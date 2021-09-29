These are the Best Screen Protectors for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro

The new iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro are here, and they feature a vibrant 6.1 inch OLED display. It’s a Super Retina XDR screen with 2532 x 1170 pixel resolution, and the Pro model even gets support for up to 120Hz refresh rate. Furthermore, to protect this screen, Apple includes Ceramic Shield protection that’s said to be tougher than any other smartphone glass.

But if that’s not enough, and you want a screen protector to further safeguard your investment, there are several excellent options in the market. We have picked the best ones for you. Since both the devices have the same front display size and accompanying measurements, the same screen protectors will work with both the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro. Note that cases between the two are not cross-compatible — those need to be purchased specifically for the phone that you have; but screen protectors are cross-compatible.

Best iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro Screen Protectors

Case-Mate Glass 9H hardness The Case-Mate Glass is an excellent tempered glass protector for the iPhone 13 and 13 Pro. It has 9H hardness for scratch resistance and comes with an anti-fingerprint coating. View at Amazon

Tech21 Impact Glass Precise fit The tech21 Impact Glass is another great tempered glass protector. It features an advanced antimicrobial coating to resist the bacteria growth on the glass. View at Amazon

Totallee Screen Protector Edge-to-edge Totallee’s tempered glass protector is easy to apply and provides edge-to-edge protection to your iPhone 13 or 13 Pro. The company also gives a 30 day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied. View at Amazon

ZAGG InvisibleShield Glass Elite Case-friendly ZAGG is a popular name in the screen protector industry for its quality products, and this InvisibleShield Glass Elite is a fantastic tempered glass protector for your phone. It’s expensive, but you get top-notch protection and reinforced edges. View at Amazon

Spigen Tempered Glass With installation kit The Spigen Tempered Glass protector comes with an auto-alignment kit that makes the installation process super smooth. You also get two protectors in a pack. View at Amazon

ESR Armorite Tough protection Apart from its excellent cases, ESR also makes superior screen protectors. For example, this Armorite tempered glass protector from ESR is well-liked and comes with an easy installation frame. View at Amazon

Skinomi Protective Film TPU film Not everyone is a fan of tempered glass protectors. So if you're looking for something else, this TPU film protector from Skinomi is a good option. It’s tough, self-healing, and crystal clear. View at Amazon

IQ Shield Anti-Bubble Clear Film Lifetime replacement warranty IQ Shield clear film is another great TPU-based screen protector for the iPhone 13 and 13 Pro. It’s made with high-quality material and comes with a lifetime replacement warranty. View at Amazon

Mr. Shield Screen Protector The budget pick If you don’t want to spend too much on a screen protector, the Mr. Shield screen protector is affordable and provides decent protection. Additionally, you get three protectors in a pack. View at Amazon

These are the best iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro screen protectors on the market. As you can see, there are lots of excellent options on the market. You can go for the ZAGG InvisibleShield Glass Elite if the budget is no bar. The Spigen Screen Protector and ESR Armorite are also great options. Finally, for the budget-conscious, Mr. Shield and Skinomi are offering two suitable affordable protectors.

Which screen protector are you planning to buy? Do you prefer tempered glass over TPU films? Let us know in the comments section. We have also selected the best cases for the iPhone 13 and best cases for the iPhone 13 Pro — check them out.