These are the Best iPhone 13 Pro Max Cases to buy right now: Spigen, Caseology, and more!

Apple’s newest, biggest, and the best iPhone is here. Running on the newest Apple A15 Bionic, the new iPhone 13 Pro Max is one of the most powerful smartphones around right now. While we love Apple’s Pro Max phones for their large screens, they are harder to hold than the typical phone — so you’ll definitely want a case, whether for extra grip or protection against drops.

You can find recommendations for great cases below. We’re dividing the recommendations into different categories, so you can first ascertain your needs and requirements, and then check out the options. We’ll be adding in more recommendations once more case manufacturers jump on board, so do check back in later.

Best Official Apple Cases for the iPhone 13 Pro Max

Apple has a large selection of first-party official cases that will fit your brand new iPhone 13 Pro Max perfectly.

Official Apple Leather Case

Official Apple Leather Case Available in five colors -- golden brown, dark cherry, sequoia green, midnight, and wisteria -- these genuine leather cases add a touch of sophistication to your huge new iPhone. View at Apple

If you like the feel of genuine leather and how it build its own character over time, you’ll want to pick up this official leather case from Apple. It fits around all four sides of the iPhone 13 Pro Max so you’re getting protection from every angle. It supports MagSafe and all other Apple accessories too, of course.

Official Apple Silicone Case

Official Apple Silicone Case If you want something soft and warm to the touch and absorbs shock, Apple's official silicone case should do the trick. It comes in eight colors including the highly popular Product Red View at Apple

If you want a rubbery case but are paranoid third party cases won’t fit properly or may have its color degrade over time, then Apple’s sort of pricey but official silicone case is a good option. Featuring a silky soft finish with microfiber lining inside, this is a case that wraps the iPhone 13 Pro Max snugly and protects it from the elements.

Official Apple Clear Case

Official Apple Clear Case This no frills clear plastic case is light, thin, and easy to grip. Transparent finish shows off the iPhone's colors, while a ring around the back shows where you can clip the MagSafe on securely. View at Apple

A lightweight transparent case that offers protection while keeping the colors and design of the iPhone 13 Pro Max clearly visible, this is a worthy option to consider if you don’t like the feel of leather or silicone.

Best Clear Silicone Cases for the iPhone 13 Pro Max

Silicone cases are usually largely clear cases that are best used if you want to show your phone off while still protecting it. Some silicone cases are pretty flexible, while some adopt some rigidity in their build. Some cases even have extra reinforcement on the borders and the corners, so browse through your options below!

Spigen Ultra Hybrid

Spigen Ultra Hybrid Spigen's Ultra Hybrid is a soft TPU case with crystal clear transparency that shows off your new iPhone's design. View at Amazon

If you want to show off your new iPhone 13 Pro Max’s colors, you’ll want a clear case, and Spigen’s Ultra Hybrid is one of the best ones. Although it’s made of soft TPU material for a cushy in-hand feel, it features a raised bumper that lifts the screen or camera module off the table top. The corners are hardened and thickened for shock absorption too.

Tharlet Clear Case

Tharlet Clear Case While Tharlet is not a particularly well known brand, its clear case with a finger ring that can rotate 360-degrees makes its one of the more practical and affordable minimal cases available. View at Amazon

Tharlet takes the clear jelly case approach and makes it more practical by including a rotatable ring that can be attached to the case via magnets. Since it’s designed with the case, the ring doesn’t protrude as much from the case as typical Pop Sockets type accessories you see on the street. Having the ring gives you extra security as it’s just about impossible to drop the phone if your finger is through the ring, and when the phone is on a table, it also doubles as a kickstand.

Best Rugged Cases for the iPhone 13 Pro Max

Rugged cases are exactly what they sound like — they are rugged and are expected to be able to handle a fall or two with minimal damage reaching your phone. While it is difficult to completely guarantee no damage at all, a rugged case minimizes the probability of damage as well as the extent of the damage. So while these cases may not be the best looking, they do serve their purpose very well.

Spigen Tough Armor

Spigen’s Tough Armor series is well known for their strong protection without adding a lot of bulk. View at Amazon

Spigen is one of the more well-known and reputable casemakers for good reason — they make some of the toughest protective cases without sacrificing on style. The Spigen Tough Armor, as the name suggests, is built like a tank, with military grade protection and a built-in kickstand. Its gunmetal black paintjob makes the iPhone 13 Pro Max look like a beast of a machine.

Caseology Vault

Caseology Vault If you want rugged protection but not a very bulky look, this one from Caseology is worth considering. View at Amazon

Who said a rugged case has to be bulky? Caseology’s Vault case provides all-around protection without too much bulk. Its patented “WaveShock” pattern on the inside absorbs and disperses impact from drops. A rugged sandstone texture on the outside ensures the phone won’t slip out of your hand. Raised edges protect the camera module so you can put your phone on any surface and not worry about scratching the camera lenses.

Watache Heavy Duty Armor

Watache Heavy Duty Armor Watache’s rugged case has a dual-layer design with a hard PC outer shell covering a soft TPU inner structure. View at Amazon

Watache’s very affordable rugged armor case has a two-part design consisting of a hard outer plastic shell that’s scratch resistant, clipped around an inner shock-absorbent TPU covering that wraps around all four sides of the iPhone 13 Pro Max. It also comes with a kickstand for hands-free video calls or web surfing.

Best Thin Cases for the iPhone 13 Pro Max

Thin cases are cases recommended to people who do not want to add too much bulk to their existing device. These are meant to be minimal in their existence, offering some protection against the elements and also complementing your style quotient.

Spigen Ultra Hybrid S

Spigen Ultra Hybrid S This thin case won't add too much weight or bulk to your iPhone 13 Pro Max while still offering a kickstand and protection. View at Amazon

If you want protection but hate bulky cases, Spigen’s Ultra Hybrid S is a good middle ground. It’s got a TPU bumper for shock absorption but the backside of the case is made of softer PC material. Still, there’s that signature Spigen kickstand, and a raised lip that keeps the screen and camera bump from touching the surface if you’re placing the phone on a table.

Anemat Crystal Clear Case

Anemat Crystal Clear Case Anemat's Crystal Clear case has precise cutouts to fit your new iPhone like a glove. View at Amazon

This case flips the script on the Spigen Ultra Hybrid S in that it has a hard, clear back, but a soft bumper. The hard plastic back allows for a cleaner, clearer transparency vibe for those who really want to show off the back of their iPhone.

Best Wallet Case for the iPhone 13 Pro Max

Wallet cases are for people who want to just carry their phone with them and actually leave their wallet at home. This makes sense — with the prevalence of Apple Pay, digital cards, and transactions, you only need one or two cards and just some cash on you for the most part. If you are someone who wants to literally empty your wallet pocket without emptying the wallet figuratively, check out the best wallet case recommendations below!

Casnaitt Wallet Case

Casnaitt Wallet Case Casnaitt's wallet case is crafted out of convincing faux-leather and features a folding slot to house credit cards and cash. View at Amazon

If you want to consolidate your wallet and smartphone, look no further than this case. Crafted out of convincing faux-leather, it features a flap — held together by magnets — that opens up to reveal two storage slots for all your cards, IDs and cash. The wallet case also features RFID blocking so all your personal information is protected. The flap also doubles as a kick stand.

Cardpakee Folio Flip Wallet Case

Cardpakee Folio Flip Wallet Case This wallet case not only protects the back of your new iPhone, but also the front too. View at Amazon

If you want all-around protection — including the screen — then this folio wallet case from Cardpakee is worth a look. Crafted out of faux-leather, it has a flap that covers the iPhone 13 Pro Max’s screen; on the inside of the flap are several slots for housing credit cards and IDs. And don’t worry about the cover flapping around — it’s got magnets to ensure a clean seal.

These are our recommendations for the Best iPhone 13 Pro Max Cases. If you’re looking to buy the iPhone 13 Pro Max, be sure to check out the Best iPhone 13 Pro Max Deals.