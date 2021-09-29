These are the Best Screen Protectors for the iPhone 13 Pro Max: Spigen, ESR, and more!

Apple revealed the iPhone 13 lineup in mid-September during its California Streaming event. If you’re reading this, we’re guessing you’ve already bought or have decided to buy the iPhone 13 Pro Max — a great choice, by the way! One thing that gets on most people’s nerves is a scratched or, worse, cracked phone screen. So we’ve compiled for you a list of the best screen protectors for the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Phone screens, no matter how durable, can break. After all, they’re merely glass. Almost every year, OEMs try to use more durable displays, but we’re still years away from actually having shatterproof screens. And one disadvantage about making screens more shatter-resistant is that they become more prone to scratches. So if you drop your phone, it likely won’t break, but any notable friction is going to leave marks behind.

And to be honest, scratches steal the premium look and feel of a flagship phone. It just looks older and more worn out. Apart from placing your keys or other sharp objects — and your iPhone — in different pockets, there’s one obvious protective measure you could additionally go for — screen protectors.

Spigen Tempered Glass Screen Protector Tempered Glass This one from Spigen offers notable protection to your iPhone's screen. Its tempered glass durability is rated at 9H hardness, and has an oleophobic coating for daily fingerprint resistance. This is a two pack bundle, in case things go wrong with the first try. This shouldn't be an issue though, because it has an easy installation kit included in the package. Buy on Amazon

SUPCASE UB Edge Pro Series Case Protective Case This one from SUPCASE offers a case for your whole iPhone, not just a screen protector. It’s made of high-quality PC+TPU materials, and it’s durable and stylish. It’s also transparent, so the back cover highlights your iPhone’s signature look. Buy on Amazon Promoted

Ferilinso Tempered Glass Screen Protector Budget Friendly This one from Ferilinso is an affordable option if you don’t want to spend too much. It offers three tempered glass screen protectors and two back camera lens protectors. It also has an easy installation kit, so applying it on your new iPhone won’t be a hassle. And if you plan to put on a case, this protector is compatible with 99% of them. Buy on Amazon

Ferilinso Anti Spy Tempered Glass Screen Protector Anti Spy This is for those who can’t stand it when strangers snoop on their phones. Sometimes we’re just aimlessly scrolling through our social feeds on the metro, and it sucks when we catch someone side-eyeing our screens. This offers you both the physical screen protection and peace of mind to publicly browse through your guilty pleasures. Buy on Amazon

i-Blason Cosmo Series Case Stylish Full Protection This one from i-Blason is for those of you who like a sophisticated look. It offers a premium marble design on its back, and it is MagSafe-compatible. Its raised camera and screen bezels provide added protection as well. It comes with a screen protector built-in. Buy on Amazon Promoted

ESR Tempered-Glass Screen Protector Case Friendly This one from ESR is for those of you who plan to use a case on their iPhones. It comes with a frame for easy installation, resists up to 11 lb of force, and has a special coating that helps keep your screen smudge and fingerprint free. Buy on Amazon

Now, just so we’re on the same page, no protector makes your phone’s display truly shatter-proof, no matter what the ads state. Screen protectors are only meant to increase your phone’s resistance to shattering and scratching. You’re still expected to treat your iPhone gently, but if an accident happens, you’ll just potentially minimize the damages.

Personally, I would go for the Ferilinso Anti Spy Tempered Glass Screen Protector. It offers the iPhone screen extra durability, while protecting me from prying eyes. I no longer have to worry about getting caught browsing through my Country Music playlists in public.

Which of these iPhone 13 Pro Max screen protectors did you decide to go for? Let us know in the comments section below! Do check out our recommendations for the best cases for the iPhone 13 Pro Max too!