Apple finally ditched the Lightning connector with its 2023 lineup of iPhones, it revealed at its annual fall event on September 12 in Apple Park. Although its hand was slightly forced by the European Union, which voted in favor of a law that would require USB-C as the standard charging port across many types of mobile devices, this change was long overdue. A slew of devices already use USB-C, including Apple's own MacBooks, iPads, and Beats headphones. More recently, the company even swapped out the Lightning version of its Apple TV remote for a version sporting USB-C.

So, what does that mean for you? Essentially, it means you'll need a new set of cables and accessories for the iPhone 15 series of smartphones. Since the standard iPhone 15 series and the higher-end iPhone 15 Pro series have different charging specs, you'll want to pick the right chargers, so you get the most out of your smartphone. To help you out, we've selected the best USB-C chargers for both fast and slow-charging iPhones. If you've sprung for the Pro models, make sure you select a fast charging cable for the best performance.

Best chargers for iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max