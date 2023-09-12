Apple's latest Pro iPhone has finally been announced. The standard iPhone 15 Pro features a 6.1-inch OLED display. For people who prefer bigger screens, there's also the iPhone 15 Pro Max, which carries a 6.7-inch display panel. Both models come with key upgrades, like USB-C and camera hardware improvements, but Apple is also making the iPhone 15 Pro's display bezel thinner than ever, meaning you'll see more of your content without distracting black edges. Although the bezels were already pretty thin on the iPhone 14 Pro, some users will definitely appreciate the even more modern look of the iPhone 15 Pro.

But to keep that modern appearance looking great for the long haul, you'll want to add a great case and a screen protector to your new smartphone. Due to the changes in the screen bezel size between generations, we're not sure whether iPhone 14 Pro screen protectors will work with the iPhone 15 Pro. That's why we've rounded up the best options that are guaranteed to work with the iPhone 15 Pro below, and we'll continue to update this list as more screen protectors become available.