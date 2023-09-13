Savvy iPhone owners know that safeguarding the screen is paramount. Although the iPhone 15 Pro Max just landed, there are already plenty of great screen protectors you can buy. We’re here to help you find them. We've rounded up the best screen protectors now available for the iPhone 15 Pro Max, ensuring that the big beautiful OLED display on your shiny new device remains scratch-free. Just make sure you pair it with a good iPhone 15 Pro Max case , and, after you've got your case and screen protector squared away, take a look at some of the best iPhone 15 chargers to complete your accessory kit.

The new iPhone 15 Pro Max has arrived , and as we expected, Apple didn’t re-invent the wheel with its 2023 flagship phones. From the front, it looks pretty much the same as the iPhone 14 Pro Max with an impressive 6.7-inch display, albeit with slightly slimmed-down bezels. That’s not necessarily a bad thing if you already like the overall design, but if you’re looking for the best iPhone 15 Pro Max screen protectors, those made for the 14 Pro Max won't quite fit.

Guard your display and your privacy with the Sinjimoru iPhone 15 Pro Max screen protector two-pack. The anti-fingerprint 9H tempered glass keeps the display visible only from the front, auto-tinting when viewed at an angle to prevent anybody from seeing what you're doing on your phone. It's good protection against scratches and cracks as well as pesky "shoulder surfers."

One of the best ways to save on flagship phones is by buying several of them, so if you're on a family plan and have more than two devices to protect (or just want some spare protectors), this four-pack from Ferilinso has you covered. It includes four tempered glass screen protectors, four glass camera module protectors, and a handy alignment frame for stress-free installation.

Protecting the display is paramount, but the cameras on the back of your iPhone 15 Pro Max is also prone to bumps and scratches. The Olivic iPhone 15 Pro Max tempered glass screen protector two-pack solves that concern by including two additional glass protectors for the camera module.

This three-pack of tempered glass iPhone 15 Pro Max screen protectors is a solid value. Each protector features 9H hardness and an anti-fingerprint surface coating, and the included auto-alignment frame makes installation a snap.

If a simple screen protector isn't enough and you want full protection front and back, the Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro is one of our all-time favorites. Its rugged shockproof case provides edge-to-edge security for your device, while the included screen protector (something most cases lack) shields the display. It's now available for the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

There's nothing worse than having to stare at an incorrectly installed screen protector. The Humixx iPhone 15 Pro Max screen protector takes that worry away thanks to its handy installation kit that even the clumsiest fingers can use. Along with that, it also offers great screen protection with its military-grade hardness rating that shields your display against drops, scratches, and shatters.

You don't have to pay much to get the best iPhone 15 Pro Max screen protectors. This simple, no-frills three-pack of tempered glass screen protectors from YMHML secures your device's display without costing much. They're made of aviation-grade tempered glass with a 9H hardness rating and an anti-fingerprint coating.

If you're looking for a high-quality, no-nonsense screen protector for your iPhone 15 Pro Max, this one from Spigen is great for the price. It's made from durable tempered glass with anti-glare and anti-fingerprint coatings, and it comes with a handy installation kit. You also get two of them, just in case.

How we chose the best iPhone 15 Pro Max screen protectors

Buying a good screen protector is one of the first things you should do after (or even before) buying a new phone. The display is the window to your digital world and is not easy or cheap to replace if it gets broken. When choosing the best iPhone 15 Pro Max screen protectors, we prioritized durability above all, but also considered things like clarity, price, touch sensitivity, and ease of installation.

For us, the Spigen tempered glass screen protector ticks the most boxes here. It’s made from high-quality tempered glass, it comes with a convenient installation kit, and you get two of them. It's also a great value. But of course, you’ve got plenty of other options as well.

If you need protection for multiple phones or just want a spare or two, the YMHML three-pack of tempered glass screen protectors gives you a lot of bang for your buck. On the other hand, if you’re willing to pay extra for a rugged two-in-one case and screen protector, the Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro is one of our favorites which offers the security that a phone like the iPhone 15 Pro Max deserves.