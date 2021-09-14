Best iPhone 13 & 13 Mini Pre-order Deals: How much is it, when can you pre-order and when is it available?

The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini are here. It’s an incremental upgrade over the iPhone 12 and is powered by Apple’s new A15 Bionic chip. The company is releasing the phone in five color options and three storage variants. It’s also ditched the 64GB model, and instead, the 128GB model will now act as the base version. In addition, you’ll be able to order the iPhone 13 in 256GB and 512GB models.

As always, you can buy the new iPhone in unlocked as well as carrier-locked variants. While the likes of the Apple online store, Amazon, and Best Buy will carry the unlocked iPhone 13, the carrier-locked variants will be available via the Apple website, carrier websites, Best Buy, and in some cases, even Amazon.

The Apple iPhone 13 pre-orders kick off on September 17th, and the phone will go on sale starting September 24th. Here’s the unlocked* pricing, available direct from Apple.com, Best Buy, and other retailers:

Storage iPhone 13 Mini iPhone 13 128GB $729 $829 256GB $829 $929 512GB $1029 $1129

*Much like last year with the iPhone 12, the carrier versions have a $30 discount compared to the unlocked pricing. The pricing above does not include the discount.

Best iPhone 13 deals: Unlocked

Apple Online Store

The Apple online store is a great place to order the SIM-free (unlocked) version of the new iPhone 13. You can order all storage variants and color options of the phone. In addition, the Apple website provides trade-in discounts if you have an old smartphone lying around. Trade-in discounts are available only for Apple, Samsung, Google, and LG phones.

Apple Online Store You can choose a one-time payment for your iPhone 13 purchase or go for the Apple Card monthly instalments at the Apple online store. Buy from Apple

Best iPhone 13 deals: Carriers

Apple Online Store

Apart from the unlocked iPhone 13, the Apple online store also sells carrier-locked variants. It offers the AT&T, T-Mobile/ Sprint, and Verizon variants of the phone. In addition to its trade-in offers, the store also provides carrier-specific credits when you trade in your old smartphone. You can also choose between a one-time payment and Apple Card monthly installments.

Apple Online Store The Apple online store gives the option to get the free delivery of your new iPhone at your home or pick it from an Apple Store. Buy from Apple

These are the best iPhone 13 and 13 Mini deals available right now. We’ll keep updating this page as more deals and promotions are announced by other retailers and carriers. We’ve also picked the best iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max deals if you’re interested in those devices instead.