bits — the screen, the corners, and the camera module.

Pulen Slim Gel Rubber Full Body

Pulen Slim Gel Full Body Pulen's slim gel case uses liquid silicone for that soft to the touch feel. While not as protective as other cases listed here, it's one of the slimmest and lightest cases possible while still wrapping the entire phone. View at Amazon

Slim and lightweight, Pulen’s slim gel case uses micro-fiber lining inside to disperse force if it’s dropped onto hard surfaces. The matte black all-around wrap also gives the iPhone 13 a sleek and discrete aesthetic. This is the case for those who like their cases low-key.

These are our recommendations for the Best iPhone 13 cases. If you’re looking to buy the iPhone 13, be sure to check out the Best iPhone 13 Deals.