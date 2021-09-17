These are the Best Chargers for the iPhone 13 series to buy right now: Apple, Anker, Belkin, and more!

The iPhone 13 series is official, and as you can expect, none of the phones in the lineup come with a charger in the box. So unless you have a USB C charger lying around, you’ll have to buy one separately. Fortunately, there are many excellent iPhone chargers on the market, including Apple’s official 20W USB wired charger. We have selected the best of them for you. But before we list our recommendations, let’s talk about what makes a charger great for the iPhone 13 series.

Picking a wired iPhone charger is pretty straightforward. While technically any USB charger — or even a USB port that can deliver power — can charge your iPhone 13, for the fastest charging you need a USB charger that supports the USB PD (Power Delivery) standard and can deliver 20W power or more. 20W or higher USB PD chargers can charge any iPhone 13 model up to 50% in just 30 minutes.

In terms of wireless charging, the iPhone 13 series supports regular Qi charging of up to 7.5W and MagSafe wireless charging of up to 15W. So if you are buying a wireless charger, make sure it supports MagSafe to get the fastest charging speeds.

Best iPhone 13 chargers

Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapter The official wired charger The official Apple 20W charger is one of the best chargers for the iPhone 13 series. Its price is in line with popular third-party chargers, and you’ll get fast charging speeds. So if you’re looking just to charge your phone, go for it. View at Amazon

Anker PowerPort Nano PD Compact and lightweight The Anker PowerPort Nano PD is one of the most compact USB chargers for the iPhone 13, with just over one inch on each side. It’s also lightweight and supports 20W charging with support for USB PD. View at Best Buy

Spigen 20W ArcStation Pro GaN charger The Spigen 20W ArcStation Pro is an excellent alternative to the official Apple charger. It uses Gallium Nitrate, instead of Silicon, for a cooler operation and smaller footprint. In addition, the charger packs a foldable plug, making it a good option for travel. View at Amazon

Belkin GaN Wall Charger For narrow spaces Belkin also offers an excellent GaN charger for the iPhone 13, and it’s perfect for narrow spaces. In addition, it supports 20W power delivery, so you're sure to get top charging speeds. If you also need a lightning cable, Belkin sells a separate bundle that includes a cable. View at Amazon

Apple MagSafe Charger Fast wireless charging The official Apple MagSafe Charger is a no-frills wireless charger for your iPhone. It simply snaps onto the iPhone, thanks to built-in magnets, and provides fast 15W wireless charging. You can also use it to charge AirPods. View at Amazon

Apple MagSafe Duo Convenient charging If you have an Apple Watch or a pair of AirPods lying around, the Apple MagSafe Duo will be a better wireless charging solution for you. You can use it to charge two devices simultaneously and get up to 14W charging. However, you’ll need a 27W USB-C power adapter to get 14W speed. View at Amazon

Belkin MagSafe 2-in-1 Wireless Charger With AC adapter The Belkin MagSafe 2-in-1 Wireless Charger is a fantastic alternative to the Apple MagSafe Duo if you only need to charge an iPhone and AirPods. It’s not only cheaper, but also comes with its own AC adapter. So you won’t need to worry about getting a 27W adapter. View at Amazon

Belkin USB-C car charger Fast charging in a car If you're looking for a car charger for your iPhone 13, this Belkin charger is excellent. It comes with a single Type-C port and supports up to 20W power delivery. View at Amazon

Anker PowerDrive III Duo Charge two devices The Anker USB C car charger is a good option if you want to charge two devices simultaneously in your car. Unfortunately, you won’t get the highest speeds, but the charger supports up to 18W power delivery, which is also quite decent. View at Amazon

These are the best iPhone 13 chargers you can buy right now. There are plenty of options for wired, wireless, and even car chargers. If you just need a wired fast charger for your iPhone, you can’t go wrong with either the Anker PowerPort Nano PD or the official Apple 20W charger.

Which charger are you planning to buy? Do you prefer wireless charging over wired charging? Let us know in the comments section. Meanwhile, we have also selected the best deals on the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro.