Quick Links
Apple finally ditched the Lightning connector with its 2023 lineup of iPhones, it revealed at its annual fall event on September 12 in Apple Park. Although its hand was slightly forced by the European Union, which voted in favor of a law that would require USB-C as the standard charging port across many types of mobile devices, this change was long overdue. A slew of devices already use USB-C, including Apple's own MacBooks, iPads, and Beats headphones. More recently, the company even swapped out the Lightning version of its Apple TV remote for a version sporting USB-C.
So, what does that mean for you? Essentially, it means you'll need a new set of cables and accessories for the iPhone 15 series of smartphones. Since the standard iPhone 15 series and the higher-end iPhone 15 Pro series have different charging specs, you'll want to pick the right chargers, so you get the most out of your smartphone. To help you out, we've selected the best USB-C chargers for both fast and slow-charging iPhones. If you've sprung for the Pro models, make sure you select a fast charging cable for the best performance.
-
Anker Nano II 65W ChargerCompact wall adapter
-
Anker USB-C Cable 2-PackBest value USB-C cable
-
Ugreen 240W USB-C CableHighest-wattage USB-C cable
-
Belkin 65W GaN 2-port USB-ChargerDual-port wall adapter
-
Anker 312 30W USB-C ChargerUSB-C starter kit
-
Amazon Basics USB-C to USB-C 6ft CableSimple USB-C cable
-
Source: Spigen
Spigen 20W ArcStation Pro GaN USB-C chargerPortable wall adapter
-
Anker PowerIQ 3 USB-C car chargerUSB-C car charger
-
Apple USB-C Charge CableOfficial USB-C cable
-
Apple 35W Dual ChargerOfficial USB-C wall adapter
-
Apple MagSafe ChargerOfficial MagSafe charging puck
-
Belkin MagSafe 3-in-1 Wireless Charger3-in-1 wireless charger
-
Anker PowerWave 10W Wireless Charger PadSlim wireless charging pad
-
Belkin BoostCharge Pro Wireless Car ChargerMagSafe wireless car charger
-
Apple AirPods 3Great wireless earbuds
-
Anker 633 Magnetic BatteryMagSafe battery pack
Best chargers for iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max
-
Anker Nano II 65W ChargerCompact wall adapter
Anker's Nano II offers unparalleled wattage in a tiny and compact form factor. If you remember the size of the old 5W Apple chargers that came with your iPhone, the Nano II has about the same footprint. Plus, it offers 65W charging which is more than enough for your iPhone 15 Pro.
-
Anker USB-C Cable 2-PackBest value USB-C cable
This USB-C cable two-pack is the perfect way to get your USB-C workflow started with iPhone 15 Pro. This cable offers 60W charging, so you can make sure your phone is always being powered up at the highest possible speeds. It's a great value, too.
-
Ugreen 240W USB-C CableHighest-wattage USB-C cable$13 $19 Save $6
If you want the absolute highest-spec charging cable for your iPhone 15 Pro, look no further than this UGreen 240W cable. It's fast enough to not only power your new iPhone, but also any laptops you might have with a higher power draw. The only downside that comes with this cable is that it's limited to USB 2.0 data transfer.
-
Belkin 65W GaN 2-port USB-ChargerDual-port wall adapter$46 $55 Save $9
This two-port charger from Belkin is perfect for people who want to charge multiple devices at once. It's rated for 65W speeds, so it can fast-charge your iPhone with some wattage to spare for another device. However, it's important to note speeds will slow for each device when two are connected.
Best chargers for iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus
-
Anker 312 30W USB-C ChargerUSB-C starter kit
iPhones have supported 20W fast charging for a while now, so this bundle will be more than enough for your iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Plus. It includes a 30W wall adapter and a 5ft USB-C cable, so this is everything you need to get started.
-
Amazon Basics USB-C to USB-C 6ft CableSimple USB-C cable
If you're looking for a simple and affordable way to charge your iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Plus, this one from Amazon Basics gets the job done. It's six feet in length, and it meets the charging and data transfer specs of base-model iPhones.
-
Source: Spigen
Spigen 20W ArcStation Pro GaN USB-C chargerPortable wall adapter$18 $26 Save $8
The Spigen 20W ArcStation Pro charger uses GaN technology to keep its size small and to generate less heat than other options. It also comes with a Type-C port and supports up to 20W fast charging. That's just enough to get fast charging on your iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Plus.
-
Anker PowerIQ 3 USB-C car chargerUSB-C car charger$17 $29 Save $12
The Anker PowerIQ 3 is a reliable car charger that uses USB PD to deliver 20W power to two separate USB Type C ports. If you need to replace the car charger after upgrading to the iPhone 15 series, this is a great choice.
Best accessories for the iPhone 15 series
-
Apple USB-C Charge CableOfficial USB-C cable
If you're looking for an official USB-C cable for your new iPhone, this one is straight from Apple and supports 96W power delivery. That's enough for all iPhone 15 models, but the USB 2.0 transfer speeds won't be high enough for iPhone 15 Pro models.
-
Apple 35W Dual ChargerOfficial USB-C wall adapter
This is the first dual-port USB-C wall adapter from Apple, and it's a great official pairing for the iPhone 15 series. It's not a very fast charger, with speeds of 35W shared between two devices, but it gets the job done. It's great for charging an iPhone and AirPods simultaneously.
-
Apple MagSafe ChargerOfficial MagSafe charging puck$33 $39 Save $6
If you want to wirelessly charge your new iPhone with MagSafe, this official pick is right for you. It'll also charge a pair of AirPods, but it won't charge your Apple Watch. It can fast charge your device, although this is at slower wireless charging speeds.
-
Belkin MagSafe 3-in-1 Wireless Charger3-in-1 wireless charger$131 $150 Save $19
Have a slew of Apple products? This three-in-one charger from Belkin can charge every device in your everyday carry. That includes an iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch all at the same time. Though it's expensive, it is a great nightstand pairing for the iPhone 15 series.
-
Anker PowerWave 10W Wireless Charger PadSlim wireless charging pad$12 $16 Save $4
If you're just looking for a simple wireless charging pad, the Anker PowerWave 10W charger has you covered. It doesn't have fast charging speeds, but it's perfect for topping of your phone's battery or overnight charging.
-
Belkin BoostCharge Pro Wireless Car ChargerMagSafe wireless car charger
Belkin’s BoostCharge Pro Wireless Car Charger takes the already-great Car Vent Mount Pro and adds a Qi-compatible charger. In fact, it’s the first MagSafe-certified car charging mount on the market. It’s a premium buy, but users will appreciate the one-touch mounting and charging on this accessory.
-
Apple AirPods 3Great wireless earbuds$159 $169 Save $10
Apple's latest base-model AirPods are the perfect pairing for the iPhone 15 series. They offer good battery life, automatic pairing, and features like spatial audio. If you're just getting into the Apple ecosystem, this is a great addition to your new smartphone.
-
Anker 633 Magnetic BatteryMagSafe battery pack$70 $80 Save $10
If you don't want to ever run out of juice on your iPhone 15 series phone, this Magnetic Battery from Anker is the solution. It has a 10,000 mAh battery, which is enough to charge any iPhone 15 model roughly twice. Plus, it has MagSafe and a USB-C port.
Our top picks for the best iPhone 15 series chargers in 2023
Now that Apple has added USB-C to the iPhone 15 lineup, a lot of longtime users will be looking for new charging accessories. Luckily, the market for USB-C accessories is very mature, and there are many great options for you to choose from. If you're planning on purchasing an iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 15 Pro Max, the Anker Nano II is easy to recommend. In a form factor smaller than most wireless earbuds, you get 65W fast charging that can easily power up your smartphone. Paired with UGreen's 240W USB-C charging cable, you're guaranteed to get the most out of your iPhone 15 Pro series smartphone.
For base-model iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Plus owners, you won't have to be as picky with the wattage of your chargers. Anything 20W or higher will be enough to power up your iPhone, but you can always go for a higher-end cable or power adapter if you choose. Our favorite is Anker's 30W charging bundle, which nets you a power adapter and USB-C cable at an affordable price point.
If you've been an iPhone user for a long time, you probably have a lot of accessories around the house that might need to be replaced. MagSafe accessories are a safe bet, like Apple's MagSafe charging puck or Belkin's wireless car charger. That's because they can be used with any device compatible with the Qi wireless charging standard. If you're looking for a power bank, Anker's Magnetic Battery Pack works with MagSafe and also sports a USB-C port.
With the shift to USB-C coming to the best iPhones that Apple has to offer, these accessories will help you fill the gap. If you need a case for your new smartphone, check out the best iPhone 15 Pro cases available now.