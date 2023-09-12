Apple's new iPhone 15 Plus is a solid option for those who prefer an iPhone with a large screen but don't want to pay a premium price for the Pro model. The new Plus model also has a Dynamic Island this year, meaning it looks more similar to its expensive siblings. It features the same 6.7-inch display as the iPhone 14 Plus model, though, making it a sizable device that may take some time getting used to, especially if you're coming from a relatively smaller phone. That's why I highly recommend putting a case on it to ensure you protect it from accidental drops and scuffs.
The iPhone 15 Plus is fairly new to the market, which is why there aren't too many cases available for it just yet. I was still able to find some solid cases for the phone that I would personally pick, and I've compiled a list to help you find the best iPhone 15 Plus cases that are out there right now in 2023.
Spigen Ultra Hybrid for iPhone 15 PlusEditor's choice
Spigen's Ultra Hybrid is a simple and reliable case for the iPhone 15 Plus that offers a decent amount of protection while letting you show off its colors. It doesn't add too much bulk to your phone either, making it a great overall pick.
TORRO leather case for iPhone 15 PlusPremium pick
The TORRO leather case is among the best options for those who are looking to buy a premium folio case for their iPhone 15 Plus. It's available in a bunch of different colors, including Tan, Navy Blue, and Green, and they're all made with top-grain premium leather. It comes with microfiber lining to protect the phone, and you also get slots to store your cash and cards.
CASETiFY Bounce case for iPhone 15 PlusBest for drop-protection
CASETiFY's Bounce case, as you can see, is a clear case that has reinforced bumpers for superior drop protection. Its expanded bumper archings contain compression ribs with air cavities to protect the phone when it's dropped. It also has raised edges and three layers of the company's Ecoshock material for added protection. You can also buy this case with a bunch of different back designs.
SUPCASE UB Pro for iPhone 15 PlusPromoted Pick
In partnership with Supcase
The SUPCASE UB Pro is one of the best-rugged cases out there. It offers complete 360-degree protection to your phone with a polycarbonate case and a built-in screen protector. It also comes with a built-in kickstand, making it one of the more versatile options.
Speck Presidio2 Grip Case for iPhone 15 PlusGrip case
Speck's Presidio2 Grip Case is among the grippiest cases out there, making it easier to hold the plus-sized iPhone. This case is made out of a rubber material and has little grooves inverted in the case for better grip. The rubber material also offers great drop protection, and the case also has an antimicrobial coating.
dbrand Grip for iPhone 15 PlusBest for customization
Dbrand's Grip case is among the most durable and versatile options out there for the iPhone 15 Plus. Not only do you get to customize it with a ton of different skins for a fresh look, but it also offers military-grade drop protection and a solid in-hand feel while maintaining a low profile.
Peak Design Everyday Case for iPhone 15 PlusMinimal & stylish
Peak Design's Everyday Case for the iPhone 15 Plus has a minimal design, and it features MagSafe and the company's SlimLink connection to make it more versatile. It's available in a few different colors, and they all have a textured back for added grip.
Spigen Tough Armor MagFit for iPhone 15 PlusBest rugged case
Spigen Tough Armor is a great rugged case for those who are looking for a simple-looking case with the best protection. You can get this particular case in Navy Blue, Black, and Gunmetal colors, and they all come with a kickstand clip that sits flush when you don't need it.
Best iPhone 15 Plus cases in 2023: Final thoughts
Those are the best iPhone 15 Plus cases you can buy right now. If I were to pick one, then I'd personally go with the Spigen Ultra Hybrid case. I've been using it on some of my other phones for quite some time now, and it has aged quite well. It also has a clear back with which you can show off the color of your iPhone 15 Plus, especially if you bought one of the newer options. I also recommend checking out dbrand's Grip case or the more rugged options from SUPCASE for those who want the best protection for their new iPhone.
A case can only do so much to protect your phone, so I also recommend picking up one of the best screen protectors out there to add complete protection to your phone. Apple's newer iPhones don't come with a lot of accessories either, so do consider stopping by our collection of the best chargers and accessories to see if you want to shop for some companion products to make the most of your phone.