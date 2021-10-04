These are the Best Screen Protectors for the iPhone 13 Mini right now: Zagg, ESR, and more!

The iPhone 13 Mini is Apple’s latest small iPhone, and it packs a bunch of new and exciting features. One of the phone’s highlights is its 5.4 inch Super Retina XDR display with a 2340 x 1080 pixels resolution. In addition, the screen comes with HDR support, a wide color gamut, an oleophobic coating, and a peak brightness of 800 nits in SDR content and 1,200 nits in HDR content.

Apple has also included a ceramic shield to protect the screen against scratches and other minor accidents. The company claims it’s tougher than any other smartphone glass found in the market. But if you believe that’s not enough to withstand everyday mishaps, you can slap on a screen protector to safeguard it further. Fortunately, there are hundreds of iPhone 13 Mini screen guards on the market, and we have picked the best ones for you.

Best iPhone 13 Mini Screen Protectors

Totallee Screen Protector Tempered Glass Totallee's tempered glass protector is super thin at 0.02 inches and covers the entire iPhone 13 Mini screen. It also works well with cases and protects the screen from scratches and other mishaps. View at Amazon

Supershieldz Clear Shield PET film The Supershieldz screen protector is made from a PET film if you don't like the tempered glass protectors. It's crystal clear and scratch-resistant. In addition, you'll get six protectors in a pack. View at Amazon

Skinomi Matte Screen Protector TPU film There are people who neither like tempered glass nor PET film. If you are one of those people, this Skinomi Matte Screen Protector is perfect for you. It's made from TPU film and comes with a matte finish. View at Amazon

ESR Armorite Super strong The ESR Armorite is a tough tempered glass protector for your iPhone 13 Mini. It can resist up to 110 lbs of force. The screen protector is also easy to install with the provided kit. View at Amazon

Belkin Screen Protector Anti-microbial coating Belkin is a trusted name for mobile accessories, and the company has released an excellent screen protector for the iPhone 13 Mini. It's super thin and comes with an anti-microbial coating to resist bacteria growth. View at Amazon

ZAGG InvisibleShield Glass Elite For privacy If you don't like people sitting around you snooping on your iPhone, the ZAGG InvisibleShield Glass Elite Privacy Screen Protector is a good option. It has a filter to provide full-screen privacy. View at Amazon

ZAGG InvisibleShield Glass Elite VisionGuard Protect your eyes The InvisibleShield Glass Elite VisionGuard is another excellent screen protector from ZAGG. It includes a layer to filter the high-energy visible (HEV) blue light to reduce eye strain. View at Amazon

Spigen Tempered Glass Easy to apply The Spigen Tempered Glass protector comes with an auto-alignment kit that makes the installation super easy. It's also rated for 9H hardness and has an oleophobic coating. View at Amazon

Skinomi Screen Protector Self-healing Apart from its matte screen protector, Skinomi also offers a regular TPU film that comes with self-healing technology. As a result, it can automatically remove minor scratches and scuff marks over time. View at Amazon

These are the best screen protectors for the iPhone 13 Mini. You can pick from tempered glass, PET film, or TPU screen protectors to safeguard the iPhone screen. If you prefer tempered glass protectors, the Spigen screen protector is an excellent option. However, if you want a PET film screen protector, Supershieldz Clear Shield is one of the better ones. Finally, for those of you who like TPU films, Skinomi has a couple of suitable protectors.

Which screen protectors are you planning to get for your iPhone 13 Mini? Let us know in the comments section. We have also selected the best cases for the phone if you want more protection.