After seeing a lot of iPhone leaks and rumors over the past few months, Apple finally unveiled the newest base-model iPhone 15 at its September event in Apple Park. Though many of the changes Apple made to the iPhone 15 are internal, others are ones you can see with a quick glance, like the new USB-C charging port. The smartphone slots into a 2023 lineup with the iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max as the smallest and cheapest option available. With pre-orders on the horizon, there is one accessory you'll want to shore up before buying an iPhone 15: a compatible case.

Changes in the dimensions of the iPhone 15 from the prior iPhone 14 would suggest that cases wouldn't be compatible between the two models, but some manufacturers have confirmed their iPhone 14 cases will work with the iPhone 15. Although the iPhone 15 was just announced, there are already a slew of cases available for the new smartphone. Since modern iPhones are extremely expensive and costly to repair, you'll want to have an iPhone 15 case ready for when your newest iPhone arrives. We've rounded up a collection of the best cases available right now, and we'll update it when more are released.