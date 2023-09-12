Apple's latest Pro iPhone has finally been announced. The standard iPhone 15 Pro features a 6.1-inch OLED display. For people who prefer bigger screens, there's also the iPhone 15 Pro Max, which carries a 6.7-inch display panel. Both models come with key upgrades, like USB-C and camera hardware improvements, but Apple is also making the iPhone 15 Pro's display bezel thinner than ever, meaning you'll see more of your content without distracting black edges. Although the bezels were already pretty thin on the iPhone 14 Pro, some users will definitely appreciate the even more modern look of the iPhone 15 Pro.
But to keep that modern appearance looking great for the long haul, you'll want to add a great case and a screen protector to your new smartphone. Due to the changes in the screen bezel size between generations, we're not sure whether iPhone 14 Pro screen protectors will work with the iPhone 15 Pro. That's why we've rounded up the best options that are guaranteed to work with the iPhone 15 Pro below, and we'll continue to update this list as more screen protectors become available.
T Tersely Screen Protector for iPhone 15 ProEditor's choice
This tempered glass screen protector for the iPhone 15 Pro comes with a plastic installation alignment frame. This helps you drop in the screen protector and easily get the perfect alignment. If you have trouble installing screen protectors, this is the one for you.
Ferilinso Screen Protector for iPhone 15 ProBest value$6 $10 Save $4
Ferilinso's four-pack screen protector kit is the best value option available right now. It not only comes with four tempered glass screen protectors for your display, it also comes with plastic covers for your iPhone 15 Pro's camera system. As such, you can replace them multiple times over without paying extra.
Case-Mate Screen Protector for iPhone 15 ProPremium pick
This tempered glass screen protector from Case-Mate is designed to keep your new iPhone 15 Pro safe from scratches and cracks. It's slim enough to work with cases but also offers shatter protection. However, it's priced as a premium option compared to the others on this list.
Dbrand Screen Protector for iPhone 15 ProThin glass screen protector
Dbrand has a thin tempered glass screen protector for the iPhone 15 Pro, and it's a great way to keep your new smartphone looking great. It fits the dimensions of the iPhone 15 Pro perfectly, and it also features a cutout for the earpiece speaker.
Our top picks for the best iPhone 15 Pro screen protectors
Though there aren't many screen protectors designed for the iPhone 15 Pro out right now, we expect more to debut in the coming days. We'll also find out just how different iPhone 15 Pro screen protectors are from iPhone 14 Pro variants, which could make your accessory search a lot easier. For now, the best iPhone 15 Pro screen protector is the tempered glass unit from T Tersely. The company's screen protector comes with an installation frame that guarantees a perfect application every time.
There are also more specialized options available if you're looking for a specific feature. The screen protector from Ferilinso is designed to not only keep scratches away from your screen, but also your camera lenses. That's a big benefit, as scratches can disrupt camera performance permanently.
