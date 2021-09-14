These are the Best iPhone 13 Pro Cases right now: Spigen, Supcase, and more!

The iPhone 13 Pro is here. Powered by Apple’s new A15 Bionic chip, the smartphone starts at a hefty $1,000. Sure, it has features to match but getting the phone is a sizeable investment. So it’s a good idea to get a case to protect it. You don’t want an accidental bump or drop to disfigure your beautiful phone.

As always, all the best case brands are releasing their greatest cases and covers for the iPhone 13 Pro. We’ve picked the best among them for you. We’ll update this list over the coming days and weeks as more excellent cases become available.

Best Official Cases for the iPhone 13 Pro

The manufacturers themselves design the official cases, so they offer the best fit and finish. The cases may not provide the level of protection of a rugged case, but they are decent enough to withstand occasional bumps and drops.

Apple Silicone Case with MagSafe

If you are looking for an official case for the new iPhone 13 Pro, the Apple Silicone Case with MagSafe is a fantastic option, and it provides the perfect fit. The case feels great in hand, thanks to its soft-touch finish. It also includes microfiber lining on the inside to protect the phone. Further, as its name suggests, the case is compatible with MagSafe accessories.

Best Rugged Cases for the iPhone 13 Pro

Rugged cases are exactly what they sound like — they are rugged and are expected to be able to handle a fall or two with minimal damage reaching your phone. While it is difficult to completely guarantee no damage at all, a rugged case minimizes the probability of damage as well as the extent of the damage. So while these cases may not be the best looking, they do serve their purpose very well.

Caseology Vault Protective

The Caseology Vault Protective is one of the best rugged cases for the iPhone 13 Pro. It’s certified for military-grade protection so you can have peace of mind. The case also comes with a sandstone texture back and an assisted side design for enhanced grip. In addition, there are raised edges on the front to safeguard the iPhone 13 Pro screen.

SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro [Sponsored]

The SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro is another excellent rugged case for the iPhone 13 Pro. It’s made with TPU and polycarbonate materials for enhanced protection. In addition, the case sports a full-body design with a built-in screen protector to safeguard the phone from all sides. You also get a kickstand for hands-free media consumption.

Spigen Rugged Armor

Spigen is a popular case brand, and is known for producing some of the best quality cases on the market. Its Rugged Armor is one such excellent case. It’s super thin despite being a rugged case, so it won’t make your phone bulky. Still, the case offers excellent shock protection, thanks to the company’s Air Cushion technology. You’ll also get tactile buttons on the case for solid feedback whenever you’re pressing them.

Best Kickstand Cases for the iPhone 13 Pro

Kickstand cases are a recommended category if you find yourselves needing to prop up your phone on a table too often. With a kickstand case, your phone will sit on a flat surface at an angle towards you, making it very convenient to watch movies and videos, and even just letting your phone sit there and display notifications at a more comfortable angle towards you.

Spigen Tough Armor

If you’re looking for a case that can provide excellent protection to your iPhone 13 Pro and includes a kickstand, the Spigen Tough Armor is perfect for you. There’s a small kickstand on the case’s back that you can use for hands-free media consumption. Apart from TPU and polycarbonate materials that are already quite shock-resistant, this Spigen case includes foam for an extra layer of safeguards.

Best Clear Cases for the iPhone 13 Pro

Clear cases are usually largely silicone cases that are best used if you want to show your phone off while still protecting it. Some silicone cases are pretty flexible, while some adopt some rigidity in their build. Some cases even have extra reinforcement on the borders and the corners, so browse through your options below!

Spigen Ultra Hybrid

If you don’t like hiding your phone behind a case, the Spigen Ultra Hybrid is a good option. It’s available in five color options, each of which comes with a different level of transparency. While the Crystal Clear variant shows off the phone from all sides, the Frost Black has black TPU sides and a translucent back to reveal just enough. The other three variants have transparent backs, but they don’t display the sides.

These are the best iPhone 13 Pro cases on the market right now. If you’re looking for top-notch protection, the Spigen Rugged Armor and Caseology Vault Protective are two of the best cases.

