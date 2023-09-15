Apple has just announced the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus earlier this week, and they bring a slew of updates to one of the best phones on the market. First off, you're getting features like Dynamic Island and the Apple A16 Bionic processor from the iPhone 14 Pro, along with a new primary camera and, for the first time on an iPhone, a USB Type-C port.

Of course, if you're thinking about buying an iPhone 15, you're going to need accessories to snazz it up and make the most of it. To help you do exactly that, we've rounded up some of the best accessories you can buy for the iPhone 15 series, from chargers to cases and a lot more.