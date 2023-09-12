Readers like you help support XDA Developers. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

Apple's new iPhone 15 Plus is a solid option for those who prefer an iPhone with a large screen but don't want to pay a premium price for the Pro model. The new Plus model also has a Dynamic Island this year, meaning it looks more similar to its expensive siblings. It features the same 6.7-inch display as the iPhone 14 Plus model, though, making it a sizable device that may take some time getting used to, especially if you're coming from a relatively smaller phone. That's why I highly recommend putting a case on it to ensure you protect it from accidental drops and scuffs.

The iPhone 15 Plus is fairly new to the market, which is why there aren't too many cases available for it just yet. I was still able to find some solid cases for the phone that I would personally pick, and I've compiled a list to help you find the best iPhone 15 Plus cases that are out there right now in 2023.

  • A render showing the Spigen Ultra Hybrid installed on an iPhone 15 Plus.
    Spigen Ultra Hybrid for iPhone 15 Plus
    Editor's choice
    $15 at Amazon
  • An image showing a render of the TORRO leather case installed on an iPhone 15 Plus.
    TORRO leather case for iPhone 15 Plus
    Premium pick
    $43 at Amazon
  • A render showing the CASETiFY's Bounce case for iPhone 15 Plus.
    CASETiFY Bounce case for iPhone 15 Plus
    Best for drop-protection
    $90 at Amazon
  • A render showing the Supcase UB Pro in black installed on an iPhone 15 Plus.
    SUPCASE UB Pro for iPhone 15 Plus
    Promoted Pick
    $25 at Amazon
  • A render of the Speck Presidio2 grip case installed on an iPhone 15 Plus.
    Speck Presidio2 Grip Case for iPhone 15 Plus
    Grip case
    $40 at Speck
  • A render of the Apple iPhone 14 Plus dbrand Grip case.
    dbrand Grip for iPhone 15 Plus
    Best for customization
    $55 at Amazon
  • A render showing the Peak Design Everyday case for iPhone 15 Plus.
    Peak Design Everyday Case for iPhone 15 Plus
    Minimal & stylish
    $50 at Peak Design
  • A render showing the Spigen Tough Armor MagFit case installed on the iPhone 15 Plus.
    Spigen Tough Armor MagFit for iPhone 15 Plus
    Best rugged case
    $27 at Amazon
  • A render showing the Spigen Ultra Hybrid installed on an iPhone 15 Plus.
    Spigen Ultra Hybrid for iPhone 15 Plus
    Editor's choice

    Spigen's Ultra Hybrid is a simple and reliable case for the iPhone 15 Plus that offers a decent amount of protection while letting you show off its colors. It doesn't add too much bulk to your phone either, making it a great overall pick.

    $15 at Amazon
  • An image showing a render of the TORRO leather case installed on an iPhone 15 Plus.
    TORRO leather case for iPhone 15 Plus
    Premium pick

    The TORRO leather case is among the best options for those who are looking to buy a premium folio case for their iPhone 15 Plus. It's available in a bunch of different colors, including Tan, Navy Blue, and Green, and they're all made with top-grain premium leather. It comes with microfiber lining to protect the phone, and you also get slots to store your cash and cards.

    $43 at Amazon
  • A render showing the CASETiFY's Bounce case for iPhone 15 Plus.
    CASETiFY Bounce case for iPhone 15 Plus
    Best for drop-protection

    CASETiFY's Bounce case, as you can see, is a clear case that has reinforced bumpers for superior drop protection. Its expanded bumper archings contain compression ribs with air cavities to protect the phone when it's dropped. It also has raised edges and three layers of the company's Ecoshock material for added protection. You can also buy this case with a bunch of different back designs.

    $90 at Amazon
  • A render showing the Supcase UB Pro in black installed on an iPhone 15 Plus.
    SUPCASE UB Pro for iPhone 15 Plus
    Promoted Pick

    In partnership with Supcase

    The SUPCASE UB Pro is one of the best-rugged cases out there. It offers complete 360-degree protection to your phone with a polycarbonate case and a built-in screen protector. It also comes with a built-in kickstand, making it one of the more versatile options.

    $25 at Amazon
  • A render of the Speck Presidio2 grip case installed on an iPhone 15 Plus.
    Speck Presidio2 Grip Case for iPhone 15 Plus
    Grip case

    Speck's Presidio2 Grip Case is among the grippiest cases out there, making it easier to hold the plus-sized iPhone. This case is made out of a rubber material and has little grooves inverted in the case for better grip. The rubber material also offers great drop protection, and the case also has an antimicrobial coating.

    $40 at Speck
  • A render of the Apple iPhone 14 Plus dbrand Grip case.
    dbrand Grip for iPhone 15 Plus
    Best for customization

    Dbrand's Grip case is among the most durable and versatile options out there for the iPhone 15 Plus. Not only do you get to customize it with a ton of different skins for a fresh look, but it also offers military-grade drop protection and a solid in-hand feel while maintaining a low profile.

    $55 at Amazon
  • A render showing the Peak Design Everyday case for iPhone 15 Plus.
    Peak Design Everyday Case for iPhone 15 Plus
    Minimal & stylish

    Peak Design's Everyday Case for the iPhone 15 Plus has a minimal design, and it features MagSafe and the company's SlimLink connection to make it more versatile. It's available in a few different colors, and they all have a textured back for added grip.

    $50 at Peak Design
  • A render showing the Spigen Tough Armor MagFit case installed on the iPhone 15 Plus.
    Spigen Tough Armor MagFit for iPhone 15 Plus
    Best rugged case

    Spigen Tough Armor is a great rugged case for those who are looking for a simple-looking case with the best protection. You can get this particular case in Navy Blue, Black, and Gunmetal colors, and they all come with a kickstand clip that sits flush when you don't need it.

    $27 at Amazon

Best iPhone 15 Plus cases in 2023: Final thoughts

Those are the best iPhone 15 Plus cases you can buy right now. If I were to pick one, then I'd personally go with the Spigen Ultra Hybrid case. I've been using it on some of my other phones for quite some time now, and it has aged quite well. It also has a clear back with which you can show off the color of your iPhone 15 Plus, especially if you bought one of the newer options. I also recommend checking out dbrand's Grip case or the more rugged options from SUPCASE for those who want the best protection for their new iPhone.

A case can only do so much to protect your phone, so I also recommend picking up one of the best screen protectors out there to add complete protection to your phone. Apple's newer iPhones don't come with a lot of accessories either, so do consider stopping by our collection of the best chargers and accessories to see if you want to shop for some companion products to make the most of your phone.