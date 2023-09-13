The iPhone 15 is truly one of the most intriguing innovations just launched. With a 6.1-inch dynamic, island OLED display and top-tier performance with the A16 Bionic Chip, this iPhone ensures seamless multitasking and blazing-fast speeds. A standout feature of the iPhone 15 is its significantly slimmer display bezel. This design offers an immersive content experience free from any distracting black edges.
Being one of the priciest iPhones in the market, protecting the screen becomes an essential priority for users. Given the potential changes in screen bezel size in comparison with the previous iPhone, we've rounded up the best screen protector options guaranteed to work seamlessly with the iPhone 15.
Spigen Tempered Glass Screen Protector For iPhone 15Editor's pick
If you are looking for the ultimate protection for your iPhone 15, this protector by Spigen won’t disappoint you. The tempered glass with end-to-end coverage will protect your device from accidental falls and scratches while retaining the actual brightness levels of the display. To make things easier, Spigen also offers an auto-alignment installation kit. Besides that, you get superb value with this one since it is a pack of 2 protectors.
TORRAS Diamond Shield Screen Protector for iPhone 15Premium pick
For peak-tier security, this TORRAS screen protector comes with EdgeForce technology for added protection against edge cracks. With an easy installer, you can have your iPhone 15 protected in seconds. The glass is tempered and has a smooth finish which ensures no fingerprint marks or smudges are there. The best part? It comes with a 1-year warranty which assures you of the premium quality of this protector.
Ferilinso Screen Protector for iPhone 15Best value$6 $10 Save $4
The iPhone 15 is truly expensive, but you don't necessarily have to spend too much on a screen protector. This protector by Ferilinso is made of glossy tempered glass and is military-grade shatterproof, making it one of the most durable ones. With hydrophobic and oleophobic screen coating, you wouldn’t have to worry about any dust, sweat, or finger marks. The entire package includes 4 screen protectors and 4 camera lens protectors.
Belkin UltraGlass 2 Screen Protector for iPhone 15Apple official
The Belkin UltraGlass is an official product by Apple and is 2.7x better than regular tempered glass since it is made of Lithium Aluminosilicate (LAS). The protector is chemically toughened to protect it from steeper falls. It is also one of the slimmest protectors on our list at only 0.29mm allowing for a flawless touch experience. The full-screen protection is an extra plus point.
UltraGlass Screen Protector for iPhone 15Military grade certified
This military-grade certified glass protector ensures top-notch screen protection for your iPhone 15. It's shatterproof and more durable than regular tempered glass, covering the entire screen seamlessly. Unlike regular screen protectors, this one offers 220 lbs resistance against impacts, making it one of the best choices available in the market. Plus, the 60-day return/refund policy provides a safety net for anyone considering this protector.
amFilm OneTouch Screen Protector for iPhone 15Easy to Install
Not everyone finds it easy to apply a screen protector, even with the conventional application kits. However, this screen protector comes with a magnetic alignment technology which helps to automatically align the screen protector with the screen ensuring 100% precision. The package comes in a pack of 2 tempered glass screen protectors offering high definition display.
Spigen Tempered Glass Privacy Screen Protector For iPhone 15Best for privacy
For those who value discreet phone chats in crowded spaces, the Spigen privacy Protector provides a safeguard against unwanted attention. The tempered glass ensures protection from falls and privacy at the same time. Additionally, it comes with an installation kit for a quick and easy application as well. It’s case-friendly too, which means it will cover your screen precisely in accordance to the case.
magglass Bluelight Screen Protector for iPhone 15Blue light protection
If you wear glasses, it's better to get a protector which comes with a blue light screen protection for added eye comfort. It's made of tempered glass along with a glossy finish so you don't really feel any difference from the actual display. Besides, it's scratch and smudge resistant as well. On top of that, the company also offers lifetime warranty so you can have a stress-free purchase experience.
Best Screen Protectors for iPhone 15: Final Thoughts
The iPhone 15 stands out as a distinctive and incredibly tech-savvy creation from Apple. It offers an impressive 2000 nits peak outdoor brightness, twice the previous generation. From the list of these screen protectors, we highly recommend Spigen’s tempered glass protector since it offers clarity, and enhanced protection from falls.
If you are looking for something premium, our suggestion would be Belkin Screen protector or TORRAS screen protector since both of them offer better protection than a regular tempered glass.
However, if you are looking for some budget-friendly options, the protector by Ferilinso is a fine alternative featuring a tempered glass and an Ultra-HD display with hydrophobic coating. Your iPhone 15 will be protected even in budget!
