Apple has just announced the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus earlier this week, and they bring a slew of updates to one of the best phones on the market. First off, you're getting features like Dynamic Island and the Apple A16 Bionic processor from the iPhone 14 Pro, along with a new primary camera and, for the first time on an iPhone, a USB Type-C port.
Of course, if you're thinking about buying an iPhone 15, you're going to need accessories to snazz it up and make the most of it. To help you do exactly that, we've rounded up some of the best accessories you can buy for the iPhone 15 series, from chargers to cases and a lot more.
-
Baseus MagSafe battery packPower up everywhere
-
FineWoven Case with MagSafe for iPhone 15Premium case
-
SelfieShow Selfie Stick TripodPerfect selfies
-
DJI Osmo Mobile 6Perfect vlogging
-
Moment T-series Starter Kit (2 Lenses)For photographers
-
Source: PopSocket
PopSockets PopWallet+Unique wallet
-
Apple FineWoven Wallet with MagSafeSleek wallet
-
ESR Geo Wallet StandWallet and stand
-
Zoyuzan USB-C to LightningKeep your accessories
-
Plugable USB 3.1 Gen 2 USB-C CableFast USB-C Cable
-
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)Best earbuds
-
Soundcore Life Q30Affordable headphones
-
Apple Watch Series 9Best smartwatch
-
Apple AirTagItem tracker
-
ESR MagSafe Car MountCar mount
-
Roam Bike Phone MountBike mount
-
iPhone 15
-
iPhone 15 Plus
-
Baseus MagSafe battery packPower up everywhere
Need extra power on the go? This Baseus battery pack gives you an extra 6,000mAh and it works with MagSafe, meaning you can simply snap it on the back of your phone to charge wirelessly. But you can also use a USB-C cable to charge your phone faster.
-
FineWoven Case with MagSafe for iPhone 15Premium case
The official FineWoven Case with MagSafe for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus is a premium case made with 68% recycled material, and it's Apple's replacement for leather cases. It looks great and comes in a few color options, too.
-
SelfieShow Selfie Stick TripodPerfect selfies$12 $14 Save $2
Want to get perfect selfies? This selfie stick allows you to stretch as far as 41 feet to get just the right photo. plus, it doubles as a tripod for more stable shots, and it even has a selfie light and a remote control.
-
DJI Osmo Mobile 6Perfect vlogging$149 $159 Save $10
Recording stable and smooth video can be a challenge, but an advanced gimbal like the DJI Osmo Mobile 6 makes everything much easier. It ensures perfect stabilization as you move around, it can track objects, and it also doubles as a tripod.
-
Moment T-series Starter Kit (2 Lenses)For photographers$82 $160 Save $78
If photography is a big deal for you, Moment is the company to look at. This starter kit includes a case, mount, two lenses, and a lens cleaner so you can get beautiful artistic shots. You can choose the lenses you get, so they suit your photography style, too.
-
Source: PopSocket
PopSockets PopWallet+Unique wallet$38 $40 Save $2
The PopWallet+ is a cool MagSafe compatible wallet that can attach to the back of your iPhone 15 using magnets, and it can store a few of your cards, too. It also has the signature PopSocket grip, though, meaning you can more easily hold the phone with one hand or prop it up on a table.
-
Apple FineWoven Wallet with MagSafeSleek wallet
If you don't want the extras and just need a slim and sleek wallet, then official FineWoven Waller with MagSafe from Apple is for you. This model replaces the old leather versions, it comes in a few colors, and it uses 68% recycled material, so it's much more sustainable.
-
ESR Geo Wallet StandWallet and stand
The ESR Geo Wallet Stand is more than just a wallet with MagSafe compatibility. It doubles as a kickstand to prop your phone up, and it has a loop for your finger so you never drop your phone, so it provides a lot of value.
-
Zoyuzan USB-C to LightningKeep your accessories
This 3-pack of USB Type-C to Lightning adapters lets you charge your phone or connect your accessories to a USB Type-C port, so you can use them with the iPhone 15 or an Android phone.
-
Plugable USB 3.1 Gen 2 USB-C CableFast USB-C Cable
This Plugable USB Type-C to Type-C cable can charge your phone or other device at up to 100W speeds, plus it supports 10Gbps bandwidth for data transfers. That's more than what the iPhone 15 supports, but it's great for future-proofing.
-
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)Best earbuds
Apple's second-generation AirPods Pro deliver terrific audio quality paired with fantastic noise cancelation and an improved transparency mode for a premium experience all around. And just like the iPhone, they now come with USB-C support.
-
Soundcore Life Q30Affordable headphones
Don't want to spend that much on audio? The Soundcore Life Q30 by Anker is a headset that delivers solid audio quality with excellent battery life and active noise cancelation, making for a solid experience overall for a much lower price. It also has a sleek design with a few color options.
-
Apple Watch Series 9Best smartwatch
The Apple Watch Series 9 includes an all-new Apple S9 processor, a brighter 2000-nit display, watchOS 10, and new features like Double Tap and Precision Finding that work great with the iPhone 15.
-
Apple AirTagItem tracker
Afraid of losing your wallet, bag, or keys? Apple's AirTag is a small item tracker you can place on any item you want, and with Apple's Find My app and the U2 chip, you can find its precise location more easily.
-
ESR MagSafe Car MountCar mount
Want to see your phone while keeping your hands free for driving? This ESR car mount makes it easy to do just that, using a powerful magnetic lock to keep your iPhone in place, so you can control music playback or see maps easily.
-
Roam Bike Phone MountBike mount
Cyclists and bikers can also keep an eye on their phones using this bike mount, which also supports 360-degree rotation. It's perfect for the iPhone 15 in tandem with the Apple Watch, since you can track your cycling workouts on the big screen.
Best accessories for iPhone 15 series: Final thoughts
If you've bought a new iPhone 15 and you're wondering what you can do to make the most of it, the accessories we've looked at here should give you plenty of options to expand the capabilities and use cases for your phone. Not all of these are for everyone, but something like the PopSockets PopWallet+ may be a great addition if you want to stop carrying around a full wallet all the time or if you want a selfie stick for those perfect group photos. There are a lot of different accessories here for all kinds of users.
We didn't go in-depth on the basics like cases and chargers here, but it goes without saying that you'll probably want a case for your iPhone 15 if you want it to last a few years. Plus, if you're upgrading from an old Lightning iPhone with a USB Type-A adapter, it's also a good idea to look into iPhone 15 chargers that support faster speeds with the new USB-C port.
iPhone 15
This next-gen smartphone from Apple runs on the powerful A16 Bionic chip, and it features other improvements like a new 48MP camera and the Dynamic Island feature we first saw on the iPhone1 4 Pro.
iPhone 15 Plus
The larger iPhone 15 Plus is similar to the smaller model in almost every way, but it has a much larger screen, making it ideal for watching videos and movies, or if you just like having a bigger canvas.