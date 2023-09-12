After seeing a lot of iPhone leaks and rumors over the past few months, Apple finally unveiled the newest base-model iPhone 15 at its September event in Apple Park. Though many of the changes Apple made to the iPhone 15 are internal, others are ones you can see with a quick glance, like the new USB-C charging port. The smartphone slots into a 2023 lineup with the iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max as the smallest and cheapest option available. With pre-orders on the horizon, there is one accessory you'll want to shore up before buying an iPhone 15: a compatible case.
Changes in the dimensions of the iPhone 15 from the prior iPhone 14 would suggest that cases wouldn't be compatible between the two models, but some manufacturers have confirmed their iPhone 14 cases will work with the iPhone 15. Although the iPhone 15 was just announced, there are already a slew of cases available for the new smartphone. Since modern iPhones are extremely expensive and costly to repair, you'll want to have an iPhone 15 case ready for when your newest iPhone arrives. We've rounded up a collection of the best cases available right now, and we'll update it when more are released.
Supcase UB Mag XT Case for iPhone 15Promoted pick
In partnership with Supcase
Supcase makes great rugged cases, and this option for the iPhone 15 is no different. It features a built-in kickstand and a lens cover, so it's a versatile solution. Plus, it's made out of a combination of TPU and polycarbonate materials to ensure it holds up in tough conditions.
Speck Presidio Perfect-Clear Case for iPhone 15Clear case
If you're looking for a clear case for your iPhone 15, this one from Speck is a great choice. It features a white MagSafe magnet ring to facilitate connection with MagSafe accessories, but other than that, it's completely clear. That means you can show off the looks of your iPhone 15 while adding some protection.
Speck Presidio2 Grip Case for iPhone 15Premium pick
Speck's Presidio2 Grip Case might be the perfect blend between slim and rugged. It's made out of rubber that Spigen claims can provide 13-foot drop protection. Plus, it has inverted grips designed to prevent the phone from falling out of your hand. It works with MagSafe accessories, too.
Spigen Liquid Air Armor Case for iPhone 15Thin case
Spigen's Liquid Air Armor case for the iPhone 15 is a slim but protective case for your new smartphone. It features a thin design with a triangular grip back that makes it easy to hold. Plus, it has raised edges for the display and camera to protect what matters most.
Our top picks for the best iPhone 15 cases in 2023
Now that the iPhone 15 has been officially revealed, we expect to see a lot more cases debut soon for Apple's new smartphone. However, the cases on this list are available now and are must-haves for your smartphone. The last thing you want to do is break your iPhone 15 on release day, so it's a good idea to order a case now, so you'll have it in time for your new phone. The best case available now for most people will be the Spigen Liquid Air Armor case, since it blends form and function very well. It has rubber bumpers and raised edges for protection and a clear back panel for looks.
If you want to go all-in on protection, the Supcase UB Max XT case for the iPhone 15 is the way to go. Aside from an overall rugged design, it features key additions like a lens cover and a kickstand. It's also MagSafe-compatible, so going for a rugged case won't hamper your experience with the iPhone 15. After picking out one of the cases on this list, you can pair it with a great screen protector for the most security against scratches and cracks. For more ways to make your iPhone 15 better, check out the best chargers and accessories here.