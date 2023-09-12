Apple's new iPhone 15 Plus is a solid option for those who prefer an iPhone with a large screen but don't want to pay a premium price for the Pro model. The new Plus model also has a Dynamic Island this year, meaning it looks more similar to its expensive siblings. It features the same 6.7-inch display as the iPhone 14 Plus model, though, making it a sizable device that may take some time getting used to, especially if you're coming from a relatively smaller phone. That's why I highly recommend putting a case on it to ensure you protect it from accidental drops and scuffs.

The iPhone 15 Plus is fairly new to the market, which is why there aren't too many cases available for it just yet. I was still able to find some solid cases for the phone that I would personally pick, and I've compiled a list to help you find the best iPhone 15 Plus cases that are out there right now in 2023.