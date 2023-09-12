Following months of rumors and leaks, the iPhone 15 Pro Max is finally official. Naturally, many of us will be buying this smartphone to get our hands on the latest and greatest Apple has to offer. However, to actually make the most out of this purchase and protect it, you need to invest in an iPhone 15 Pro Max charger , screen protector , and case. These essential accessories ensure that your device remains shielded and ready to go. To get you started, we've listed some of the best iPhone 15 Pro Max cases we've found so far below.

If you're seeking a multifunctional case, then this one offers your iPhone 15 Pro Max solid protection, MagSafe compatibility, and a flexible kickstand. It's ideal for those who tend to actively watch videos on their phones.

If you're seeking an official case, then you'll appreciate this new option from Apple. The FineWoven case is made from durable microtwill and comes in five colors. It also supports MagSafe charging and accessories.

This clear case caters to those who are also seeking a multifunctional product. It offers a case, a built-in kickstand for landscape viewing, a screen protector, and, unlike the other Supcase pick on this list, MagSafe charging support.

If you prefer showing off your iPhone 15 Pro Max's original design, then this clear case is the one to go for. It offers a shock-resistant, transparent build with an anti-yellowing layer, so your phone's back will remain clear (and protected) at all times.

With Apple discontinuing its leather cases, you'll now have to rely on third-party options. Fortunately, Torro is selling a solid option that offers a kickstand and a wallet with three card slots and a section for your cash.

This case from ESR features a translucent back with a frosted black layer. This allows you to spice up the iPhone's design without completely concealing it. It also packs dedicated magnets, allowing you to utilize MagSafe accessories easily.

For the tech enthusiasts out there, this case from Spigen offers a teardown print. This adds some sophistication to your iPhone's appearance without completely taking over its iconic design. Spigen is also a reputable brand, so you know you'll phone will remain protected.

Our favorite iPhone 15 Pro Max cases

If I personally had to pick one of these cases for my iPhone 15 Pro Max, I would go for the Spigen case. I find the iPhone's exterior too basic, so having a teardown print on it could make it stand out more. You can also rest assured that the device isn't as susceptible to damage as Spigen is famous for manufacturing quality cases.

If you're not a fan of that one, then there are plenty of other excellent options from different brands, such as ESR, Torro, and Apple. That's not to mention Supcase, which is known for its rugged cases that typically offer 360-degree protection.

Ultimately, applying any of these cases on your iPhone 15 Pro Max is infinitely safer than using it in its vulnerable state. So weigh your needs, expectations, and budget to find out which pick works for you best. However, since the iPhones have just been announced, there still aren't a ton of case options on the market yet, so keep an eye out for more as we get closer to launch.