These are the Best iPhone 13 Mini Cases to buy right now: Spigen, Caseology, and more!

If you like small phones that you can use with one hand easily — look no further than the iPhone 13 Mini! If you have already pre-ordered one, make sure you get a good case for your new device. Not only are these cases stylish, but they protect the device from damages if you were to accidentally drop it or clang it against a table.

You can find recommendations for great cases below. We’re dividing the recommendations into different categories, so you can first ascertain your needs and requirements, and then check out the options. We’ll be adding in more recommendations once more case manufacturers jump onboard, so do check back in later.

Best Official Apple Cases for the iPhone 13 Mini

Official Apple accessories are often pricier than third-party counterparts, but the benefit to buying them is that they’re usually available on launch day, and they are almost guaranteed to work well and play nice with the Apple product to which it’s pairing.

Official Apple Leather Case

Official Apple Leather Case Available in five colors -- golden brown, dark cherry, sequoia green, midnight, and wisteria -- these genuine leather cases add a touch of sophistication to your huge new iPhone. View at Apple

Leather cases may not be as popular as typical silicone cases, but they add character to a gadget crafted out of hard glass and cold metal. Apple’s official leather case wraps around all four sides of the iPhone 13 Mini so you’re getting protection from every angle. And of course, it supports MagSafe and all other Apple accessories too.

Official Apple Silicone Case

Official Apple Silicone Case If you want something soft and warm to the touch and absorbs shock, Apple's official silicone case should do the trick. It comes in eight colors including the highly popular Product Red View at Apple

If you want a rubbery case but are paranoid that third-party cases won’t fit properly or may have its color degrade over time, then Apple’s sort of pricey but official silicone case is a good option. Featuring a silky soft finish with microfiber lining inside, this is a case that wraps the iPhone 13 Mini snugly and protects it from the elements.

Official Apple Clear Case

Official Apple Clear Case This no frills clear plastic case is light, thin, and easy to grip. Transparent finish shows off the iPhone's colors, while a ring around the back shows where you can clip the MagSafe on securely. View at Apple

A lightweight, transparent case that offers protection for your petite iPhone 13 Mini while keeping the device’s colors and design clearly visible. This is an ideal option for the minimalists out there.

Best Clear Silicone Cases for the iPhone 13 Mini

Silicone cases are usually largely clear cases that are best used if you want to show your phone off while still protecting it. Some silicone cases are pretty flexible, while some adopt some rigidity in their build. Some cases even have extra reinforcement on the borders and the corners, so browse through your options below!

Spigen Ultra Hybrid

Spigen Ultra Hybrid Spigen's Ultra Hybrid features the company's trademarked Air Cushion technology that helps soften the blow in case of drops. It's also clean and minimal with a transparent, see through body. View at Amazon

Spigen’s Ultra Hybrid combines both hard PC (polycarbonate) and soft TPU (thermoplastic polyurethane) to provide combo protection for your iPhone 13 Mini. Raised bezels protect the phone’s screen and camera lenses from touching the surface when you put the phone face up or down on a table. And precision button covers allow easy clicky access to all buttons.

Best Rugged Case for iPhone 13 Mini

Rugged cases are exactly what they sound like — they are rugged and are expected to be able to handle a fall or two with minimal damage reaching your phone. While it is difficult to completely guarantee no damage at all, a rugged case minimizes the probability of damage as well as the extent of the damage. So while these cases may not be the best looking, they do serve their purpose very well.

Spigen Rugged Armor

Spigen Rugged Armor Spigen's Rugged Armor case is a rugged case that looks the part -- with its spider-web like pattern and raised lips to protect the phone against dings and bumps. View at Amazon

If you have a tendency to drop your phone — it’s okay, us too — then this Spigen Rugged Armor is a potential phone-saver! This is a case that’s hard on the outside, soft on the inside thanks to custom Air Cushion foam technology. What this means is if you drop your phone, the outside will take the hit, but the inside will soften the force. There’s also a kickstand and elevated lip that wraps around the display. We are particularly fond of the matte black finish too.

Caseology Vault

Caseology Vault This is a sleek flexible case that can take a beating. So if you find yourself often dropping your phone -- this is worth a look. View at Amazon

Caseology’s Vault features a cement-like texture for added grip, and rubber bumper that wraps around the volume buttons and power button nicely. Yet it’s slim and lightweight and will ensure your phone survive a drop or two — or three.

Best Thin Cases

Thin cases are cases recommended to people who do not want to add too much bulk to their existing device. These are meant to be minimal in their existence, offering some protection against the elements and also complementing your style quotient.

Spigen Liquid Air Armor

Spigen Liquid Air Armor Slim and form-fitting, this case features an anti-slip matte surface that resist fingerprints and protects the sides of your iPhone 13 Mini from being scratched. View at Amazon

If you’re buying the iPhone 13 Mini because you want your phone sleek and thin, then the last thing you’d want is to buy a bulky case that makes it a chunky boi. Spigen’s Liquid Air Armor has you covered with this sleek case that combines hard and soft materials to make for a flexible, lightweight case that protects the important bits — the screen, the corners, the camera module.

These are our recommendations for the Best iPhone 13 Mini Cases. If you’re looking to buy the iPhone 13 Mini, be sure to check out the Best iPhone 13 Mini Deals.