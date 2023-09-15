If you've got yourself a brand new iPhone 15 Plus , you'll want to take a look at the best chargers , the best cases , and perhaps most importantly, the best iPhone 15 Plus screen protectors. Nobody likes having to replace a cracked screen or deal with a nasty scratch, and a screen protector is the best way to protect against all that. However, there are so many different options when it comes to screen protectors, and it can be tough to decide on just one.

If you're looking for a screen protector that reduces glare, Zagg's Glass Elite Anti-Glare tempered glass screen protector is up to 5x stronger than traditional glass and comes with a matte finish that helps to keep glare at an absolute minimum. Not only will your iPhone be safe, it'll be easy to use in the sun.

Dbrand is a well-known brand in the iPhone accessory space, and this company has made well-received screen protectors before, so if all you need is a single screen protector, this tempered glass protector is a great all-around choice. Just be careful not to get any dust stuck to this while you're applying it.

Spigen has been making iPhone accessories for many years, building up a solid reputation in the process, so if you're looking for a reputable two-pack of tempered glass screen protectors for your iPhone 15 Plus, this is a great choice. You're also getting an installation kit for a swift and easy application, too.

Courtesy of Belkin, the UltraGlass 2 screen protector is built out of a first-of-its-kind glass, Lithium Aluminosilicate. This new material is chemically strengthened for protection that's up to 2.7x stronger than traditional tempered glass screen protectors. If you're looking for the best protection out there, this Blekin protector is worth a look.

If you're looking for a way to protect your iPhone 15 Plus that doesn't involve breakable glass, this three-pack from JDHDL relies on hydrogel to keep your iPhone safe and sound. With hydrogel, you won't have to worry about dropping your iPhone and breaking your screen protector ever again.

If you want a no-compromises way to keep your iPhone 15 Plus as safe as humanly possible, the XTR3 screen protector from Zagg is the company's most advanced protector, and it's built from recycled glass that Zagg promises is 10x stronger than traditional glass protection. If you're worried about damaging your iPhone, this is an easy buy.

If you're looking for a cheap way to protect your iPhone 15 Plus, this pack from Ailun will run you only $7 and comes with three tempered glass screen protectors. Even if you manage to break one, or mess up installing one, you'll still have two more, making this an excellent value.

This amFilm pack offers up two tempered glass screen protectors, two tempered glass camera lens protectors, and an easy-to-use installation kit that makes application quick. Plus, coming in at just 10 dollars for a 2+2 pack, even if you make a mistake, you'll have another set you can slap on your iPhone 15 Plus.

iPhone 15 Plus screen protector top picks

At the end of the day, as long as you've got some kind of screen protector on your iPhone, you're likely to be fine in terms of safety. However, depending on your choice, you may have to replace your screen protector more or less often, it may offer more or less protection, and it may be easier or harder to actually get on your iPhone 15 Plus. Luckily, though, for less premium protectors, they usually come in packs and can be purchased for cheap, so they're easy to replace.

Just about every iPhone 15 Plus owner will be well-served by the amFilm screen protector pack, which not only comes with a camera lens protector, too, but comes with two of each on top of an application tool, but if you're looking for even more protection, you definitely have options. For such an expensive smartphone, there's nothing wrong with going for premium protection, like Zagg's XTR3 protector, which you're likely to never have to replace. Regardless of which protector you decide to pick up, though, make sure you're careful with your phone, as it's still possible to damage it even with screen protection.