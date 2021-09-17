These are the Best MagSafe Chargers and Accessories for the iPhone 13 series

MagSafe for the iPhone debuted in 2020 as Apple’s new magnetic technology. It enables faster wireless charging and can also be used to attach compatible accessories. In the months since the arrival of the iPhone 12, several MagSafe accessories have made their way to the market. So iPhone 13 users will be able to choose from a lot of options. We have selected some of the best MagSafe chargers and accessories to get you started.

MagSafe Chargers and Accessories for iPhone 13 Series

Apple MagSafe Charger Designed by Apple The official Apple MagSafe Charger is probably the most popular and most useful MagSafe accessory on the market. It’s essentially a wireless charger that easily snaps onto the back of the iPhone and provides up to 15W of power, which is double what the regular Qi chargers can provide to the device. View at Amazon

Apple MagSafe Duo Another official charger The MagSafe Duo also snaps on the back of the iPhone, but as its name suggests, it can charge two devices simultaneously. It works with iPhones, AirPods, Apple Watch, and other Qi-compatible devices. In addition, you can fold the charger, making it easier to carry it around. View at Amazon

Apple MagSafe Battery Pack Snap-on power bank The MagSafe Battery Pack is an Apple-designed power bank for your iPhone. It can snap onto the back of the iPhone and charge it wirelessly. It can charge an iPhone 13 Mini up to 70%, whereas the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro will charge up to 60%. Finally, the iPhone 13 Pro Max will only receive up to 40% additional charge from it. View at Amazon

iPhone Leather Wallet with MagSafe Style and function The iPhone Leather Wallet is another exciting and valuable MagSafe accessory for the iPhone. It attaches to the back of the phone and can carry up to three cards. Since it’s shielded, you don’t have to worry about the magnets damaging your cards. Moreover, the wallet can snap onto a bare iPhone or an iPhone with a MagSafe case. View at Amazon

Apple Silicone Case with MagSafe Silky Soft This Apple Silicone Case is available for all iPhone 13 models and comes with MagSafe batteries inside. These batteries not only better attach the case to the phone but also allow it to snap onto any MagSafe charger on the market. In addition, the case comes in eight exciting colors. Buy from Apple

Belkin MagSage 2-in-1 Charger Great third-party alternative If you're not a fan of the official Apple MagSafe charger, you can consider this excellent option from Belkin. It can charge your iPhone and AirPods simultaneously and supports a faster 15W speed. As it comes bundled with an AC adapter, you also don’t have to worry about getting a power adapter separately. View at Amazon

Spigen Smart Fold Wallet and kickstand The Spigen Smart Fold is an alternative to the Apple Leather Wallet attachment, but it has some additional tricks. The company has included a foldable cover as a part of its design that keeps the cards covered for privacy, and it doubles as a kickstand when needed. In addition, you can get the Spigen Smart Fold in two colors. View at Amazon

PopSockets PopGrip A grip for MagSafe If you love PopSockets’ grips, you’ll enjoy this MagSafe-compatible PopGrip as well. It uses the magnets present in the phone to attach to it. In addition, the grip includes a swappable top, so you can change the top to match your style. There are lots of PopGrip design options on Amazon. View at Amazon

Belkin Car Vent Mount Pro For your drive The Belkin MagSafe Car Vent Mount Pro shows another excellent use of the MagSafe technology for an accessory. As the name suggests, it helps you mount your iPhone 13 in a car. You can view your iPhone in any orientation, and there is space for cable management when you are charging the iPhone. View at Amazon

These are some of the best MagSafe chargers and accessories for the iPhone 13 series. All of these, except the case, will also work on all iPhone 12 models. The Apple Silicone cases are available for the iPhone 12 series as well.

It’s vital when using a MagSafe accessory with your iPhone 13, to always use a MagSafe case for the best experience. Some of these accessories, like the Apple MagSafe Charger, will work with many non-MagSafe cases, but the charger won’t attach to the phone.

If you want one pick for the best MagSafe charger for your iPhone 13, we’ll recommend going with the Apple MagSafe Charger. It isn’t insanely expensive and is one of the fastest wireless chargers for the phone. The Belkin charger is also pretty good.

Which of these accessories do you find interesting and valuable? Let us know in the comments section. We have also picked the best iPhone 13 chargers on the market, so check them out as well.