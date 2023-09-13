The iPhone 15 is truly one of the most intriguing innovations just launched. With a 6.1-inch dynamic, island OLED display and top-tier performance with the A16 Bionic Chip, this iPhone ensures seamless multitasking and blazing-fast speeds. A standout feature of the iPhone 15 is its significantly slimmer display bezel. This design offers an immersive content experience free from any distracting black edges.

Being one of the priciest iPhones in the market, protecting the screen becomes an essential priority for users. Given the potential changes in screen bezel size in comparison with the previous iPhone, we've rounded up the best screen protector options guaranteed to work seamlessly with the iPhone 15.