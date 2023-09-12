That means you'll want to keep the iPhone 15 Pro especially safe during daily use, and the best way to do that is with a great case. Some of the best screen protectors available will protect against scratches, but cases will provide the most protection against shocks and drops. Since the reimagined display on the iPhone 15 Pro is such an important part of the device, it's important to make sure it stays looking sharp for years down the road. Instead of paying hundreds for a repair down the road, you can pay tens of dollars for a great case now. Due to the fact that the iPhone 15 Pro was just announced today, we've rounded up the best day-one options to help you in your case search.

We've been hearing rumors about the long-awaited iPhone 15 Pro since before Apple debuted the last iPhone 14 Pro, but it's finally here. Apple unveiled the newest iPhone 15 Pro at a special event in Apple Park on September 12 alongside three other iPhone models. The iPhone 15 Pro slots into place as the standard size "professional" iPhone, featuring a 6.1-inch display. It's considerably smaller than the biggest iPhones in the 2023 lineup, which are the iPhone 15 Plus and the iPhone 15 Pro Max. However, it's the same size as the standard iPhone 15. One of the most noticeable visual changes to the iPhone 15 Pro is the display, which offers the slimmest bezels we've seen on an iPhone to date.

Dbrand's Ghost case is expensive, but it's a new design for a clear case. It features a rubberized bumper that surrounds the edges of the phone for added protection, but a thin clear plastic layer on the back. Plus, there's a MagSafe ring too.

Spigen's Liquid Air Armor case is one of the thinnest you'll find for the iPhone 15 Pro while still providing adequate protection. It features a good-looking triangular design on the back and a raised camera bump. Plus, it features grips on the sides to make your phone easy to hold.

If you're looking for a simple clear case that shows off your iPhone 15 Pro, this thin-and-light phone case from Spigen does the trick. It has reinforced plastic around the edges and camera for increased protection, too.

Peak Design's Everyday Case for the iPhone 14 Pro not only features MagSafe, but also the company's SlimLink connection method. This means that you can pair this case with accessories that support both iOS and Android devices, which make them extremely versatile.

If you're looking for a more heavy-duty option for your iPhone 15 Pro, look no further than Supcase's Unicorn Beetle Pro case. This classic case offers full coverage of your iPhone and an included screen protector. For added convenience, there's also a kickstand and belt holder.

Humixx's waterproof case for the iPhone 15 Pro meets a few key durability standards that are sure to impress. It offers 360-degree coverage, including of the rear camera system. Plus, it is waterproof and meets military drop test standards. Since it has a clear back, it'll show off your iPhone 15 Pro, too.

Speck's Presidio2 Grip Case is made out of a rubber material that makes it extremely easy to hold. It has little grooves inverted in the case that are designed to prevent about unwanted drops. Plus, the rubber build also makes it absorb shocks and drops well.

Humixx's Magnetic Case for the iPhone 15 Pro adds some protection to your smartphone and preserves MagSafe compatibility. It's a super slim case, so it won't add too much thickness to the iPhone 15 Pro. Plus, it features a good-looking frosted plastic back design.

Our top picks for the best iPhone 15 Pro cases in 2023

Although the iPhone 15 Pro has only just been announced, there are already great cases to pair with your new smartphone. Some of these cases are designed specifically for the iPhone 15 Pro, while others are holdovers from the previous iPhone 14 Pro series. However, what's important is that all of these cases are confirmed to work with the iPhone 15 Pro by their respective manufacturers. If you're getting an iPhone 15 Pro on day one, you should have a case waiting, so your phone is kept in great condition from the start.

Of the options available now, Humixx's magnetic case looks to be the best for most people. It keeps a very low profile, so you won't have to worry about making your new iPhone 15 Pro too bulky. Plus, it works with MagSafe, so you can use all the great MagSafe accessories out there with your phone. There are different color options, too, so you can choose the one that bests matches your individual style. If you prefer a more rugged choice, there is the Humixx waterproof case available as well.

Some of the most affordable cases you can buy are made by Supcase, which is known for making extremely rugged cases. This rings true for the Unicorn Beetle Pro, which is best for people who want as much protection as possible. Beyond these great cases, you can also pair your iPhone 15 Pro with some great chargers and accessories to enhance your experience.